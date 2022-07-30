ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Body found in Spring Branch believed to be missing woman

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 1

Related
fox7austin.com

Investigators waiting for autopsy results on body found in Spring Branch

SPRING BRANCH, Texas - A body found Friday night is believed to be that of a Spring Branch woman who was reported missing in mid-July. The possible remains of 45-year-old Shana DiMambro were found in a dry retention pond just a few hundred feet from the RV she shared with her husband, who reported her missing on July 19th.
SPRING BRANCH, TX
fox7austin.com

Break-ins reported at several Austin pet grooming salons

AUSTIN, Texas - Several pet grooming salons in Austin have been broken into during the past several weeks and the owners believe the crimes may be connected. A man broke into As the Fur Flies in the early morning of July 4 and was inside for just a few minutes, but left behind serious damage.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccso
CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in North Austin I-35 crash with 18-wheeler

Police have identified the man who was killed on Friday after his vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler in North Austin. It happened at around 4:55 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the Wells Branch Parkway intersection. The Austin Police Department said 46-year-old Anthony McGruder was driving northbound when...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Suspect in deadly shooting at North Side LA Fitness has long criminal history

SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night at a North Side LA Fitness has a long history of trouble with the law. San Antonio police found Jessie MacWilliams, 32, walking down a sidewalk not far from the gym, located on Blanco Road near Loop 410, and took him into custody shortly after the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Blue Bluff Fire rekindles in east Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas - A wildfire in east Travis County that first broke out last week, sparked up again and threatened buildings on Tuesday. Fire crews have been busy working and monitoring the burn. The fire was on FM 973 and 969. It’s the same fire that started Friday, was deemed...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two arrested after search warrant finds over 8lbs of drugs

KERRVILLE, Texas — Two individuals were arrested in Kerrville after law enforcement discovered a large amount of drugs in a residence. On Monday, July 25th, 2022, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) conducted an investigation regarding the sale of marijuana and THC which led investigators and the Special Response Team (SRT) to […]
KERRVILLE, TX
Boerne Star

Incident ends in self-inflicted fatality

The scene at The Woodland Apartments on Medical Drive where shots were reported fired ended Monday afternoon after city officials confirmed the subject killed himself in a third-floor apartment behind the front management office. About 20 police vehicles, including state troopers, lined the cul-de-sac entrance to the apartment complex after...
BOERNE, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Rescuers find body of missing swimmer but cannot resuscitate ￼

An adult died in Lake Travis after bystanders shared they were unable to locate a swimmer who went under water and did not resurface, according to a tweet by ATCEMS. First responders were called to a water rescue at 6200 Bob Wentz Park Rd. just before 2 p.m. on July 20.
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PFLUGERVILLE MEN ARRESTED MONDAY

Two Pflugerville men were arrested on multiple charges by Brenham Police Monday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 7:10, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of Highway 290 East. The driver failed to yield to officer's lights and sirens and ultimately came to a stop near the 7800 block of Highway 290 East. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Oscar Garza, 19 of Pflugerville, was taken into custody for Fleeing Police Officer, Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Info less than 5 Items, and Possession of a Controlled.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy