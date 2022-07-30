Brandon Thomas-Asante helps Salford claim opening-day victory over Mansfield

Salford triumphed 2-0 at home to last season’s beaten play-off finalists Mansfield to kick-off their League Two campaign in impressive fashion.

In Neil Wood’s first game in charge the Ammies took an early lead when debutant Callum Hendry latched on to Brandon Thomas-Asante’s ball to slot home in the fifth minute.

Salford had been dominant from the off and continued to test Mansfield’s back three.

And when Thomas-Asante was threaded through by Conor McAleny after 27 minutes he got the better of keeper Christy Pym from a one-on-one to double the hosts’ advantage.

Hiram Boateng had a good chance to pull one back for the Stags soon after but he sliced the ball wide and Salford led by two goals going into the break.

The game opened up in the second half and visiting forward Jordan Bowery immediately tested Tom King with an effort from distance which sailed over the crossbar.

Mansfield continued to push and forced King into a string of strong saves, but they could not dent Salford’s advantage and started their season with a defeat.

