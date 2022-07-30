ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockaway Beach, OR

Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Ralph Chick 1953 - 2022

Ralph Glen Chick, of Chehalis, went home to be with his Lord, July, 14, 2022. He was born Sept. 14, 1953, in Longview, Washington, to George D. Chick and Donna Gilroy Chick. He grew up in the Woodland, Washington, area attending elementary through high school, graduating in 1972. After graduation, Ralph joined the United States Air Force and served honorably from 1973 to 1979 as an aerospace technician. He had many fond memories of his time in service and enjoyed all the places around the world he got to visit, his favorites being Iceland and Spain. Ralph worked 35 years for the NAPA Auto Parts Corporation, most recently as the manager of the Tenino, Washington, NAPA store. Ralph enjoyed his coworkers and customers alike, but his true love was his family.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Aug. 2, 2022

• CLIFFORD C. FRIDLEY, 69, Centralia, died July 26 in Tacoma. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • MILDRED E. LEHMAN, 92, Centralia, died at her residence in Centralia July 27. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Mountain View Cemetery, Centralia. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Miguel Soto Remembered by Family, Community After Drowning in Chehalis River

When his family, community, teammates and even players from rival sports teams think of Miguel A. Soto, they think of his beaming smile, his parents said on Monday. On Friday evening, Soto, 20, of Toledo, died by accidental fresh water drowning in the Chehalis River near the railroad trestle on the Willapa Hills Trail just off Highway 603, according to a report released by the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Antique Fest; Pickersfest in Winlock; Mossyrock Blueberry Festival; National Night Out Hot Dog Picnic

To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Aug. 2 at Jester Auto Museum, 123 Hamilton Road; 4:30 p.m. This will be the 17th annual Power of the Purse event hosted by the United Way of Lewis County. An annual award for a Woman of Distinction will be issued, and there will be purses on sale and auction to raise money for the nonprofit. The event is sold out as of Monday.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Fire District 11 Helps Cool Down Pe Ell Community

Lewis County Fire District 11, based in Pe Ell, provided the community with an opportunity to cool down on Saturday as temperatures in the region again hit the 90s. Firefighters and members of the community sprayed water across a field in front of the Pe Ell school while flushing some of the city’s fire hydrants.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Arbor Health to Host Wellness Week Aug. 22-27

Arbor Health will be putting on a lineup of wellness-related activities for East Lewis County the week of Aug. 22-27. The intention of the event is to encourage community members to get moving, eating healthier and learning about ways to improve their health. Along with a photo contest on Monday,...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Vader Woman Injured by Falling Boat During Crash

A Vader woman was hospitalized with injuries after a boat fell off of a trailer and struck her vehicle in Wahkiakum County on Friday. Her vehicle was one of three involved in the collision that blocked both lanes of state Route 4 near Oneida shortly after 3 p.m. A 16-year-old...
VADER, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: No Sewers on Our Soil

Earlier this year, a proposal was filed to use "class A biosolids" as fertilizer on a large area of farmland right here in Lewis County, on the outskirts of where I live in Toledo. While this is currently completely legal, it's an environmental disaster waiting to happen, because "class A biosolids," despite how benign it sounds, is actually concentrated sewage from municipalities all across the state. The absolute last place this belongs is on our farmland and in the soils and water tables of our communities, but if we do nothing, that's exactly what's going to happen.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Woman Accused of Breaking Into Occupied Winlock Residence on Friday

Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Centralia woman accused of breaking into an occupied residence in Winlock on Friday and stealing items from a truck on the property. The resident told law enforcement that she “was sitting in her living room when she heard someone in her house” and thought it was “a friend who occasionally stops by,” according to court documents. When she went to investigate, however, she found the person in her home was a stranger, later identified as Amey F. Markel, 48.
WINLOCK, WA
Chronicle

Primary Election 2022: Local and State Results

Results of the primary election will be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. On the ballot are races to represent the 3rd Congressional District, Lewis County Commissioner District 3, the Lewis County Public Utility District, state representative for the 19th Legislative District , Washington secretary of state, U.S. senator and more.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Svenson Survives Recall Effort, Remains Lewis County Republicans Chairman

After surviving a recall motion, Brandon Svenson will remain the chairman of the Lewis County Republicans. The Lewis County Republicans held a meeting Monday at the Chehalis Eagles Aerie during which Svenson, who is also mayor of Winlock, survived a recall vote stemming from a few other members of the local party board, citing his behavior while serving as chair.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Obituaries
Chronicle

Four Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on State Route 7 in Lewis County on Sunday

A Tacoma woman is facing possible vehicular assault charges after she and three others were injured in a three-vehicle collision on state Route 7 near Coal Canyon on Sunday. The woman, 30-year-old Nicole Hedstrom, was reportedly driving a black 2004 Honda Pilot southbound on state Route 7 behind a blue 2014 Ford Focus when, at 5:15 p.m. near milepost seven, Hedstrom’s vehicle struck the Honda, which struck a 1999 Subaru Legacy that was traveling northbound.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Republican Precinct Committee Officer Election Results

With the first primary election ballot count complete in Lewis County Tuesday, here are the preliminary results for the precinct committee officer (PCO) races that were held within the county. A total of 78 different candidates ran in contested PCO races. The top candidate in each two-person race will win...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

