Man Who Held His Baby Girl Off I-95 Overpass in Philadelphia Charged

www.nbcphiladelphia.com
Shirley Johnson
3d ago
Instead of calling the cops for mental issues of your families call their doctors and get emergency medicine. The police are not trained for mental issues so stop calling them for these problems.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn Johnson
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Related
Stray bullet from drive-by shooting kills Philadelphia woman enjoying barbecue
Police say the 29-year-old woman was outside on the porch when she was struck by a stray bullet.
Gunman breaks into West Philly home, shoots sleeping victim multiple times: Police
Police say the gunman entered the home, walked up the stairs and shot the sleeping 20-year-old victim multiple times.
NBC Philadelphia
Stray Bullet Strikes Woman Grilling on Porch During Deadly Night in Philly, Upper Darby
Three people, including a woman taking part in a BBQ on a front porch who was struck by a stray bullet, are dead after several shootings in Philadelphia and neighboring Upper Darby Tuesday night, police said. The deadly shootings happened within 45 minutes of each other – stretching from Frankford...
South Jersey Man Dismembered, Burnt Woman's Body: Prosecutor
A Cumberland County man has been found guilty of killing a woman before dismembering and burning her body, authorities said. Dennis Parrish of Vineland was found guilty of murder and desecration of human remains on Monday Aug. 1 after a jury trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Evidence...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
15-Year-Old Amin Mackle Needs Your Help: Detectives Release Picture
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department have released a picture of 15-year-old Amin Mackle in hopes that someone will be able to provide information on his whereabouts. He was last seen on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:00 am on the 1800 block of N. Woodstock...
Baby shot during party in Kensington
Police say the baby was being held by her mother when she was shot in the hand.
North Philadelphia homicide victim shot multiple times at close range: Police
At the scene, officers found a 32-year-old man lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back and leg.
NBC Philadelphia
NJ Man Charged in 2019 Murder of Vanished Toddler Twin
A New Jersey man is accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter in 2019, and disposing of her body, prosecutors said. Police in Edison were contacted by the Division of Child Protection and Permanency to conduct a welfare check on Monique Durham's twin 5-year-old daughters, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office said. After getting in contact with the girls' mother, a joint investigation into the matter was launched, which found that one of the young daughters was missing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in June, Still Missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Shoots Infant In Domestic Dispute With Family
Philadelphia Police are looking to arrest 45 year old Santos Diaz. It was yesterday, July 31,2022 that he was involved in a verbal and physical argument with a family on the 2200 block of E. Ontario Street. For unknown reasons, police said that Diaz pulled out a pistol and fired shots at the family, before running away.
Pa. man and his mother hospitalized after being attacked by their own dog: Report
A Philadelphia man and his mother were both hospitalized in critical condition after their dog attacked them at the man’s home home in the neighborhood of Kensington. According to KYW-TV, the incident occurred around some time after 3 a.m. Monday, when the man got into a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend in the basement of the house. The dog, which police said is a pitbull, became agitated and attacked the man’s mother, biting her several times.
Child, 3, Airlifted After Shooting Himself With Handgun In Suburban Philly Parking Lot
A 3-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a firearm in Suburban Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities said. The toddler was struck once in the lower abdomen while in a black Dodge Durango, parked in the Caln Plaza shopping center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, local police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting
A Vineland man is accused of fatally shooting a driver who then crashed into a home, authorities said. George Gonzalez, 27, was found shot behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 1100 block of East Elmer Road at about 11:43 p.m., Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.
1-year-old baby shot in Kensington
Police are investigating after a 1-year-old baby was shot in the hand Sunday morning in the Kensington section of the city. The child is in stable condition.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Search for 3rd Suspect Wanted in Del. Deadly Beating
Delaware state police are searching for a man they say beat a 56-year-old man to death with two other people along a busy stretch of road in Claymont. Police identified the suspect as Tyler Simpson, 22, of Wilmington. He is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, as well as assault, kidnapping and conspiracy charges, DSP said.
phl17.com
On-duty officer injured, struck a pothole with patrol motorcycle in Northeast Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia highway patrol officer is recovering after hitting a pothole in the city’s Krewstown Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Grant Avenue around 11:00 am. According to police, an officer on highway patrol duty was traveling eastbound when he struck a pothole and...
NBC Philadelphia
154 One-Gallon Jugs of Gasoline Found in Abandoned Philly Rowhome
Emergency crews discovered more than 150 one-gallon jugs of gasoline in an abandoned house in West Philadelphia Monday night in an incident police called "very dangerous" and "very bizarre." Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said 154 gallons of gas were stashed in plastic gallon containers on the first floor...
Vigil held for 54-year-old grandmother shot and killed in Philadelphia
"She was going to go pick my child up, and how do you just get shot?" said the victim's daughter.
actionnews5.com
Woman says stepdad shot her baby during fight
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A 10-month-old baby was hospitalized after being shot in the hand following a wedding celebration in Philadelphia. Keylianis Isaac still had her 10-month-old daughter Jaelianis’ blood stained on her shirt as she spoke after rushing her to the hospital Sunday morning. The baby’s hand was grazed by a bullet outside their home in the Kensington neighborhood.
NBC Philadelphia
1-Year-Old Girl Shot After Argument at Party Leads to Gunfire, Police Say
A 1-year-old girl was shot in the hand in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Sunday morning, police said. The child was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children after being wounded on the 3400 block of Emerald Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The girl's condition was not immediately known.
Comments / 3