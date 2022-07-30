Clarice Lam's Firecracker Pops

This tart is such fun to make and to eat, and is a total crowd-pleaser. It starts with an easy-to-make press-in cookie crust, speckled with plenty chocolate chunks. Leaving out the chemical leaveners that would normally be in a cookie recipe (like baking soda and powder) helps the crust bake up flat, leaving room for the filling later. After the crust is baked and cooled, it's filled with a simple vanilla panna cotta. Once the custard has set, this tart is the most incredible combination of milk and cookies in every bite. And if you really want to send it over the top, top it with piles of swoopy whipped cream and nestle some mini chocolate chip cookies on top, too. — Erin Jeanne McDowell.

