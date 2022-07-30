ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Quinta Mazatlan extends photo contest deadline

By Alejandra Yanez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C48Ro_0gyoyaZR00

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Quinta Mazatlan extends its deadline for the summer photo contest, giving children in the community one more weekend to snap the perfect photo in nature.

‘Unique’ whale shark sighting off coast of SPI

The free contest is accepting contestants between the age of 5 and 18.

Quinta Mazatlan encourages parents to take their families into nature this weekend and lend their young ones a camera as the new deadline to submit photos is Aug. 5.

To be part of the Aug. 18 award ceremony, contestants need to submit six of their best photos to valleylandfund.com before the deadline.

Those who meet the criteria will have one of their photos on display at the exhibit which begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Quinta Mazatlan.

Team RGV wins the Pony-13 World Series

Contestants will receive a T-shirt, Valley Land Funds Nature Book and a tote bag at the event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Primera to distribute water cases to residents

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The town of Primera will be holding a water distribution for residents on Wednesday, according to city officials. Amid recent water boil notices, Primera will be distributing one case of water per family to residents. The distribution will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the city park […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

PHOTOS: NBC23 and CBS4 broadcasts LIVE from MXLAN in McAllen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The NBC23 and CBS4 team was out in the community on Thursday and Friday, broadcasting LIVE from the MXLAN festival in McAllen. The annual five-day festival celebrates the influence of Latino history and culture. We shared the music, food, art, and fun available at the festival with our viewers at home. […]
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Suarez: More corporate jet hangars at Mid Valley Airport means more business for Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas – If you have corporate jets flying in and out of your community it can only mean one thing: business deals. That is the view of Weslaco Mayor David Suarez. Speaking at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for six new corporate jet hangars at Mid Valley Airport, he said: “The demand for these six new corporate jet hangars tells us that international trade is alive and well here in Weslaco.”
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Attendees share an appreciation for MXLAN

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The five-day art and music festival known as MXLAN connected people from across the Rio Grande Valley as a way to celebrate and experience Mexican culture. RGV residents like Kathy Klobec said MXLAN has encouraged them to enjoy the present.  “We’ve just learned to laugh and look at things and experience […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Mcallen, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
Mcallen, TX
Entertainment
City
Mcallen, TX
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Aug. 1, 2022: How Texas’ groundwater is doing amid statewide drought

With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities across Texas, many towns and cities have implemented strict water conservation ordinances. And: A shot in the arm for a Liquid Natural Gas facility in Brownsville – what a big contract means for its future. Also: In Uvalde, the community still in the early days of recovery is trying to access the financial help promised, but doing that is easier said than done.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Harlingen CISD may have to create police department

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen CISD may have to create its own police department as the city will not be continuing an agreement to provide police officers for the school district.  In a closed meeting at city hall, representatives from the City of Harlingen and the Harlingen school district met to discuss the details of […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kgns.tv

Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rgv#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
riograndeguardian.com

City of Pharr to offer its blazing fast fiber internet to neighboring communities

PHARR, Texas – The City of Pharr’s eagerly anticipated, blazing fast, fiber internet service will be available in neighboring cities in the not too distant future. This was confirmed by the city’s information technology director, Jose J. Peña, at last week’s “Bridge Connect” seminar, hosted by the Pharr Bridge Board and held at the Pharr Development & Research Center in south Pharr.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen City Commission recommends HCISD form its own PD

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission’s recent decision to give the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District two years to develop its own police department has residents in disagreement about what is best for the safety of their children in schools. The Harlingen City Commission was to discuss whether to continue a memorandum of […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen announces stricter water restrictions

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Utility announced water restrictions for residents and businesses. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage Two. This stage restricts sprinkler system irrigation to only two days a week. The City of McAllen Water Conservation Plan has five stages.  Stage 1 is completely voluntary, and Stage 5 is […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials respond to fire next to Grulla HS, students evacuated

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Officials are responding to a fire near Grulla High School in Rio Grande City. Rio Grande City Fire Department officials told ValleyCentral that the fire started around lunchtime in the surrounding fields. According to school staff, everyone was evacuated. Extracurricular activities have been canceled. This story will be updated once more […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old Brownsville man located

UPDATE: Brownsville Police report that Eusebio Gonzalez has been located and has been reunited with his family. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old missing man. Eusebio Gonzalez was last seen at noon Monday by his residence on La Plaza Drive. According to Brownsville PD, Gonzalez […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

School shooting survivor wants ‘hard questions’, gets silence

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Grulla High School student Amanda Solis survived a school shooting in Ciudad Miguel Alemán, Tamaulipas, Mexico as a kindergartner. “If you go online and you searched it up, you won’t find anything because the Tamaulipas government is very good at hiding what happens,” Solis said. Solis shared her story of survival at Texas […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Keppel AmFELS announce first LNG vessel on West Coast

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hawaii-based Pasha Hawaii and Keppel AmFELS, announced the delivery of the MV George III. The MV George III is the first liquefied-natural-gas-powered vessel to fuel on the West Coast and the first to serve Hawaii, according to a news release from the Port of Brownsville. The 774-foot LNG-fueled containership is the first […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Weekend road closures for interchange project

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Road closures for the Edinburg to Harlingen interchange project are expected for this weekend. Beginning tonight, the direct connector detour route at the interchange will be temporarily closed overnight from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. the following morning. Motorists looking to use the route will be detoured to exit Sioux Road […]
ValleyCentral

Brownsville Public Library features its newest addition

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Library Main Branch expands its children’s department with a new section named Dino Zone. The new attraction opened its doors to the public with a grand opening celebration on July 28. Dino Zone simulates a hand-carved cave, dinosaurs and fossils created by the library staff. Dino Zone allows […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Best of the RGV BBQ: #2 The Bullpen Smoke House

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The results are in for Best of the RGV: BBQ Edition. ValleyCentral asked the public to find the best BBQ in the Rio Grande Valley and you delivered. The #2 spot goes to The Bullpen Smoke House in Brownsville. Owner Luis Muñoz opened the restaurant just four months ago and quickly […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

McAllen commissioners approve new district maps

The McAllen city commission approved Monday an ordinance redistricting the city’s single member voting districts, the city announced. The redistricting was required due to the results of the 2020 federal census, the city said in a news release. The new maps reduce the district population deviance from 48% to 4.19%.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen police investigates homicide

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are investigating an incident involving a man acting in self-defense and shooting another individual. Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Redbud Ave at about 3:35 p.m. According to a press release, the reporting person called McAllen PD stating “he shot a male … in self-defense.” […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy