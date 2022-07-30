ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Brandon Thomas-Asante helps Salford claim opening-day victory over Mansfield

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgb23_0gyou2Pa00

Salford triumphed 2-0 at home to last season’s beaten play-off finalists Mansfield to kick-off their League Two campaign in impressive fashion.

In Neil Wood’s first game in charge the Ammies took an early lead when debutant Callum Hendry latched on to Brandon Thomas-Asante’s ball to slot home in the fifth minute.

Salford had been dominant from the off and continued to test Mansfield’s back three.

And when Thomas-Asante was threaded through by Conor McAleny after 27 minutes he got the better of keeper Christy Pym from a one-on-one to double the hosts’ advantage.

Hiram Boateng had a good chance to pull one back for the Stags soon after but he sliced the ball wide and Salford led by two goals going into the break.

The game opened up in the second half and visiting forward Jordan Bowery immediately tested Tom King with an effort from distance which sailed over the crossbar.

Mansfield continued to push and forced King into a string of strong saves, but they could not dent Salford’s advantage and started their season with a defeat.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Southend set to hold talks with sponsor over ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’ name

National League side Southend plan to hold discussions with one of their sponsors over a deal which means their stadium now has a ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’. The West Stand at Roots Hall has been sponsored by local estate agent Gilbert & Rose, but an unfortunate juxtaposition means its name now unwittingly includes the name of serial killer Rose West.
SOCCER
newschain

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson interested in re-signing Martin Boyle

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson is interested in bringing Martin Boyle back to Easter Road. The 29-year-old Australia attacker left the Hibees in January to join Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly for a reported fee of £3million. Al-Faisaly were relegated from the Saudi Pro League and it was recently reported...
SOCCER
newschain

Jack Ross ‘absolutely thrilled’ after Jamie McGrath joins Dundee United on loan

Jack Ross got his man at last after Jamie McGrath joined Dundee United on loan from English Championship side Wigan Athletic until the end of the season. The Tannadice boss was close to signing the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international from St Mirren when he was in charge of Hibernian last August before a last-minute snag on deadline day prevented the transfer from happening.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Bowery
Person
Conor Mcaleny
Person
Neil Wood
Person
Hiram Boateng
Person
Christy Pym
Person
Callum Hendry
newschain

Man in crown court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. The 22-year-old was remanded into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salford#Stags
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

‘We want every young girl to be able to play football at school’ – Lionesses

England’s victorious Euro 2022 players have urged the next Prime Minister to give every girl in the nation the chance to follow in their footsteps. In an open letter to Conservative Party leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, signed by all 23 members of the squad which beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in Sunday’s final, the Lionesses have called on the Government “to make a huge difference”.
SOCCER
newschain

Lionesses write open letter in bid to allow all girls to play football at school

England’s victorious Euro 2022 players have urged the next Prime Minister to give every girl in the nation the chance to follow in their footsteps. In an open letter to Conservative Party leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, signed by all 23 members of the squad which beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in Sunday’s final, the Lionesses have called on the Government “to make a huge difference”.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Dundee United manager Jack Ross focused on progression past AZ Alkmaar

Bullish Jack Ross insists Dundee United are fully intent on progressing past AZ Alkmaar as opposed to simply enjoying the experience of facing the highly-regarded Dutch side. The Tannadice club play their first European match in a decade when they host the Eredivisie outfit in the first leg of their Conference League third qualifying round tie on Thursday.
SOCCER
newschain

Premier League players to no longer take the knee ahead of every match

Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but remain committed to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination. The gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used in specific moments throughout the forthcoming campaign in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ex-Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins dies aged 43

Former Crystal Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins has died at the age of 43. Rubins – Latvia’s second most capped men’s player with 117 over a 13-year international career – made 37 appearances for the Eagles from 2000-2002. He helped the club reach the 2000...
newschain

Heather Knight to miss the rest of the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred

England captain Heather Knight has been ruled out of the rest of the Commonwealth Games and will also miss The Hundred this season because of a lingering hip problem. Knight suffered the injury during the Twenty20 opener in England’s multi-format series against South Africa a couple of weeks ago and had an injection before the Games to try to soothe the troubled area.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy