Chronicle
Miguel Soto Remembered by Family, Community After Drowning in Chehalis River
When his family, community, teammates and even players from rival sports teams think of Miguel A. Soto, they think of his beaming smile, his parents said on Monday. On Friday evening, Soto, 20, of Toledo, died by accidental fresh water drowning in the Chehalis River near the railroad trestle on the Willapa Hills Trail just off Highway 603, according to a report released by the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Antique Fest; Pickersfest in Winlock; Mossyrock Blueberry Festival; National Night Out Hot Dog Picnic
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Aug. 2 at Jester Auto Museum, 123 Hamilton Road; 4:30 p.m. This will be the 17th annual Power of the Purse event hosted by the United Way of Lewis County. An annual award for a Woman of Distinction will be issued, and there will be purses on sale and auction to raise money for the nonprofit. The event is sold out as of Monday.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Ralph Chick 1953 - 2022
Ralph Glen Chick, of Chehalis, went home to be with his Lord, July, 14, 2022. He was born Sept. 14, 1953, in Longview, Washington, to George D. Chick and Donna Gilroy Chick. He grew up in the Woodland, Washington, area attending elementary through high school, graduating in 1972. After graduation, Ralph joined the United States Air Force and served honorably from 1973 to 1979 as an aerospace technician. He had many fond memories of his time in service and enjoyed all the places around the world he got to visit, his favorites being Iceland and Spain. Ralph worked 35 years for the NAPA Auto Parts Corporation, most recently as the manager of the Tenino, Washington, NAPA store. Ralph enjoyed his coworkers and customers alike, but his true love was his family.
Chronicle
Little Miss Friendly Candidates Interview in Hopes of Becoming Living Logo of Fair
Fourteen girls vying for the Little Miss Friendly cape and sash interviewed with judges at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds on Monday. Of those 14, only five will move onto the next stage of the contest: participating in a series of events next week before judges choose one contestant to be 2022’s Little Miss Friendly.
Chronicle
Centralia Man, 70, Summits All Five Washington Volcanoes in One Season
Former principal with Centralia School District Neal Kirby turned 70 in April and decided he wanted to summit all five of Washington’s volcanoes before his next birthday. Over the weekend, he completed his goal, wrapping up his climb at Glacier Peak in Snohomish County. Kirby was joined by Jake...
Chronicle
Twin Transit Adding New Service Line From Centralia to Castle Rock
Starting on Aug. 15, the Twin Transit transportation service will be adding the Purple Line to its list of already available routes and will provide commuters with public transit all the way down to Castle Rock. The service will run Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and...
Fast moving fire destroys Thurston County man’s home, livelihood
ROCHESTER, Wash. — Manny Roco makes a living restoring, repairing and reselling collector cars. A fire Saturday, fueled by hot, dry conditions on a breezy afternoon, destroyed more than 20 of the cars on his Rochester property. “They are my babies,” said Roco, who was able to salvage a...
busytourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tacoma (Washington)
Tacoma, Washington is known for its vibrant, urban culture, incredible artistry at every turn and a healthy smattering of sophistication. If you’re looking for all the coolest things to do in Tacoma, you’ve come to the right place. Herein, you can dive into Tacoma’s rich art scene, some...
The Suburban Times
I-5 HOV lanes through Tacoma opening in August
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. This is it. The moment we’ve all been waiting for. The opening of the HOV lanes on Interstate 5 through Tacoma will happen in late August. It’s a surreal moment for us too. Over the past three years you’ve hung in there...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey cautions Long Lake goers
Lacey is warning community members to take care when swimming in the waters of Long Lake. In a Facebook post earlier today, Lacey authorities revealed that it has received two reports of swimmer’s itch in Long Lake. “The TCPH [Thurston County Public Health] Environmental Health Water Quality division does...
Missing Family Member Located Deceased at Pipe Lake
Covington, WA: On Monday, August 1, just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call from a concerned family stating a 71-year-old family member had not returned from a walk. They went looking for her and found her dog tied up by Pipe Lake in Covington, and her shoes in the water.
KOMO News
Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
thurstontalk.com
Summer Hiking in Olympia Through a Coastal Forest on the Evergreen Geoduck Trail
Hiking is all about experiencing the natural world around you, and what could be more natural than a tranquil stroll through a coastal forest to the stunning Puget Sound? The seaside woods of Washington offer the best of both worlds when it comes to summer hiking. There’s a trail hike on The Evergreen State College campus that is a perfect way to cool off in the forest with a payoff of views of Puget Sound. The Evergreen Geoduck Trail in Olympia is a relatively easy summer hike through the mature forest, with scenic views at the beach of Eld Inlet.
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Breaking Into Occupied Winlock Residence on Friday
Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Centralia woman accused of breaking into an occupied residence in Winlock on Friday and stealing items from a truck on the property. The resident told law enforcement that she “was sitting in her living room when she heard someone in her house” and thought it was “a friend who occasionally stops by,” according to court documents. When she went to investigate, however, she found the person in her home was a stranger, later identified as Amey F. Markel, 48.
Chronicle
Vader Woman Injured by Falling Boat During Crash
A Vader woman was hospitalized with injuries after a boat fell off of a trailer and struck her vehicle in Wahkiakum County on Friday. Her vehicle was one of three involved in the collision that blocked both lanes of state Route 4 near Oneida shortly after 3 p.m. A 16-year-old...
Chronicle
Police in Thurston County Are Looking for Man Who Robbed Area Pizza Business
Lacey police are looking for a man who robbed a pizza business last week while armed. On July 27, police say the man robbed a Domino's Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE, which is near College Street Southeast at Yelm Highway Southeast. The man, who is considered armed and...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Ferry driver resigns after last week’s crash
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Monday, August 1. The captain at the helm when a state ferry crashed last week has resigned. A ferry service spokesperson tells us the seasoned captain’s resignation is voluntary. Ian Sterling also told KIRO 7 results...
Chronicle
Four Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on State Route 7 in Lewis County on Sunday
A Tacoma woman is facing possible vehicular assault charges after she and three others were injured in a three-vehicle collision on state Route 7 near Coal Canyon on Sunday. The woman, 30-year-old Nicole Hedstrom, was reportedly driving a black 2004 Honda Pilot southbound on state Route 7 behind a blue 2014 Ford Focus when, at 5:15 p.m. near milepost seven, Hedstrom’s vehicle struck the Honda, which struck a 1999 Subaru Legacy that was traveling northbound.
q13fox.com
Crews extinguish brush fire that was spreading near a Bonney Lake neighborhood
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Firefighters from multiple agencies worked tirelessly to knock down a brush fire that grew rapidly in Bonney Lake on Monday. According to the East Pierce Firefighters (EPF), crews extinguished the wildfire just before it reached a neighborhood in the Tehaleh Community. Officials say the fire was...
southsoundmag.com
Tacoma’s El Borracho Makes Its Post-Pandemic Return
Plant-based Mexican-inspired restaurant El Borracho, with its flagship location in Pike Place Market, recently reopened its Tacoma location. Owner Kittie Davidovich first opened El Borracho at Pike Place in 2012 with Ballard and Tacoma locations popping up shortly after. And the Tacoma location opened in 2017. COVID-19 proved challenging for...
