It’s the “Big 5-0” for OCJ. This Wednesday, Aug. 3, marks the 50th anniversary of operations at the Oakland County Jail. Measuring approximately 270,500 square feet, the jail spans 12.7 acres at the county’s government complex in Pontiac. Construction got underway in December 1969, with the cost for the new facility estimated at $9 million. Once completed, it replaced the Wayne Street Jail, which opened in 1922 near the corner of Wayne and Huron streets in downtown Pontiac. That facility was built for $382,678 to house 88 inmates but soon expanded to handle 259 inmates, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO