Austin, TX

Temperatures in triple digits for 50th day this year

By Adaleigh Rowe
fox7austin.com
 3 days ago
www.fox7austin.com

fox7austin.com

High fire danger across Texas with hot, dry, breezy conditions

AUSTIN, Texas - Fire danger is very high today across the entire area with the sunny, very hot, dry, and breezy conditions in place. The vegetation is very dry and crispy and the winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph at times. This will help fuel wildfires and make them spread quickly.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Triple digit streak continues but cooler temps possibly on the way

AUSTIN, Texas - Hotter times are ahead as the Dog Days of Summer roll on. The dome of high pressure is still dominating and putting a lid on the atmosphere, so we can't get any cooling showers. Instead, the triple-digit streak will climb to 18. It brings us closer to...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Cities across Texas experience hottest July ever

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It should come as no surprise to most of us, that July 2022 went down in the record books as the hottest July ever here in Austin. This unrelenting heat has been the trademark of the summer. We have been tallying up the days of triple-digit heat, keeping track of the many temperature records we’ve broken, and counting down the days until the first cold front hits or even the first good rain.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Did You Know?: Effect of Saharan dust on 2022 hurricane season

AUSTIN, Texas - We've seen a relatively calm Atlantic hurricane season so far this year, and the reason behind that is all that Saharan dust. Things have been very active in the Eastern Pacific currently with two named storms: Hurricane Frank and Tropical Storm Georgette. However, that hasn't been the case in the Atlantic.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers

If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Blue Bluff Fire rekindles in east Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas - A wildfire in east Travis County that first broke out last week, sparked up again and threatened buildings on Tuesday. Fire crews have been busy working and monitoring the burn. The fire was on FM 973 and 969. It’s the same fire that started Friday, was deemed...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Evacuations underway after large wildfire ignites in Austin area

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a large wildfire on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 165 is closed between FM 2325 and US 290 due to the fire. The Blanco County Emergency Management office reported that...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros

With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Swimming suspended at Blue Hole due to bacteria

WIMBERLEY, Texas — Swimming at Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley will be closed until at least Aug. 15 due to bacteria concerns, the City of Wimberley said on Monday. If bacteria and visibility conditions remained the same, swimming will be suspended for another two weeks. “We are unable...
WIMBERLEY, TX
CBS Austin

Neighbors help neighbors as Smoke Rider Fire engulfs 600 acres of land

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The fire danger continues across Central Texas. Multiple wildfires sparked in the Austin area on Tuesday. The Smoke Rider Fire burned on the Hays/Blanco County line. The fire prompted evacuations and at last check, it is 600 acres and 10 percent contained. The wildfire started around noon on Tuesday.
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts

HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
HUTTO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?

You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
KILLEEN, TX

