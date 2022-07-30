ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandy Moore Explains Why She Won't Have an Epidural During the Birth of Her Second Child

By Whitney Perry
 3 days ago
Mandy Moore Says She's 'So Grateful' for Time with 'Sweet' Son Gus Before He Becomes a Big Brother

Mandy Moore is cherishing her time with her son before she becomes a mother of two!. The This is Us alum, 38, shared an adorable picture of 17-month-old son August "Gus" – whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith – on her Instagram Story Monday, writing, "Can't stand it. So grateful for this time with my sweet boy before he becomes a big brother."
Mandy Moore Reveals Why She Won’t Take An Epidural To Give Birth

Mandy Moore revealed why she won’t be using an epidural when she welcomes her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The 38-year-old This Is Us actress opened up about a medical condition that will prevent her from being medicated during the birthing process in a recent interview on Today’s Parents. “My platelets are too low for an epidural,” she said, explaining a side effect of living with immune thrombocytopenic purpura, also known as ITP.
Alec Baldwin details 'why' he and pregnant wife Hilaria have 'so many children'

Alec Baldwin has revealed “why” he and his currently pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin “have so many children”, as he is a soon-to-be father of eight.The 64-year-old actor addressed how people have long commented about his large family in an Instagram post this week with a video of his two youngest children, Eduardo and María Lucía, both age one.In the clip, the children could be seen drinking from bottles of milk and dressed up in onesie-pyjamas, which had floppy ears and a tail on it, as they stood next to their mother.“People comment about how many children we have and...
'Teen Mom OG' Star Mackenzie McKee, Husband Josh McKee Split After Nearly 9 Years of Marriage: 'I'm Also Not Pretending Josh Was a Good Husband'

It’s over. Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee and husband Josh McKee have called it quits after nearly nine years of marriage. The reality star, 27, has never shied away from getting candid about her rocky relationship with her former high school sweetheart, 29 — and her split announcement is just as honest.
Bre Tiesi gives birth to her first baby with Nick Cannon, his eighth

Baby No. 8 is here! Nick Cannon’s partner, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to their first child together – his eighth – a baby boy named Legendary. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the birth of her son. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it...
Gina Rodriguez Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Joe LoCicero

Watch: Gina Rodriguez & Ismael Cruz Cordova Talk "Miss Bala" Jane the Virgin is going to be a mom in real life!. Gina Rodriguez, who played the title character on the CW series, and husband Joe LoCicero are expecting their first child together. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram on July 30, her 38th birthday.
Kristen Bell says she no longer shares bedroom with her two children: 'They now sleep in their room'

Kristen Bell has revealed that her and husband Dax Shepard’s daughters have “graduated” and no longer sleep in the same room as their parents.The 42-year-old actor discussed her children’s sleeping habits during an interview with E! Newson Friday, after previously revealing that her daughters, Lincoln, nine, and Delta, seven, sleep on the floor of her room.According to Bell, her children have since changed their bedroom routine, with the actor noting that they have “graduated” to sleeping in their own beds and rooms, where they “cuddle with each other”.“We just graduated from them sleeping on the floor on this tri-fold...
Blueface & BM Jaidyn Deny Birth Of Baby After His Mom Posts Photo Of Newborn

The internet is a strange place and today (July 29), Blueface and the mother of his children are laying some rumors to rest. Blueface has been making headlines for months due to his hot and cold romance with Chrisean Rock, but while they show off their love during double dates with DDG and Halle Bailey, Jaidyn Alexis awaits her due date.
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Son Matteo Turns 2: Look Back at His Most Adorable Photos

Watch: Nikki Bella Pens Adorable Birthday Post to Fiance Artem. Believe it or not, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's baby boy Matteo Chigvintsev is celebrating his second birthday on July 31. The engaged couple welcomed their first child together back in 2020. Since then, the now 2-year-old has grown up in front of our eyes and turned into the most adorable mini-me of dad Artem.
Demi Lovato Explains Why She Went Back To Using She/Her Pronouns

Demi Lovato opened up about why she decided to go back to using she/her pronouns nearly two months after updating her Instagram bio. Ever since May, her bio lists both she/her as well as they/them. “Yeah, so, they/them is … I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again,” Lovato recently...
