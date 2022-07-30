ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Motorcycle charity ride to help children in need

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Deqds_0gyozuwW00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Riders 4 Children is inviting the community to the second annual “Riders for Ronald McDonald House” at Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle.

Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. and the ride will begin around 10:30 a.m. The motorcycle charity ride will end at The Public House at The Alexander located on 3104 N. Nevada Ave.

The cost is $25 for a rider and $40 for a rider and passenger.

Lunch is included for registrants and will be served at the ending point.

In addition, there will be a 50/50 drawing, live auction, silent auction, and a chance to win many prizes that were donated to this event. T-shirts and challenge coins will be available to purchase while supplies last. All proceeds raised during this event will go directly to the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Colorado Springs.

Riders 4 Children is a non-profit organization that aims to provide education, awareness, and funds by holding motorcycle ride fundraising events. All profits go towards helping organizations that focus on the needs of children. These organizations help children struggling with illness, finding shelter and other resources.

Riders 4 Children have teamed up with Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle to make the second annual event a memorable one. A check will be presented to the Ronald McDonald House Charities during the event at The Public House at The Alexander.

