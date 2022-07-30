Protesters storm Iraqi parliament in Baghdad

www.pbs.org
Related
Political rivalry stirs panic of protests and escalation in Iraq
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces erected concrete barriers on Monday ahead of counter-protests planned by Shiite political rivals against an influential cleric whose followers have staged a parliament sit-in for a third day. Many feared that dueling protests could escalate tensions. Calls for the counter-protest came from a...
Japanese video journalist detained at Myanmar protest march
BANGKOK (AP) — A Japanese video journalist has been detained by security forces in Myanmar while covering a protest against military rule in the country’s largest city, pro-democracy activists said Sunday. Toru Kubota, a Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker, was arrested on Saturday by plainclothes police after a flash protest...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, raising tensions between U.S. and China
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night despite threats from Beijing of serious consequences, becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China in 25 years. Pelosi’s visit has triggered increased tension between China and the United...
CIA drone strike kills al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he hailed as delivering “justice” while expressing hope that it brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
RELATED PEOPLE
Taliban government under scrutiny after U.S. kills al-Qaida leader, who was sheltered in Kabul
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house intensified global scrutiny Tuesday of Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers and further undermined their efforts to secure international recognition and desperately needed aid. The Taliban had promised in the...
Drone blast strikes Russia’s Black Sea Fleet command
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A drone-borne explosive device detonated Sunday at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, injuring six people, officials said. The explosion at the headquarters in the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 caused cancellation of observances of Russia’s Navy Day holiday.
Russia, Ukraine blame each other for deadly attack on POW prison in Donetsk region
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine accused each other Friday of shelling a prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine, an attack that reportedly killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war captured after the fall of Mariupol, the city where troops famously held out against a monthslong Russian siege.
Red Cross seeks access to Ukraine POW prison as Russian missiles rain down elsewhere
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched nighttime attacks on several Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian officials said Saturday as they and Moscow blamed each other for the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in a separatist-controlled area of the country’s east. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the United...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa amid global hunger crisis
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out Monday from the port of Odesa under an internationally brokered deal to unblock the embattled country’s agricultural exports and ease the growing global food crisis. The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni sounded its horn as it...
WATCH: Blinken says he expects China to “act responsibly” during Pelosi’s Asian tour
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he expects China to “act responsibly” if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decides to visit Taiwan on her Asian tour. Watch Blinken’s remarks in the player above. “If the speaker does decide to visit and China tries to create some kind of...
Chinese fighter jets cross the line dividing the Taiwan Strait as Beijing flexes its muscles around Taiwan
Taiwan's defense ministry said 27 Chinese military aircraft entered its air defense identification zone as tensions in the region remain high.
Business Insider
The US has a veto on what Russian targets Ukraine hits with its HIMARS artillery, general suggests
An interview in the UK's Daily Telegraph newspaper gave an unusually precise description of how targets are agreed when Ukraine uses US-donated gear.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blinken, Russian top diplomat speak about Griner, Whelan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday in the highest-level known contact between the two sides since Russia invaded Ukraine, with Blinken urging Russia to accept a deal to win the release of American detainees Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
Ukraine aims to retake the south, tying down Russian forces
Even as Moscow’s war machine crawls across Ukraine’s east, trying to achieve the Kremlin’s goal of securing full control over the country’s industrial heartland, Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the Russian-occupied south. The Ukrainians have used American-supplied rocket launchers to strike...
Crews in Ukraine prepare to ship grain trapped by months of war
ODESA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a Black Sea port Friday as crews prepared terminals to export grain trapped by Russia’s five-month-old war, work that was inching forward a week after a deal was struck to allow critical food supplies to flow to millions of impoverished people facing hunger worldwide.
Justice Department charges Russian with using U.S. political groups to spread propaganda
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian operative who worked on behalf of one of the Kremlin’s main intelligence services has been charged with recruiting political groups in the United States to advance pro-Russia propaganda, including during the invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, the Justice Department said Friday. Aleksandr...
Pelosi leads delegation to Asia without confirming Taiwan visit
BEIJNG (AP) — The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, confirmed Sunday she will visit four Asian countries this week but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing, which claims the island democracy as its own territory. Pelosi...
China conducts military exercise near Taiwan after issuing warning against Pelosi visit
BEIJING (AP) — China said it was conducting military exercises Saturday off its coast opposite Taiwan after warning Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the U.S. House of Representatives to scrap possible plans to visit the island democracy, which Beijing claims as part of its territory. The ruling Communist Party’s military...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0