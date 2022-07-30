Rodney Scott's Barbecue Pork Ribs

people.com
Related
Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe
If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
This Creamy Cucumber Salad Should Be Your Go-To Side Dish for Summer Grilling
Summer days are some of my favorite times to host dinners for family and friends. Beautiful weather and longer stretches of sunlight lend themselves perfectly to outdoor grilling. But while making those perfectly grilled steaks, hamburgers, and hot dogs, sometimes I want to offer a side dish that is a break from those traditional starchy options like potato or macaroni salad, and showcases the fresh vegetables and herbs of the season. And thanks to food blogger @feelgoodfoodie, this Creamy Cucumber Salad may just fit the bill.
princesspinkygirl.com
Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet
Our Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet is an easy family-friendly chicken and potatoes weekday dinner that can be made in minutes. This simple recipe is naturally gluten-free and is filled with flavorful marinated chicken tenders and perfectly pan-fried potatoes, all prepared in a single pan. Garlic Butter Chicken and...
Recipes: 2 ways to cook chicken wings
Luvafoodie CEO and Founder Michelle Mazzara shared these Chicken Wing recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Chicken WingsIngredients2 lb. chicken wings3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice2 tbsp. olive oil1 tsp. Horseradish sauce½ cup of mayonnaise½ cup of ketchup3 tbsp. fresh dill choppedDirectionsPreheat oven 380 degrees.In a small bowl mix together ketchup, mayonnaise, 1 tbsp. dill, horseradish sauce and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice rub.Bake 40 minutes.Plate chicken wings on platter, top with fresh dill and serve with Chicken Lovers sauce.Luvafoodie Smoke House Cherry Chicken WingsIngredients2 lb. chicken wings3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houses Lovers Spice2 tbsp. olive oil½ cup of cherry jam½ cup of mayonnaise1 tsp. truffle oil1 cup of red cherries-GarnishParsley- GanishDirectionsPreheat oven 380 degrees.In a small bowl mix together cherry jam, mayonnaise, truffle oil and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houe Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and 2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House rub.Bake 40 minutes.Plate on platter, arrange parsley and cherries to garnish platter.Serve with cherry sauce.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Daily South
Skillet BBQ Chicken
Turn inexpensive chicken thighs and a few pantry staples into a family-friendly chicken dish so easy you'll want to cook it every week. The best part? You can customize the homemade barbecue sauce to your family's preferences. If you like heat, increase the hot sauce or cayenne pepper. If you've got a few kids at the table, scale back—let the maple syrup and brown sugar make it a sweeter sauce.
World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening Soon
Award winning friend chicken is coming to town.Shardar Tarikul Islam/Unsplash. When it comes to comfort food, few cuisines and offerings can compete with fried chicken. For many, there’s nothing better than a crispy skin with the perfect spice mixture added in. Combined with an assortment of sides, few meat-loving eaters have issues with a fried chicken meal. And while there are plenty of restaurant options throughout the Valley that serve up fried chicken and all the fixings, few restaurants can compete with the awards and the recognition as one popular chain that is set to expand its footprint in metro Phoenix.
Popculture
Wendy's Is Bringing Back a Hit Menu Item
Delicious things are brewing at Wendy's this summer. As fans clamor to their nearest Wendy's to order the new limited-time Strawberry Frosty before it disappears for good, the fan-favorite fast food chain has more surprises up its sleeve, with Wendy's reportedly set to bring back the beloved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger alongside several other menu items in August 2022.
Thrillist
KFC Is Bringing Back a Fan Favorite for $5
In 2019, KFC turned its side dish Mac & Cheese into a main course, adding fried popcorn chicken to the noodles. Now, the southern-style fast food joint is bringing the creamy bowls back, and you can get them for just $5. While the Mac & Cheese Bowls are not officially...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Favorite Pizza Joint Opening New Location
More pizza is good pizza.Prince Charles Malaque/Unsplash. When it comes to grabbing a slice of pizza in the Valley, many of the best options are family-owned operations, locally owned and operated in Phoenix. Pizza joints were also some of the strongest restaurants to come out of the COVID pandemic, thanks to delivery being part of the business model long before the need for contactless dining. And now, one local favorite that has been serving up pizza throughout metro Phoenix, is opening its fifth location in town.
Popculture
Sonic Is Giving Away Free Cheeseburgers
As other fast food chains put a dent in customers' pockets amid rising costs of inflation, Sonic is looking to ease the burden of enjoying a delicious meal. The beloved fast food restaurant chain is helping customers save a few bucks by offering a free Cheeseburger with any in-app or online purchase, though the offer is only going on for a limited time.
The Daily South
Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad
The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix
Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Allrecipes.com
Million Dollar Chicken Casserole
Dish will keep for up to 4 months in freezer, and to reheat thaw overnight or up to 6 hours in refrigerator then bake according to directions. To change up the flavor on this dish you can easily substitute in different types of rotisserie chicken like mojo or lemon-pepper, or garlic. You can also use just about any butter crisp cracker; Ritz has an assortment of flavored crackers that could be any easy way to switch up the flavor profile. This dish can also be made gluten free is you use gluten-free crackers and rotisserie chicken.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Celebrating National Chicken Wing Day: Where to score free wings and more
Friday is National Chicken Wing Day and restaurants are celebrating with free wings, discounts, new menus and contests. They are also using the day to get more customers to use their respective mobile apps in the process. Here is a roundup of the best deals to check out this year...
Taco Bell Adds New Menu Item to Make Up for Loss of Mexican Pizza
As I have observed many times before in TheStreet's coverage of the fast-food market, having a constantly rotating stable of new items on the menu is basically essential to the success of just about any fast-food establishment. And while I am more than aware that the only reason that any...
How to pick a good watermelon according to food experts
Knowing how to pick a watermelon should be simple right? Alas, even with watermelon season in full swing, heaps of them in grocery stores and at your local farmer's markets if they grow well in your area, you may know all too well how easy it is to come home with one that isn't as juicy and flavorful as you'd hoped. And above all, watermelons should be a total joy to eat. Packed full of vitamins and fiber, they're not all sugar, so if you enjoy them in moderation they're a healthy addition to your diet. Even if you overdo it at times... They are super hydrating so it's not the worst guilty pleasure come summertime.
The Daily South
Southern Tomato Sandwich
It's probably safe to say that most Southerners with tomatoes in their garden (or with generous friends who grow tomatoes) mark the official beginning of summer with their first tomato sandwich. It's a delicious kickoff to a season of produce goodness, a ritual enjoyed often and with great enthusiasm while tomatoes are at their peak. It's one of the simplest sandwiches you can make, and to enjoy a true taste of summer in the South, you really do need to keep it simple.
12tomatoes.com
Bored of Chicken? Boil It in Butter!
Has butter ever done me wrong? For me, it’s a resounding no! Butter never disappoints, it outperforms and exceeds my expectations, making everything golden, sumptuous, and downright decadent. When I hit a slump, I always find butter can be the saving grace, and people knew that hundreds of years ago too. This historical recipe proves that butter can make anything, even boring chicken, taste better.
Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy
Bok choy is a favorite in my house — it’s one of the easiest ways to get a green veggie on the table quickly. If you’re not familiar with the vegetable, it can feel a little intimidating to cook, but it’s fairly straightforward once you tackle it once or twice.
Amazing Grilled Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
What makes this grilled chicken recipe amazing? From its simple but flavorful marinade to the browned charred perfection, and perfectly moist first bite. We guarantee that this recipe will deliver a memorable piece of chicken!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prep. 30 minutes to marinade, and 20 minutes to...
Comments / 0