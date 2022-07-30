www.chronline.com
In Loving Memory of Ralph Chick 1953 - 2022
Ralph Glen Chick, of Chehalis, went home to be with his Lord, July, 14, 2022. He was born Sept. 14, 1953, in Longview, Washington, to George D. Chick and Donna Gilroy Chick. He grew up in the Woodland, Washington, area attending elementary through high school, graduating in 1972. After graduation, Ralph joined the United States Air Force and served honorably from 1973 to 1979 as an aerospace technician. He had many fond memories of his time in service and enjoyed all the places around the world he got to visit, his favorites being Iceland and Spain. Ralph worked 35 years for the NAPA Auto Parts Corporation, most recently as the manager of the Tenino, Washington, NAPA store. Ralph enjoyed his coworkers and customers alike, but his true love was his family.
Death Notices: Aug. 2, 2022
• CLIFFORD C. FRIDLEY, 69, Centralia, died July 26 in Tacoma. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • MILDRED E. LEHMAN, 92, Centralia, died at her residence in Centralia July 27. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Mountain View Cemetery, Centralia. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
Miguel Soto Remembered by Family, Community After Drowning in Chehalis River
When his family, community, teammates and even players from rival sports teams think of Miguel A. Soto, they think of his beaming smile, his parents said on Monday. On Friday evening, Soto, 20, of Toledo, died by accidental fresh water drowning in the Chehalis River near the railroad trestle on the Willapa Hills Trail just off Highway 603, according to a report released by the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.
Community Calendar: Antique Fest; Pickersfest in Winlock; Mossyrock Blueberry Festival; National Night Out Hot Dog Picnic
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Aug. 2 at Jester Auto Museum, 123 Hamilton Road; 4:30 p.m. This will be the 17th annual Power of the Purse event hosted by the United Way of Lewis County. An annual award for a Woman of Distinction will be issued, and there will be purses on sale and auction to raise money for the nonprofit. The event is sold out as of Monday.
Centralia Man, 70, Summits All Five Washington Volcanoes in One Season
Former principal with Centralia School District Neal Kirby turned 70 in April and decided he wanted to summit all five of Washington’s volcanoes before his next birthday. Over the weekend, he completed his goal, wrapping up his climb at Glacier Peak in Snohomish County. Kirby was joined by Jake...
In Focus: Fire District 11 Helps Cool Down Pe Ell Community
Lewis County Fire District 11, based in Pe Ell, provided the community with an opportunity to cool down on Saturday as temperatures in the region again hit the 90s. Firefighters and members of the community sprayed water across a field in front of the Pe Ell school while flushing some of the city’s fire hydrants.
Little Miss Friendly Candidates Interview in Hopes of Becoming Living Logo of Fair
Fourteen girls vying for the Little Miss Friendly cape and sash interviewed with judges at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds on Monday. Of those 14, only five will move onto the next stage of the contest: participating in a series of events next week before judges choose one contestant to be 2022’s Little Miss Friendly.
Twin Transit Adding New Service Line From Centralia to Castle Rock
Starting on Aug. 15, the Twin Transit transportation service will be adding the Purple Line to its list of already available routes and will provide commuters with public transit all the way down to Castle Rock. The service will run Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and...
Arbor Health to Host Wellness Week Aug. 22-27
Arbor Health will be putting on a lineup of wellness-related activities for East Lewis County the week of Aug. 22-27. The intention of the event is to encourage community members to get moving, eating healthier and learning about ways to improve their health. Along with a photo contest on Monday,...
Emerson, Hadaller Appear to Advance in Lewis County PUD Commissioner District 3 Race
Voters in Lewis County’s district 3 of the Public Utility District (PUD) coverage area seem to have cast their primary ballots for a new representative on the utility’s board of commissioners. As of the most recent tally, Mike Hadaller had earned 42.6% of the vote, Kevin Emerson had...
Lewis County District 6, West Thurston Fire Levies Pass; Napavine Levy Failing by 30 Votes on Election Night
The two fire districts that placed measures on the ballot for Lewis County’s primary election saw mixed results as of the preliminary counts on election night, with Lewis County Fire District 6’s levy continuation proposal leaning toward approval and Napavine’s request for a levy increase leaning toward failure Tuesday night.
Vader Woman Injured by Falling Boat During Crash
A Vader woman was hospitalized with injuries after a boat fell off of a trailer and struck her vehicle in Wahkiakum County on Friday. Her vehicle was one of three involved in the collision that blocked both lanes of state Route 4 near Oneida shortly after 3 p.m. A 16-year-old...
Letter to the Editor: No Sewers on Our Soil
Earlier this year, a proposal was filed to use "class A biosolids" as fertilizer on a large area of farmland right here in Lewis County, on the outskirts of where I live in Toledo. While this is currently completely legal, it's an environmental disaster waiting to happen, because "class A biosolids," despite how benign it sounds, is actually concentrated sewage from municipalities all across the state. The absolute last place this belongs is on our farmland and in the soils and water tables of our communities, but if we do nothing, that's exactly what's going to happen.
Woman Accused of Breaking Into Occupied Winlock Residence on Friday
Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Centralia woman accused of breaking into an occupied residence in Winlock on Friday and stealing items from a truck on the property. The resident told law enforcement that she “was sitting in her living room when she heard someone in her house” and thought it was “a friend who occasionally stops by,” according to court documents. When she went to investigate, however, she found the person in her home was a stranger, later identified as Amey F. Markel, 48.
Primary Election 2022: Local and State Results
Results of the primary election will be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. On the ballot are races to represent the 3rd Congressional District, Lewis County Commissioner District 3, the Lewis County Public Utility District, state representative for the 19th Legislative District , Washington secretary of state, U.S. senator and more.
Svenson Survives Recall Effort, Remains Lewis County Republicans Chairman
After surviving a recall motion, Brandon Svenson will remain the chairman of the Lewis County Republicans. The Lewis County Republicans held a meeting Monday at the Chehalis Eagles Aerie during which Svenson, who is also mayor of Winlock, survived a recall vote stemming from a few other members of the local party board, citing his behavior while serving as chair.
Brummer, Bhagwandin Ahead in Lewis County Commissioner District 3 Race; Goble in Striking Distance in Third
In November, Lewis County voters are likely to be choosing between Harry O. Bhagwandin and Scott Brummer for their next representative from commissioner District 3, but Jodery (Jody) Goble is still trailing closely in third place. As of the most recent tally from the primary race, voted on by residents...
Four Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on State Route 7 in Lewis County on Sunday
A Tacoma woman is facing possible vehicular assault charges after she and three others were injured in a three-vehicle collision on state Route 7 near Coal Canyon on Sunday. The woman, 30-year-old Nicole Hedstrom, was reportedly driving a black 2004 Honda Pilot southbound on state Route 7 behind a blue 2014 Ford Focus when, at 5:15 p.m. near milepost seven, Hedstrom’s vehicle struck the Honda, which struck a 1999 Subaru Legacy that was traveling northbound.
Lewis County Republican Precinct Committee Officer Election Results
With the first primary election ballot count complete in Lewis County Tuesday, here are the preliminary results for the precinct committee officer (PCO) races that were held within the county. A total of 78 different candidates ran in contested PCO races. The top candidate in each two-person race will win...
In Focus: Scenes From Primary Election Night in Lewis County
Look for primary election coverage on the homepage at chronline.com. These photographs were taken around Lewis County on Tuesday night by Chronicle photographer Jared Wenzelburger. See more coverage in Thursday's edition of The Chronicle.
