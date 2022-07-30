ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Orion, MI

The Oakland Press

Berkley to spend nearly $500K to upgrade Jaycee Park

Berkley officials are set to award a bid contract for significant upgrades at Jaycee Park worth nearly a half-million dollars. The City Council is set to review the bid at it’s regular meeting next Monday. The goal is to build what is called an “inclusive playground” at the park,...
BERKLEY, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac skatepark contractor hired

A proposed 10,000-square-foot skate park destined for Pontiac’s Oakland Park will be done by November. That’s the plan after the city council on Tuesday, July 26, approved a $500,000 contract with Seattle-based Grindline Skateparks to build the concrete facility that will include areas for beginners and advanced skaters, according to the city.
PONTIAC, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County

Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance.  The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac, Bloomfield school millages headed to approval

The two school millages on Tuesday’s ballot were headed for passage with nearly 100% of precincts reporting. Bloomfield Hills Schools asked voters to restore a 2 mill non-homestead operating levy and Pontiac schools officials asked voters to restore its 18 mills non-homestead operating millage. County Commission. Redistricting has reduced...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Juvenile justice committee revamped, 27 appointed including 4 Oakland County residents

Four Oakland County residents are among the 27 from across the state appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the reorganized Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice. Whitmer’s executive order 2022-7, signed Aug. 2, abolishes the Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice created by a 2017 executive order and “recreates the committee in alignment with the requirements of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act,” as stated in a news release.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac City council meeting date change

Pontiac City Council’s meeting date for this week has been changed to Thursday, Aug. 4. Council members typically meet on Tuesdays, but the primary election caused the change. Thursday’s meeting is at 6 p.m. at city hall, 47450 Woodward Ave. Agendas, packets and minutes are online at https://pontiac.mi.us/council/meeting_agendas_and_minutes/index.php#outer-4070.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County Jail marks golden anniversary

It’s the “Big 5-0” for OCJ. This Wednesday, Aug. 3, marks the 50th anniversary of operations at the Oakland County Jail. Measuring approximately 270,500 square feet, the jail spans 12.7 acres at the county’s government complex in Pontiac. Construction got underway in December 1969, with the cost for the new facility estimated at $9 million. Once completed, it replaced the Wayne Street Jail, which opened in 1922 near the corner of Wayne and Huron streets in downtown Pontiac. That facility was built for $382,678 to house 88 inmates but soon expanded to handle 259 inmates, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Sunflour Bakehaus closes; new owners sought for popular bakery

The popular Sunflour Bakehaus in downtown Farmington has closed and the owners are seeking a buyer for the bakery. Owners Becky Burns and Jeff Pavlik posted on Facebook that they plan to open for one weekend in August to have a grand farewell. They announced in early June that after...
News Break
Politics
The Oakland Press

Robust absentee ballot returns, steady traffic at many Oakland County polls

Candidates and millage questions packed this primary ballot.To put this election’s voter turnout into context, the general election last November saw 153,183 voters cast ballots, out of 687,777 who registered to vote. That is a 22.27% turnout. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said more than 1.1 million absentee...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar July 31 and beyond

• Small Business Bootcamp for Oakland County Veterans is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 3, Jon Grant Community Center, 29260 Grand River, Farmington Hills, free, lunch is provided, oakgov.com/businessforward. Car shows. • 14th Annual Troy Traffic Jam Classic Car Show is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 7, to benefit the Troy Historic...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers announces arrests in unsolved homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people have been arrested in connection to an unsolved homicide according to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County. A reward was offered for information in the death of 22-year-old Davonte Green-Flourney. Investigators said he was shot to death last October while driving his Chrysler 200 on S. Ballenger Highway south of Miller Road in Flint Township.
FLINT, MI

