ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

34 Days Until Kansas Football: Baylor Preview

By Kyle Davis
Blue Wings Rising
Blue Wings Rising
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07d2bo_0gyox8Af00

The reigning Big 12 champion Bears will look to keep up its winning ways in 2022.

Unlike TCU and Oklahoma, Baylor has its coach returning, and Dave Aranda has made as big of a jump in terms of credibility and praise over the past year as arguably anyone in the country.

The Bears are the reigning Big 12 champions and are coming off a 12-2 season that put them fifth in the final AP poll after a win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

Kansas will get its look at Baylor when it travels to Waco on October 22. Here’s what we know about the Bears three months out.

Pre-Game Notes

Last year’s conference title was Baylor’s third since joining the Big 12, but the first since the Bears shared it with TCU in 2014. Last year was also the first time since then that someone other than Oklahoma won the league.

In terms of the Jayhawks’ history against Baylor on the gridiron, the Bears have been the dominant one, winning the last 12 meetings. The first matchup actually goes back to 1971 when Kansas held the Bears to a goose egg, winning 22-0. From there on, it would be a series of home-and-homes in 1988-89 (Baylor won both), and 1998-99, 2002-03, and 2006-07, where each team won its home game and lost on the road.

Mike Plank Four-Down Scouting Report

First Down

After some rumors floating around that Aranda could get poached away from Baylor, he signed a contract extension through 2029. But the Bears had six players drafted and lost quite a bit of production on offense that it will need to fill. Only roughly 20 percent of Baylor’s passing and receiving yards are back and just 14 percent of its rushing yards.

Second Down

Gerry Bohannon was the main starting quarterback for Baylor’s conference championship team, playing in 12 games, but redshirt freshman Blake Shapen also played in five games. And in late April, Aranda named Shapen the starter — as Kansas fans, I’m not sure we knew those decisions could be made before August — and that led to Bohannon transferring to South Florida. The game that may have sealed it was the Big 12 Championship game against Oklahoma State, when Shapen completed 23 of 28 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns.

Third Down

Despite what Baylor lost at the skill positions, the trenches have lots of familiar faces. The Bears have four offensive line starters back in 2022 and three starters returning on the defensive line. This is an offensive group that was key to Baylor being the conference’s best rushing team, while also not giving up many sacks.

Fourth Down

A key for Baylor’s defense was limiting production early on downs. Pro Football Focus found that opponents averaged eight yards to go on third downs against Baylor in 2021, which was the seventh-best mark in the country.

Matchup On Paper

Baylor was balanced in 2020, attempting three more pass attempts per game than it did rushes. But last year with that offensive line and Abram Smith in the backfield (rushing for 1,601 yards and 12 touchdowns), the Bears averaged 40 rushing attempts compared to just 26 passes. As mentioned, the offensive line is back, but without Smith or Trestan Ebner, it’s unclear if the Bears will be as effective on the ground.

On defense, Baylor was stout in both aspects of the game, only allowing an average of 348 yards per game. And it was the secondary that was big in keeping opponents out of the end zone. Opponents only averaged 0.9 passing touchdowns per game while Baylor averaged 1.4 interceptions per game.

Way-to-Early Trend Lines

In the last 10 matchups between Kansas and Baylor, the Bears have won by more than 30 points seven times, with the closest margin being 19 (26-7) in 2018. And if last year is any indication, Baylor will usually cover the spread and often while hitting the under. The Bears covered the spread in four of its final five games, and all of them went under.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Marcus Calvin announces commitment to Kansas

KU football added another defensive lineman to its 2023 class on Monday night, landing a verbal pledge from Marcus Calvin. The three-star defensive tackle is the third defensive lineman to commit to KU this cycle and Calvin picked the Jayhawks over a Power 5 offer from Vanderbilt and several other FBS offers. Calvin took his official visit to KU back in June.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Lance Leipold announces starting quarterback

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- University of Kansas football preseason camp began Tuesday. Lance Leipold and two players spoke with the media afterwards. Leipold said he expects Jalon Daniels to be the Jayhawks’ starting quarterback to start the season. “Do I expect Jalon [Daniels] tp start week one? Yeah, I would,” Leipold said. Daniels was largely the Jayhawks […]
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
State
Kansas State
Waco, TX
Sports
Lawrence, KS
Sports
City
Downs, KS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
Yardbarker

The best players in Kansas basketball history

When your program's first coach is the inventor of basketball, then it's only natural that Kansas would exude the sport's history and tradition. A perennial national power, the Jayhawks are responsible for showcasing some of the most important names in college basketball history. Here's our list of the best — listed in chronological order.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka sports facility is set to open this week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local sports facility is getting ready for its grand opening. Powerhouse Athletics opens its doors to Topeka this Sunday. They offer field time for athletes and teams in the community. The facility includes batting cages and turf fields for all sports. “Having a locally owned sports facility here I think will […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Aranda
Sioux City Journal

Kansas man charged with giving marijuana to female juveniles

SIOUX CITY -- A Kansas man who traveled to Sioux City to meet a 14-year-old girl has been charged with providing marijuana to the girl and a second juvenile female. According to court documents, Sharan Mongar began a conversation on a social media site with the 14-year-old at around 7 p.m. Thursday and agreed to bring her marijuana, saying he'd also bring alcohol and condoms.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WIBW

Goodyear workers reach tentative agreement in contract negotiations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A tentative agreement for a 4-year contract has been reached between Goodyear and the United Steelworkers on Saturday evening, July 30. “When Goodyear finally moved in a positive manner within an hour left before expiration the USW granted a 24-hour extension,” the union said in a statement on its website. “Management moved because of the resolve and solidarity the membership has shown since we began negotiations. We granted the extension because we needed time to evaluate the offer, we did not want to call a strike if management finally realized we were not going to accept some of their ridiculous demands.”
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Sugar Bowl#American Football#College Football#Tcu#Ap#Jayhawks
KSNT News

Child found in car in Osage County later dies

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A two-year-old child was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton on Sunday, July 31, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The child was found at 3:40 p.m. The sheriff’s office said first responders began life-saving measures immediately, and although the child was rushed to a Topeka hospital, the 2-year-old […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County

Behind the scenes of Riverfront stadium's marvel-themed night. Behind the scenes of Riverfront stadium's marvel-themed night. Extra rainfall will help fall crops. Lottery players discuss what they'd do with historic prize. Updated: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT. The jackpot is the third-largest lottery prize and the biggest in...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Blue Wings Rising

Blue Wings Rising

Kansas City, KS
184
Followers
236
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Kansas Jayhawk athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/kansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy