Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25

spotonillinois.com
Related
spotonillinois.com
What a recession would mean for Illinois
BELLEVILLE - The estate of a woman who died while a resident of St. Paul's Senior Community is suing the long-term care facility, alleging she received inadequate care. Yvonne Roby, as independent administrator of the estate of Ernestine Fenderson, deceased, filed the complaint in the St. Clair... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Mazzochi: 'Illinois shoppers will be able to purchase school supplies for reduced costs'
State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) is reminding her constituents that Illinois is reducing the sales tax on certain items for back-to-school shopping. Illinois lawmakers have also enacted a number of other bills aimed at schools and students. "Friday, August 5th officially starts... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:18.
spotonillinois.com
Heat Advisory issued August 01 at 2:51AM CDT until August 03 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS
..HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo, to Poplar Bluff, Missouri... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
spotonillinois.com
GOP candidate for governor Darren Bailey under fire for remarks comparing abortion to Holocaust
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is under fire for a remark he made in 2017 comparing the Holocaust and abortion. Bailey shares plan to restore 'Chicago and all of Illinois' greatness'. 12:48. Plummer: 'It is time the Illinois GOP represents the wants and needs of Republican voters'. 12:30.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Batinick: 'Since December 2021, nine children have died under DCFS' watch'
State Rep. Mark Batinick (R-Plainfield) recently pointed out that Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Director Marc Smith was questioned by the Legislative Audit Commission about several deaths of children under the watch of the DCFS, and Smith's contempt-of-court citations.... Posted in:. Places:. 12:25. Batinick: 'Since December 2021, nine...
spotonillinois.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 02 at 3:08AM CDT until August 02 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Christian County in central Illinois... Northeastern Sangamon County in central Illinois... * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 308 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Riverton,...
spotonillinois.com
City of Decatur City Council met July 18
Here is the agenda provided by the council:I. Call to Order 1. Roll Call 2. Pledge of Allegiance II. Proclamations and Recognitions III. Appearance of Citizens Policy relative to Appearance of Citizens: A 30-minute time period is provided... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 21:27. 21:27. 21:27. How...
Comments / 0