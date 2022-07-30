Amarillo area public meetings for the week of July 31, 2022

Monday

Planning and Zoning Commission

2:45 p.m.: Council Chamber, 601 S Buchanan St.

Work session; consider nomination and election of a Chairman and Vice Chairman of the City of Amarillo Planning and Zoning Commission; consider the following plat/s:

South Haven Addition Unit No. 5, an addition to the City of Amarillo, being a replat of a portion of Lots 2 and 3, Block 1, Southeast Place Unit No. 2, and an unplatted tract of land out of Section 152, Block 2, A.B.&M. Survey, Randall County - vicinity: S Osage Street and Living Water Drive - applicant: Marilu Contreras;

South Side Estates Unit No. 42, an addition to the City of Amarillo, being a replat of tracts 3, 5 and 7, Block 7, South Side Estates, in Section 5, Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey, Randall County - vicinity: Interstate Highway 27 and Arden Road - applicant: Brent D. Preston;

Tascosita Unit No. 6, a suburban subdivision to the City of Amarillo, being a replat ofa portion of Lot 1, Block 4, Tascosita Unit No. 2, and an unplatted tract of land, in Section 46, Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey, Potter County - vicinity: Loop 335 and RM 1061 (Boys Ranch Road) - applicant: Craig Cooper for Long Range, LLC;

Tradewind Industrial Park Unit No. 3, an addition to the City of Amarillo, being a replat of a portion of Lot 2, Block 53, Tradewind Air Park Unit No. 21, and a unplatted tract of land, all in Section 153, Block 2, A.B.&M. Survey, Randall County - vicinity: S.E. 34th Avenue and Tradewind Street - applicants: Seith Williams for Georgia Street Warehouse, LLC and Perry Williams Inc. and Occupational Networks of Texas Inc.

Tierra Santa Unit No. 1, a suburban subdivision to the City of Amarillo, being an unplatted tract of land, in Section 36, Block 1, T.T.RR.Co. Survey, Randall County - vicinity: W Rockwell and Hope roads - applicant: Jonathan Lair;

The Colonies Unit No. 79, an addition to the City of Amarillo, being a replat of Lots 1 thru 7, Block 36, The Colonies Unit No. 72, in Section 40, Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey, Randall County - vicinity: Liberty Circle N. and Wesley Road - applicant: Barrett Saikowski for Amarillo Prestige Homes;

The Colonies Unit No. 80, an addition to the City of Amarillo, being a replat of Lots 1 thru 10 and 14 thru 23, Block 37, The Colonies Unit No. 72, in Section 40, Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey, Randall County - vicinity: Wesley Road and Continental Parkway S - applicants: Barrett Saikowski for Amarillo Prestige Homes LLC and Milton Giron for Black Jaguar LTD

Consider the following rezoning/s: the west 125 feet of the east half of Block 267, Holland’s Addition, anaddition to the City of Amarillo, in Section 156, Block 2, A.B.&M. Survey, Potter County, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public ways, to change from Multiple-Family District 1 to Light Commercial District - vicinity: Wichita Avenue and Mirror Street - applicants: Marcelino and Lucia Alvarado.

River Road Independent School District - School Safety and Security Committee

5 p.m.: Central Administration Bldg., 9500 US Hwy. 287 North

Conducting a summer targeted partial safety audit; conducting and reviewing Exterior Door Safety Audit; reviewing and updating District's Multi-Hazard Emergency Operations Plan (EOP); reviewing and updating District's Standard Operating Guidelines (flipcharts); developing the District's Active Threat Plan and Annex; campus and district trainings; scheduling mandatory drills; discuss threat assessment team changes and training; review and update Access Control Procedures, including visitor protocols.

Bushland Independent School District

6 p.m.: Special meeting - Bushland High School Library, 1201 S FM 2381

Deliberation and possible action to adopt a proposed 2022 tax rate based on certified taxable values for truth in taxation publications; deliberate and possibly take action to adopt a proposed 2022 tax rate based on the Truth in Taxation worksheet; deliberation and possible action on employee raises.

