Flagler County, FL

Flagler County's top 5 real estate sales: Hammock home sells for $1.45 million

By The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
A Palm Coast property located in the Hammock topped the list of most expensive Flagler County homes for the week of July 15, according to the Flagler County Clerk website.

The four-bedroom, 4,283-square-foot house on Ocean Oaks Lane sold for $1,450,000.

88 Ocean Oaks Lane, Palm Coast 32137

  • Price: $1,450,000
  • Square feet: 4,283
  • Per square foot: $339
  • Neighborhood: The Hammock
  • Year built: 2006
  • Acres: 0.52
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Buyer: Brendon & Rachel Cassity
  • Seller: Carol J. Davis, et al.
  • Sale date: July 18

9 Flametree Court, Palm Coast 32137

  • Price: $850,000
  • Square feet: 2,652
  • Per square foot: $321
  • Neighborhood: Florida Park
  • Year built: 2007
  • Acres: 0.33
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Buyer: Brian M. Hogan
  • Seller: Danielle & Mark Pierro
  • Sale date: July 15

17 Cloverdale Court, Palm Coast 32137

  • Price: $825,000
  • Square feet: 2,674
  • Per square foot: $309
  • Neighborhood: Country Club Cove
  • Year built: 2001
  • Acres: 0.02
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Buyer: Pranee Bennett and Marie Carpenter
  • Seller: Corrado and Kathalene Picano
  • Sale date: July 19

10 Trail Run, Flagler Beach 32136

  • Price: $775,000
  • Square feet: 3,224
  • Per square foot: $240
  • Neighborhood: Bulow Woods
  • Year built: 1988
  • Acres: 1
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Buyer: Karen and Nathan Eyler
  • Seller: Julie and Richard Wood
  • Sale date: July 18

2628 S. Central Ave., Flagler Beach 32136

  • Price: $715,000
  • Square feet: 2,439
  • Per square foot: $293
  • Neighborhood: Atlanta Beach
  • Year built: 1988
  • Acres: 0.17
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Buyer: Kelly Wright
  • Seller: Sherry Epley and Lester Shaw
  • Sale date: July 18

