The Oakland Press
Berkley to spend nearly $500K to upgrade Jaycee Park
Berkley officials are set to award a bid contract for significant upgrades at Jaycee Park worth nearly a half-million dollars. The City Council is set to review the bid at it’s regular meeting next Monday. The goal is to build what is called an “inclusive playground” at the park,...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac skatepark contractor hired
A proposed 10,000-square-foot skate park destined for Pontiac’s Oakland Park will be done by November. That’s the plan after the city council on Tuesday, July 26, approved a $500,000 contract with Seattle-based Grindline Skateparks to build the concrete facility that will include areas for beginners and advanced skaters, according to the city.
Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County
Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance. The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac, Bloomfield school millages headed to approval
The two school millages on Tuesday’s ballot were headed for passage with nearly 100% of precincts reporting. Bloomfield Hills Schools asked voters to restore a 2 mill non-homestead operating levy and Pontiac schools officials asked voters to restore its 18 mills non-homestead operating millage. County Commission. Redistricting has reduced...
Election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
The Oakland Press
Stay out of Huron River in Oakland, Livingston counties, state recommends
Two state agencies are recommending that people and pets avoid swimming, wading or playing in or drinking water from a section of the Huron River in Oakland and Livingston counties after the release of a carcinogen by a Wixom automotive supplier. The Michigan departments of Health and Human Services (MDHHS)...
Officials urge residents to avoid Huron River after hexavalent chromium spill
Officials are urging residents in Monroe, Oakland, Livingston, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties to avoid the Huron River ...
The Oakland Press
Juvenile justice committee revamped, 27 appointed including 4 Oakland County residents
Four Oakland County residents are among the 27 from across the state appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the reorganized Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice. Whitmer’s executive order 2022-7, signed Aug. 2, abolishes the Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice created by a 2017 executive order and “recreates the committee in alignment with the requirements of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act,” as stated in a news release.
The Oakland Press
Pontiac City council meeting date change
Pontiac City Council’s meeting date for this week has been changed to Thursday, Aug. 4. Council members typically meet on Tuesdays, but the primary election caused the change. Thursday’s meeting is at 6 p.m. at city hall, 47450 Woodward Ave. Agendas, packets and minutes are online at https://pontiac.mi.us/council/meeting_agendas_and_minutes/index.php#outer-4070.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County Jail marks golden anniversary
It’s the “Big 5-0” for OCJ. This Wednesday, Aug. 3, marks the 50th anniversary of operations at the Oakland County Jail. Measuring approximately 270,500 square feet, the jail spans 12.7 acres at the county’s government complex in Pontiac. Construction got underway in December 1969, with the cost for the new facility estimated at $9 million. Once completed, it replaced the Wayne Street Jail, which opened in 1922 near the corner of Wayne and Huron streets in downtown Pontiac. That facility was built for $382,678 to house 88 inmates but soon expanded to handle 259 inmates, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
The Oakland Press
Sunflour Bakehaus closes; new owners sought for popular bakery
The popular Sunflour Bakehaus in downtown Farmington has closed and the owners are seeking a buyer for the bakery. Owners Becky Burns and Jeff Pavlik posted on Facebook that they plan to open for one weekend in August to have a grand farewell. They announced in early June that after...
HometownLife.com
Long a vacant garage, this Plymouth Township spot now serves up coffee and haircuts
The signs were posted for seemingly forever at the old garage along Ann Arbor Trail advertising a new business. Now, after years of work, the Plymouth Township building has new life, energized by shampoo and espresso. The Garage Cuts and Coffee finally opened its doors this summer, offering both hair...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man’s body pulled from water after empty boat, 2 dogs discovered on Macomb County lake
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man’s body was pulled from a Macomb County lake after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat with music coming from it, officials said. Macomb County deputies said they received a call around 7:50 p.m. Aug....
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, July 31
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures in the week. Maiden Lane between Broadway Street and Island Drive: A section of Maiden Lane will be completely closed until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 while contractors install utilities for a new building.
Little orange kitten saved from sewer by Ann Arbor firefighters
ANN ARBOR, MI - Gretchen Comai and her daughter Gwendolyn heard an animal crying for help last Wednesday during an evening walk. After talking with their Maywood Avenue neighbors in Ann Arbor’s Dicken neighborhood, they learned the distressed sounds had been coming from the sewer for several hours. Comai called for help for the trapped creature.
The Oakland Press
Robust absentee ballot returns, steady traffic at many Oakland County polls
Candidates and millage questions packed this primary ballot.To put this election’s voter turnout into context, the general election last November saw 153,183 voters cast ballots, out of 687,777 who registered to vote. That is a 22.27% turnout. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said more than 1.1 million absentee...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar July 31 and beyond
• Small Business Bootcamp for Oakland County Veterans is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 3, Jon Grant Community Center, 29260 Grand River, Farmington Hills, free, lunch is provided, oakgov.com/businessforward. Car shows. • 14th Annual Troy Traffic Jam Classic Car Show is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 7, to benefit the Troy Historic...
WNEM
Crime Stoppers announces arrests in unsolved homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people have been arrested in connection to an unsolved homicide according to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County. A reward was offered for information in the death of 22-year-old Davonte Green-Flourney. Investigators said he was shot to death last October while driving his Chrysler 200 on S. Ballenger Highway south of Miller Road in Flint Township.
The Oakland Press
$1M bond for driver in crash that killed 2 charity bicyclists including Oakland County attorney Michael Salhaney
An Ionia County woman suspected of being intoxicated when she drove her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride, killing two — including an Oakland County attorney — was arraigned Monday in 64-A District Court. Mandy Marie Benn is jailed on a $1 million bond, charged with:
