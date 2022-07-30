'Stranger Things' Star Jamie Campbell Bower Celebrates Nearly 8 Years of Sobriety: 'I'm So Grateful'

Musician turned actor and director Machine Gun Kelly and Jennifer’s Body star Megan Fox have raised more than a few eyebrows over the course of their very public, very unorthodox relationship. The now engaged couple have been open about their strange interactions, even admitting to drinking each other's blood. Comparably, Fox asking Kelly whether or not he was breastfed as a baby doesn’t seem like a huge deal, but she has revealed the reason why she asks her “future baby daddy” such random and off the wall questions.

CELEBRITIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO