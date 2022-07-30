ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenino, WA

Miguel Soto Remembered by Family, Community After Drowning in Chehalis River

When his family, community, teammates and even players from rival sports teams think of Miguel A. Soto, they think of his beaming smile, his parents said on Monday. On Friday evening, Soto, 20, of Toledo, died by accidental fresh water drowning in the Chehalis River near the railroad trestle on the Willapa Hills Trail just off Highway 603, according to a report released by the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Antique Fest; Pickersfest in Winlock; Mossyrock Blueberry Festival; National Night Out Hot Dog Picnic

To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Aug. 2 at Jester Auto Museum, 123 Hamilton Road; 4:30 p.m. This will be the 17th annual Power of the Purse event hosted by the United Way of Lewis County. An annual award for a Woman of Distinction will be issued, and there will be purses on sale and auction to raise money for the nonprofit. The event is sold out as of Monday.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Ralph Chick 1953 - 2022

Ralph Glen Chick, of Chehalis, went home to be with his Lord, July, 14, 2022. He was born Sept. 14, 1953, in Longview, Washington, to George D. Chick and Donna Gilroy Chick. He grew up in the Woodland, Washington, area attending elementary through high school, graduating in 1972. After graduation, Ralph joined the United States Air Force and served honorably from 1973 to 1979 as an aerospace technician. He had many fond memories of his time in service and enjoyed all the places around the world he got to visit, his favorites being Iceland and Spain. Ralph worked 35 years for the NAPA Auto Parts Corporation, most recently as the manager of the Tenino, Washington, NAPA store. Ralph enjoyed his coworkers and customers alike, but his true love was his family.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Woman Accused of Breaking Into Occupied Winlock Residence on Friday

Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Centralia woman accused of breaking into an occupied residence in Winlock on Friday and stealing items from a truck on the property. The resident told law enforcement that she “was sitting in her living room when she heard someone in her house” and thought it was “a friend who occasionally stops by,” according to court documents. When she went to investigate, however, she found the person in her home was a stranger, later identified as Amey F. Markel, 48.
WINLOCK, WA
Chronicle

Vader Woman Injured by Falling Boat During Crash

A Vader woman was hospitalized with injuries after a boat fell off of a trailer and struck her vehicle in Wahkiakum County on Friday. Her vehicle was one of three involved in the collision that blocked both lanes of state Route 4 near Oneida shortly after 3 p.m. A 16-year-old...
VADER, WA
Chronicle

Four Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on State Route 7 in Lewis County on Sunday

A Tacoma woman is facing possible vehicular assault charges after she and three others were injured in a three-vehicle collision on state Route 7 near Coal Canyon on Sunday. The woman, 30-year-old Nicole Hedstrom, was reportedly driving a black 2004 Honda Pilot southbound on state Route 7 behind a blue 2014 Ford Focus when, at 5:15 p.m. near milepost seven, Hedstrom’s vehicle struck the Honda, which struck a 1999 Subaru Legacy that was traveling northbound.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
