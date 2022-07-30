Reddick delivers late to take Indy Cup pole

racer.com
Dale Earnhardt Jr. hints at positive Kyle Busch contract news
Dale Earnhardt Jr. hinted at some possible positive news regarding Kyle Busch’s contract situation. Busch will be a free agent after the season, and it’s unclear what he might do next. Will he remain with Joe Gibbs Racing after spending the last 15 seasons with them? Or will he explore other options?
In North Carolina, NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Seeks $16 Million for Slick Equestrian Estate
Click here to read the full article. A North Carolina property owned by NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has officially rumbled onto the market, according to a story in Dirt. Nestled amid the outskirts of Charlotte in Mooresville—known as “Race City U.S.A.,” for its large concentration of racing teams and drivers, as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute—the luxe spread is asking a speck under $16 million; according to the Charlotte Business Journal, it’s the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale in the Charlotte region. Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt...
WATCH: NASCAR’s Kyle Larson Goes Flying Into Ty Dillon During Verizon 200
The Verizon 200 hasn’t had a lot of wild moments. However, Kyle Larson changed all that when the NASCAR driver ramped his car into Ty Dillon. It was a wild moment on an otherwise mild day. We didn’t see a single caution flag for a wreck leading up to this point in the race with 22 laps to go.
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer
Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
Kevin Harvick, Other Drivers Call Out NASCAR Following Kurt Busch’s Pocono Crash
As Kurt Busch misses his second consecutive race with concussion symptoms, drivers appear to take issue with NASCAR’s protocols. Kevin Harvick remains outspoken and at the forefront of driver-safety discussions. Harvick and other competitors raised concerns in speaking with reporters on Saturday before the Brickyard event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Jimmie Johnson Candidly Admits NASCAR Return Is Possible in 2023
Jimmie Johnson visited with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio this week and candidly admitted he's interested racing with NASCAR in 2023. The post Jimmie Johnson Candidly Admits NASCAR Return Is Possible in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick Is Pitching a Surprising Candidate to Replace Aric Almirola at Stewart-Haas Racing
Kevin Harvick says he'd be OK with Stewart-Haas Racing adding Kyle Busch despite the drivers' past differences. The post Kevin Harvick Is Pitching a Surprising Candidate to Replace Aric Almirola at Stewart-Haas Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AJ Allmendinger collapses after NASCAR race at Indianapolis (Video)
The driver suffered from a cooling shirt failure at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Sunday, NASCAR visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The series took on the 14-turn road course at the famed race track. AJ Allmendinger suffered an issue with his cooling shirt. The shirt is designed to run cool...
Video: Scary Collision During Cup Series In Indianapolis
There have been some scary collisions during Sunday's Cup Series race in Indianapolis. Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon collided in what was probably the most-intense of them all. Larson and Dillon collided during a turn at nearly full speed on Sunday afternoon. This was scary to watch:. Thankfully, both drivers...
Ross Chastain, Austin Dillon penalized by NASCAR after Indianapolis (Video)
Watch the video of the move that brought the penalties below. On Sunday, NASCAR unloaded in Speedway, Indiana. It was the second annual race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the NASCAR Cup Series. Watch the video of the move by Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon below. Several...
Ryan Blaney crashes Daniel Suarez after the finish at Indianapolis (Video)
Watch the video of the post-race altercation at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Sunday the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Speedway, Indiana. The 14-turn Indianapolis Road Course hosted the Verizon 200 and it was a drama filled show. Watch the Ryan Blaney vs Daniel Suarez video below. With three laps...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Loved Sunday's Race: NASCAR World Reacts
NASCAR's Cup Series race in Indianapolis was an eventful one on Sunday, with several notable wrecks and some wild driving. While NASCAR fans seem split on the race, former star Dale Earnhardt Jr. was a big fan of it. Dale Jr. took to Twitter on Sunday to make his opinion...
NASCAR Power Rankings: Tyler Reddick grabs second win at Indy
A trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway – the racing capital of the world – never disappoints. Sunday’s Cup Series race was chaotic at times, with three cautions in the final stage and a controversial overtime restart. But it ended with Tyler Reddick in victory lane for the second straight road course race.
Ross Chastain penalized for taking short cut on final lap
Ross Chastain went off-course during the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday in Indianapolis and was penalized as a result. There was a big pileup of cars on the final lap of the NASCAR Cup Series race as the pack approached Turn 1. Rather than get bunched up with all the traffic, Chastain decided to take a shortcut.
Indianapolis Race Results: July 31, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR results from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are unloaded in Speedway, Indiana. The 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course is set to host the Verizon 200. View the Indianapolis results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Indianapolis Menu. ARCA: Race. Indycar: Prac/Qual |...
NASCAR Cup teams still stunned by Pocono disqualifications
INDIANAPOLIS — Joe Gibbs Racing decided to have a little show-and-tell in the NASCAR Cup Series garage six days after it had a race-winning car and a runner-up car disqualified postrace at Pocono. Just sitting by the Denny Hamlin hauler was a nose with some vinyl tape (commonly known...
Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The post Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Cup Series results: Tyler Reddick wins at Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick drove through trouble late in the race and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Reddick outran Ross Chastain, who used an access road on the final restart to rejoin the field beyond Turn 1, a move NASCAR later deemed inappropriate. Chastain was dropped to 27th in the finish order.
