Explore the Bell Mansion in downtown Fort Wayne

www.wane.com
Related
Get to know Fort Wayne Police at this community event
The first 100 kids at the event can get a free backpack, and many of the booths have free school supplies available, organizers said.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne pools to close this week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Pool season is coming to an end. McMillen Park will close for the season Monday due to “unforeseen staffing issues.” Northside pool will shut down Saturday at 5 p.m. The city said pool staff was returning to school and “there will no...
Woof Woff: New dog park opens on north side of Fort Wayne
There's a new space for your dog to roam, run, jump, explore and play freely all without being on a leash.
WANE-TV
From the archives: Memorial Coliseum roof raised 20 years ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Remember when they literally raised the roof of the Memorial Coliseum?. It was 20 years ago – Aug. 2, 2002 – when the 1,200 ton roof was lifted nearly 42 feet to allow for a major expansion of the venue. It was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne ranked the cheapest place to live in US – again
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Life in Fort Wayne is pretty affordable, all things considered. Niche has ranked Fort Wayne the most affordable city to live in the United States, in a newly released report. Two Texas cities – Wichita Falls and Brownsville – came in just behind Fort Wayne at Nos. 2 and 3, while South Bend was ranked No. 4.
Fort Wayne sunflower passes U.S. record
A Fort Wayne sunflower is now the tallest on record in the United States.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne shops aim to highlight local food and farms during Local Food Week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - If you make your way into the Health Food Shoppe this week, Sarah Claycomb says keep your eye out for the local items. "You know they’re local because they have a star on the shelf next to them. You just make your list of our local stars, give it back to the cashier, and then you get a local treat," Claycomb said.
WANE-TV
New Haven’s Jury Pool to close for season Sunday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A sure sign that summer is winding down is when public pools start to close for the season. The last day Jury Pool in New Haven will be open is Sunday, August 7. The pool will be open 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. weather permitting through that day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortwaynesnbc.com
Dupont Road AMC theater permanently closed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The AMC theater along Dupont Road is now closed for good. A sign was posted on the doors of the movie theater at 3930 E Dupont Rd. on Sunday evening, reading “AMC Fort Wayne 20 will cease all business operations after 7/31/22″. The google listing for the business on Monday now says “permanently closed”.
WANE-TV
Photos: Interactive Dinosaur Show at Allen County Fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne was looking a lot like Jurassic Park on Saturday night at the Interactive Dinosaur Show at the Allen County Fair. Kids and dino-lovers of all ages got to see animatronic dinosaurs at three different shows; one at 7 p.m., one at 7:45 p.m., and one at 8:30 p.m. Each show featured a different dinosaur.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne AMC movie theater on Dupont Road closed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The AMC movie theater on Dupont Road has closed for good. A sign in the door of the theater says "AMC Fort Wayne 20 has Permanently Closed. We hope to see you at our next nearest location: AMC Jefferson Point 18. Please visitAMCTheatres.com for more information."
whatzup.com
Party down at Fiesta Fort Wayne
Don’t get caught taking a siesta on Saturday, Aug. 13. It’s the height of summer and festival season, and for one day only, in the shade of the pavilion at Headwaters Park, it’s time once again for one of Fort Wayne’s most colorful and flavorful days, Fiesta Fort Wayne, the Hispanic and Latino festival.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne City Council backs passenger rail service
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday night, there was a 7-1 vote for a non-binding approval of Councilman Geoff Paddock’s plan for passenger rail service connecting the city to Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. The lone opponent of the rail was Jason Arp, 4th...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne City Council approves ‘very good’ fuel contracts
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just as consumers have felt the pain at the pump, so is the city of Fort Wayne. On Tuesday night Fort Wayne City Council approved two contracts, one each for diesel and unleaded gasoline, to run the city’s fleet of vehicles next year.
WANE-TV
What’s the Allen County Jail worth?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Jail sits on about 3 acres of prime riverfront property, surrounded by a park, a river and a dizzying amount of new construction. It could be worth $1.7 million at the going land rate of $10 per square foot or $4.5 million, according to a compilation of land comps going back to 1999.
WANE-TV
Record store celebrates 40th anniversary in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local record shop is celebrating its 40th anniversary Saturday. Wooden Nickel Records says it’s one of the oldest surviving multistore locally-owned record store in the country. The first store opened on North Clinton Street back in 1982. Since then, Wooden Nickel has...
wfft.com
Hundreds attend 34th annual Weigand Construction Duck Race to benefit SCAN
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A flock of people filled Promenade Park Saturday for the 34th annual Wigand Construction Duck Race. Proceeds from the event will benefit Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN). Food trucks, inflatables, and a live DJ brought joy throughout the Park. The main attraction is...
wfft.com
Fire causes heavy damage to mobile home on Country Forest Drive in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A mobile home in northwest Fort Wayne is heavily damaged after a fire early Monday morning. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Country Forest Drive around 4 a.m. and found the front of the house engulfed in flames. They got...
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
County: Several roads to close for railroad work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Highway Department says several roads will be closed beginning Wednesday, August 3 for railroad work. The closures will be at the railroad crossings and are scheduled to be closed until August 31, the department said Monday. The road closure...
Comments / 0