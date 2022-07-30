39-year-old man dies after flipping over bridge in downtown Cincinnati

A 39-year-old man was killed after his vehicle flipped over a bridge in downtown Cincinnati early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. July 30 on I-471 south at the 5.3 mile marker.

According to Cincinnati police, Brandon Bell was driving a 2015 black Mercedes-Benz, when he hit a light pole on the 5th Street ramp to I-471 south and then flipped over the bridge. His car landed in the grass below.

Bell was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, Cincinnati police said. Cincinnati police are still investigating if impairment played a role.

According to Cincinnati police, the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

If anyone has information on the crash, they are urged to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 1-513-352-2514.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines