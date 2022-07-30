Temperatures in triple digits for 50th day this year

www.fox7austin.com
fox7austin.com
Heat Advisory for much of Central Texas due dangerous heat, humidity
AUSTIN, Texas - A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Central Texas from 1 to 9 p.m. today. Dangerous heat and humidity are on the way with temperatures feeling like 105 to 110 for several hours. Your body will need help to stay cool. The other big weather...
fox7austin.com
High fire danger across Texas with hot, dry, breezy conditions
AUSTIN, Texas - Fire danger is very high today across the entire area with the sunny, very hot, dry, and breezy conditions in place. The vegetation is very dry and crispy and the winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph at times. This will help fuel wildfires and make them spread quickly.
fox7austin.com
Triple digit streak continues but cooler temps possibly on the way
AUSTIN, Texas - Hotter times are ahead as the Dog Days of Summer roll on. The dome of high pressure is still dominating and putting a lid on the atmosphere, so we can't get any cooling showers. Instead, the triple-digit streak will climb to 18. It brings us closer to...
This Texas Has A Rain Forcefield, Study Shows
“We have also started to know that cities can change rainfall.”
KXAN
Cities across Texas experience hottest July ever
AUSTIN (KXAN) — It should come as no surprise to most of us, that July 2022 went down in the record books as the hottest July ever here in Austin. This unrelenting heat has been the trademark of the summer. We have been tallying up the days of triple-digit heat, keeping track of the many temperature records we’ve broken, and counting down the days until the first cold front hits or even the first good rain.
fox7austin.com
Did You Know?: Effect of Saharan dust on 2022 hurricane season
AUSTIN, Texas - We've seen a relatively calm Atlantic hurricane season so far this year, and the reason behind that is all that Saharan dust. Things have been very active in the Eastern Pacific currently with two named storms: Hurricane Frank and Tropical Storm Georgette. However, that hasn't been the case in the Atlantic.
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
fox7austin.com
Blue Bluff Fire rekindles in east Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - A wildfire in east Travis County that first broke out last week, sparked up again and threatened buildings on Tuesday. Fire crews have been busy working and monitoring the burn. The fire was on FM 973 and 969. It’s the same fire that started Friday, was deemed...
CBS Austin
Lake levels bring questions forward about drought plans across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The triple-digit temperatures are sticking around this August, and so is stage one of Austin's drought contingency plan. As of August 1, Lake Travis is 53% full and Lake Buchanan is 65% full. "Hopefully we'll get some rains into September, and October to bring those lake...
KHOU
Evacuations underway after large wildfire ignites in Austin area
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a large wildfire on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 165 is closed between FM 2325 and US 290 due to the fire. The Blanco County Emergency Management office reported that...
Crews fighting several fires in Central Texas
Crews are fighting several fires in KXAN's viewing area including in Travis and Blanco Counties. Here's what we know about those fires.
MySanAntonio
These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros
With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
Swimming suspended at Blue Hole due to bacteria
WIMBERLEY, Texas — Swimming at Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley will be closed until at least Aug. 15 due to bacteria concerns, the City of Wimberley said on Monday. If bacteria and visibility conditions remained the same, swimming will be suspended for another two weeks. “We are unable...
CBS Austin
Neighbors help neighbors as Smoke Rider Fire engulfs 600 acres of land
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The fire danger continues across Central Texas. Multiple wildfires sparked in the Austin area on Tuesday. The Smoke Rider Fire burned on the Hays/Blanco County line. The fire prompted evacuations and at last check, it is 600 acres and 10 percent contained. The wildfire started around noon on Tuesday.
fox7austin.com
Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts
HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
Without any rain, underwater threats in Lake Travis can surface
Meteorologist Nick Bannin talked to the Executive Vice President of Water at LCRA for the latest on lake levels and the hazards they create. Not only for boating but for swimmers as well.
Mobile home evictions underway in south Austin
In one south Austin mobile home community, dozens of families are being forced to leave their homes.
HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?
You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
