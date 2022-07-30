Mandy Moore Explains Why She Won't Have an Epidural During the Birth of Her Second Child

www.glamour.com
ETOnline.com
Pregnant Mandy Moore Giving Herself 'Grace' Over Canceled Tour, Focusing on 'Being a Mom' (Exclusive)
Mandy Moore is nesting and resting. As the 38-year-old prepares to give birth to her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, she's welcoming a respite from her busy work life and giving herself "grace" over the difficult decision to cancel her tour. "It was just really physically exhausting to the...
People
Mandy Moore Says She's 'So Grateful' for Time with 'Sweet' Son Gus Before He Becomes a Big Brother
Mandy Moore is cherishing her time with her son before she becomes a mother of two!. The This is Us alum, 38, shared an adorable picture of 17-month-old son August "Gus" – whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith – on her Instagram Story Monday, writing, "Can't stand it. So grateful for this time with my sweet boy before he becomes a big brother."
Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale and Meghan Trainor ‘Unwind’ During Mommy Getaway: Photos
A star-studded vacay! Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale and Meghan Trainor needed some R&R — so they took an epic girl's trip together, of course. “Just a couple of moms on a good night sleep,” Duff, 34, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 31, alongside a carousel of images with gal pals Tisdale, 37, and Trainor, […]
Mandy Moore Reveals Why She Won’t Take An Epidural To Give Birth
Mandy Moore revealed why she won’t be using an epidural when she welcomes her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The 38-year-old This Is Us actress opened up about a medical condition that will prevent her from being medicated during the birthing process in a recent interview on Today’s Parents. “My platelets are too low for an epidural,” she said, explaining a side effect of living with immune thrombocytopenic purpura, also known as ITP.
Alec Baldwin details ‘why’ he and pregnant wife Hilaria have ‘so many children’
Alec Baldwin has revealed “why” he and his currently pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin “have so many children”, as he is a soon-to-be father of eight.The 64-year-old actor addressed how people have long commented about his large family in an Instagram post this week with a video of his two youngest children, Eduardo and María Lucía, both age one.In the clip, the children could be seen drinking from bottles of milk and dressed up in onesie-pyjamas, which had floppy ears and a tail on it, as they stood next to their mother.“People comment about how many children we have and...
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
Hilaria Baldwin says she can feel the ‘wear and tear’ on her body after 7 pregnancies
Hilaria Baldwin is getting candid. On Thursday, Hilaria, 38, took to Instagram to share an update on her seventh pregnancy with her husband Alec Baldwin. "As I begin the final trimester of this pregnancy, I feel my body slowing down," she captioned a video of herself from a view years ago doing some pelvic stretches.
Jackie Evancho, 22, Reveals She Has Bones of an '80-Year-Old' Due to Anorexia-Caused Osteoporosis
After suffering from an eating disorder for seven years, Jackie Evancho is ready to make a change. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the singer, 22, opens up about her battle with anorexia and how she's working to get healthy. While she's struggled with disordered eating since she was a...
Sharna Burgess shows postpartum body one week after birth: ‘Slow but steady’
Sharna Burgess gave the first glimpse of her postpartum body one week after giving birth to her and Brian Austin Green’s son, Zane. “Recovery is slow but steady,” the “Dancing With the Stars” pro, 37, captioned a mirror video via Instagram Stories Tuesday. In the social...
Jessica Alba reveals she got married when she was nine months pregnant and then had waffles
Jessica Alba is the cover of Glamour’s latest issue. During the edition, she spoke about her family, business, and how it has been for her to be a Latina in Hollywood. Alba, of Mexican descent, told the publication that her wedding with Cash Warren was spontaneous and...
‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee, Husband Josh McKee Split After Nearly 9 Years of Marriage: ‘I’m Also Not Pretending Josh Was a Good Husband’
It’s over. Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee and husband Josh McKee have called it quits after nearly nine years of marriage. The reality star, 27, has never shied away from getting candid about her rocky relationship with her former high school sweetheart, 29 — and her split announcement is just as honest.
Naomi Judd’s Daughter Ashley Discusses Her Childhood & Recognizing Her Mother’s Battle With Mental Health: “I Know She Was In Pain”
Back in April, we lost a country music legend, Naomi Judd to a long battle with her own mental health. Just a day before her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the 76-year-old tragically took her own life. With that being said, Naomi’s daughter, Ashley, recently spoke out...
Bre Tiesi gives birth to her first baby with Nick Cannon, his eighth
Baby No. 8 is here! Nick Cannon’s partner, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to their first child together – his eighth – a baby boy named Legendary. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the birth of her son. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it...
Gina Rodriguez Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Joe LoCicero
Watch: Gina Rodriguez & Ismael Cruz Cordova Talk "Miss Bala" Jane the Virgin is going to be a mom in real life!. Gina Rodriguez, who played the title character on the CW series, and husband Joe LoCicero are expecting their first child together. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram on July 30, her 38th birthday.
Kristen Bell says she no longer shares bedroom with her two children: ‘They now sleep in their room’
Kristen Bell has revealed that her and husband Dax Shepard’s daughters have “graduated” and no longer sleep in the same room as their parents.The 42-year-old actor discussed her children’s sleeping habits during an interview with E! Newson Friday, after previously revealing that her daughters, Lincoln, nine, and Delta, seven, sleep on the floor of her room.According to Bell, her children have since changed their bedroom routine, with the actor noting that they have “graduated” to sleeping in their own beds and rooms, where they “cuddle with each other”.“We just graduated from them sleeping on the floor on this tri-fold...
DWTS’ Jenna Johnson’s Baby Bump Photos Ahead of 1st Child With Val Chmerkovskiy: Pregnancy Photos
Ballroom baby on board! Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson has given fans glimpses of her growing bump since announcing her first pregnancy. The Utah native revealed via Instagram in July 2022 that she and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting. "Our biggest dream come true yet 🤍," Johnson gushed alongside a handful of maternity shoot […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface & BM Jaidyn Deny Birth Of Baby After His Mom Posts Photo Of Newborn
The internet is a strange place and today (July 29), Blueface and the mother of his children are laying some rumors to rest. Blueface has been making headlines for months due to his hot and cold romance with Chrisean Rock, but while they show off their love during double dates with DDG and Halle Bailey, Jaidyn Alexis awaits her due date.
Sobriety Surprises: Lena Dunham, Jason Biggs and Other Stars Who Revealed They Got Sober
Hollywood is no stranger to sober celebs, with many using their experiences to help other alcoholics and addicts find the courage they need to start their sobriety journey. Meanwhile, other stars say they’re simply grateful and want to live their lives in the open. From time to time, however, a celebrity will surprise the world […]
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Son Matteo Turns 2: Look Back at His Most Adorable Photos
Watch: Nikki Bella Pens Adorable Birthday Post to Fiance Artem. Believe it or not, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's baby boy Matteo Chigvintsev is celebrating his second birthday on July 31. The engaged couple welcomed their first child together back in 2020. Since then, the now 2-year-old has grown up in front of our eyes and turned into the most adorable mini-me of dad Artem.
Hypebae
Demi Lovato Explains Why She Went Back To Using She/Her Pronouns
Demi Lovato opened up about why she decided to go back to using she/her pronouns nearly two months after updating her Instagram bio. Ever since May, her bio lists both she/her as well as they/them. “Yeah, so, they/them is … I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again,” Lovato recently...
