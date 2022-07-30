Cardinals Trade Target: Why Jose Quintana Makes Sense for St. Louis

redbirdrants.com
Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs
With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB. com, the Atlanta Braves have interest in Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
Dodgers News: Insider Suggests LA Could Make Historic Trade for Joc Pederson
Things are starting to heat up as we approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers could be in the mix to make another move or two, but the magnitude of the move is still in question. Obviously, we’ve heard the potential big trade in Juan Soto and the Dodgers have...
Dodgers Fan Grabs Woman Between Legs During Stadium Brawl
A Dodgers fan grabbed a woman between her legs during a fan brawl.
MLB・
Report: Juan Soto being aggressively pursued by 1 NL powerhouse
Trade talks surrounding Juan Soto appear to be heating up, at least involving one major National League power. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain involved and have been viewed as frontrunners.
This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees
When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
Cardinals Miss Out on Juan Soto After Choosing Not To Trade Dylan Carlson
The St. Louis Cardinals pursuit of superstar Juan Soto was ended today as the San Diego Padres pulled of a deal for the superstar outfielder and 1B/OF Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals, per Jon Morosi. The Cardinals were in hot pursuit of the Nationals outfielder, who is already one...
Three Chiefs starters who could be benched with a bad camp
With training camp now underway in Saint Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs have many questions, ranging from how long it will take Orlando Brown Jr. to get up to speed after finally signing his franchise tag to how the rebuilt wide receiver room will work with Patrick Mahomes. There are also questions about which current starters on the depth chart need to have a strong camp to ensure that they don’t lose snaps once the regular season rolls around.
Juan Soto Trade Deadline Predictions
The best young hitter since Ted Williams is on the block. Which team will he be playing for after Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET?
White Sox: Ambiguous Luis Robert Updates Leave More Questions Than Answers
There’s a lot to unpack here. Let’s start with the semi-positive update. Robert has not appeared in a White Sox game since July 15 due to lightheadedness and blurred vision. It seemed those symptoms had eased up a bit, as the club sent him on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on July 28. However, Robert played in just one game with the Knights before experiencing cold symptoms.
Athletics vs. Angels Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, August 3 (Shohei Ohtani Gives Multiple Bets Value)
The trade deadline has passed and Shohei Ohtani is still a Los Angeles Angel. After rumors the sputtering franchise would jettison the reigning MVP, the Angels elected to keep their two-way superstar. Especially with the seemingly disappointing return the Nationals got for Juan Soto, I'd argue keeping Ohtani was the...
Vin Scully: Dodgers players, more pay tribute to the voice of baseball
Vin Scully, the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years, died on Tuesday as the organization honored his memory. Baseball has lost its voice. Vin Scully, who brought Dodgers broadcasts to life for 67 years, died on Tuesday at the age of 94. Scully didn’t just narrate baseball history. He was baseball history.