Tuesday

Amarillo City Council

1 p.m.: Council Chamber, 601 S Buchanan St.

Updates from Councilmembers serving on outside boards and commissions - Amarillo Local Government Corporation, Convention and Visitors Bureau; Discuss Comprehensive Plan Update; and request future agenda items and reports from City Manager; second and final reading of an ordinance designating certain areas of the City as Reinvestment Zone No. 19 for commercial and industrial tax abatement - approximately 20.70 acres in the vicinity of S. Georgia Street and Farmers Avenue, and designating certain areas of the City as Reinvestment Zone No. 20 for commercial andindustrial tax abatement - approximately 30 acres in the vicinity of Airport Boulevard and SE Third Avenue; ordinance rezonings; second and final reading to consider an ordinance to amend the Amarillo Municipal Code Title lV - Building Codes, Development and Zoning, by adding Chapter 4-12 regarding the City's Recognized Neighborhood Association program; consider the approval of an interlocal agreement defining Amarillo College's rental of Rick Klein Sports Complex from the City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation department; accept the award of a $44,024 grant from the Texas Department of State Health Services to continue funding to prevent and control the transmission of active and latent tuberculosis; resolution approving the fiscal 202212023 budget for the Convention and Visitors Bureau which is funded through a tax levied upon hotel occupancy; approval of a change order to the Lift Station No. 32 project to add additional paving related to the project; considers the award of a professional services agreement for the design of improvements at the City of Amarillo Solid Waste Transfer Station; GPS Fleet Tracking services contract; discuss and consider the proposed tax rate for maintenance and operation and debt service for the proposed fiscal 2022/2023 City of Amarillo budget; resolution approving the 2022/2023 Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Allocations for the FY22 Annual Action Plan; consider approval of a Location Incentive Agreement (LIA) between Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) and A-5 Realty, LLC (Texas Company) And A-7 Austin, LLC (Texas Company) doing business as Austin Hose, for a project estimated at $10,000,000 in improvements, 20 new employees projected in first phase and up to 30 in future phases and Tax Abatement Agreement between the City of Amarillo, AEDC and A-5 Realty, LLC (Texas Company) And A-7 Austin, LLC (Texas Company) doing business as Austin Hose on the future taxes on the construction and equipment costs at 60% abatement for six years on $10,000,000 estimated cost of improvements; consider a Location Incentive Agreement (LIA) between AEDC and Unmanned Systems, lnc. (Nevada) doing business as Albers Aerospace, for a project estimated at $50,000,000 in improvements and 400 new employees and Tax Abatement Agreement.

Thursday

Condemnation Appeals Commission

4 p.m.: Council Chamber, 601 S Buchanan St.

Resolution – calling a public hearing to determine whether certain conditions described herein constitute a public nuisance at the locations stated: Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. to determine whether certain conditions of the properties located at 110 S Fairmont St., 111 S Fairmont St., 743 N Mirror St., and 2501 SW 6th Ave. constitute dangerous structures and/or a public nuisance, and whether to order the removal of such; considers ordering the removal of an accumulation of solid waste at 112 SE 40th Ave.; considers ordering the removal of substandard structures at 1016 N Madison St.; consider ordering the removal of substandard structures and an accumulation of solid waste at 1303 N Spring St.; considers ordering the removal of substandard structures at 2300 Spruce St.

Amarillo Area Public Health Board

7 p.m.: Amarillo Public Health Clinic, 850 Martin Rd.

Introduction of the Public Health Board, Public Health Authorities, City of Amarillo staff, guests and new members; topical update from Health Authority Dr. Bell; administrative reports given by departments - Animal Management and Welfare, Environmental Health, Public Health and Women Infants and Children Nutrition Program; public forum; discuss future agenda items.