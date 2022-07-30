Ralph Glen Chick, of Chehalis, went home to be with his Lord, July, 14, 2022. He was born Sept. 14, 1953, in Longview, Washington, to George D. Chick and Donna Gilroy Chick. He grew up in the Woodland, Washington, area attending elementary through high school, graduating in 1972. After graduation, Ralph joined the United States Air Force and served honorably from 1973 to 1979 as an aerospace technician. He had many fond memories of his time in service and enjoyed all the places around the world he got to visit, his favorites being Iceland and Spain. Ralph worked 35 years for the NAPA Auto Parts Corporation, most recently as the manager of the Tenino, Washington, NAPA store. Ralph enjoyed his coworkers and customers alike, but his true love was his family.

