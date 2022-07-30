www.androidauthority.com
Poll: Do you use your phone in landscape orientation?
Are you constantly using your phone in landscape orientation, not at all, or something in between?. Smartphones are generally designed to be used in portrait orientation, but Android does support landscape orientation as well. This allows you to watch landscape videos, use the camera, play games, and more. However, we...
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Aug. 3)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Daily Authority: ⚒️ Self-repair your Samsung phones
Samsung's new self-repair program, a PC built inside a toilet, and more hot news from the world of technology. ☀️ Good Morning, readers. Another Android flagship phone lands today in the form of the OnePlus 10T. While we await that launch, here’s what happened in the world of tech while you were snoozing.
How to update Android Auto
Keep Android Auto up to date with the latest navigational features. For the most part, Android Auto and all your other Android apps will automatically have the latest software on your smartphone. However, if you’re setting up Android Auto for the first time or somehow missed an update, you may have to take a trip to the Google Play Store to update it manually. Here’s everything you need to know about keeping Android Auto up to date.
All signs point to Android 13 launch in September 2022
It's time to play the waiting game. A new post from Google hints strongly that Android 13 will launch sometime in September. The new security notes for the mobile OS show a number of issues that will be covered by a patch for Android 13 on September 1, 2022. Google...
Logitech will launch a handheld cloud gaming device in 2022
Logitech hopes to give us a way to easily play our PC and console games on the go, via the cloud. Logitech plans to launch a cloud gaming-based handheld device by the end of 2022. The device will support Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now services.
You can now get the Android 13 beta on Pixel 6a
The news comes after hints that the stable update will launch in September. Google has quietly added the brand-new Pixel 6a to the Android 13 beta program. The addition comes after hints that the stable update will launch next month. The Android 13 beta program has been running for a...
How to share your Wi-Fi password on an Android phone
Having a long and complicated Wi-Fi password isn’t a bad thing. But it can be a pain to tell people what it is to let them connect to your home network. With Android 10 and newer devices, it’s now far easier to share your Wi-Fi password without reading a long jumble of letters and numbers. Here’s how to share your Wi-Fi password on an Android phone.
Grab a Windows 10 Pro lifetime license for $15, Office for $28 and more July deals
This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In a special offer as July turns to August, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. Cult of Mac readers can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
I couldn’t manage my work and social life without this one app
I’m a work-from-home freelancer, dad to young children, and forgetful socializer. That means that balancing meetings and work talk with my colleagues at various publications with a social life spread over its own range of chat apps can be rather difficult. I’m not even a big social network person,...
Daily Authority: 🍄 Want a Galaxy GameBoy?
Is this a healthy way to spend $37? If you love retro games and quirky accessories, absolutely. 🐱 Good day, and welcome to the Daily Authority. We hope you had a wonderful weekend. I’m a few weeks late, but I finally found time to get into Stray. I wish someone had told me what happens immediately after the tutorial.
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
How to block spam calls on the iPhone
And no, it doesn't involve speaking like a serial killer to the caller. Unwanted advertising — or spam — is obviously nothing new. We’ve had it all the way back to when we got leaflets and brochures in the mail. Now that we are more online and also on our smartphones, spam is annoying the hell out of us in our emails and on our phones. While email services like Gmail have a pretty robust email spam filtering system in place, the same cannot really be said for our phone calls. So how do you block spam calls on the iPhone?
How to save Outlook emails as PDFs
The PDF is probably the most useful file format for disseminating information. Outlook is a widely used email program for office communication, popular for its scheduling and storage options. And with its small file size and universal compatibility, the PDF file format is probably the most useful file format for disseminating information. You can save a lot of storage space on your computer, consolidate many similar documents in the same file and, if you need to print hard copies, save paper and ink if you know how to save Outlook emails as PDFs. The way it’s done is slightly unusual, however, so follow these instructions closely.
The PS5 feature we've been waiting on since launch is finally here
Sony is finally adding 1440p support on PS5. But you'll only be able to try it out if you're signed up for the PS5 beta program. Many PS5 owners have been eagerly awaiting 1440p support since the console's launch. And while it's currently only available as part of the PS5 beta program, Sony has confirmed (opens in new tab) it intends to roll out the feature globally "later this year."
PlayStation Is Doing Away With a Way to Be Nice Online
Sony plans to discontinue Accolades on PlayStation 5. The feature, which lets players anonymously reward each other for being a "good sport," "helpful" or "welcoming," hasn't been used as much as the company originally planned for, according to Sony. "The feature hasn't seen the level of usage we anticipated, so...
Things are looking good for the Matter smart home standard (knock on wood)
Future Matter support should be high on your list of must-haves for new devices. If you’re not familiar with why Matter matters for smart homes, we have a primer for you below, but to put it as briefly as possible: simplicity. It’s a universal protocol that will allow accessories to work on any major smart home platform, eventually putting an end (in many cases at least) to the question of whether something is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, or Samsung SmartThings.
Nothing Phone 1 fares well in durability test but teardown is another story
Renowned YouTubers have tested the Nothing Phone 1's durability and repairability. Renowned YouTubers have tested the Nothing Phone 1’s durability and repairability. The phone holds up surprisingly well for a mid-ranger in the torture test. The teardown shows it could be a nightmare to repair. The Nothing Phone 1...
How to turn your AirPods noise-cancelling on or off
It's easy to turn noise canceling on and off. Here's how. If you have the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, you know they’ve got noise-cancelling. But how do you turn noise-cancelling on or off on AirPods? This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to do this on an iPhone or a Mac.
