Long haul: longest wait for Columbia inventor's patents approved in week ending July 23

kjluradio.com
New area code announced for 314 region
A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals
Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
spotonillinois.com
What a recession would mean for Illinois
BELLEVILLE - The estate of a woman who died while a resident of St. Paul's Senior Community is suing the long-term care facility, alleging she received inadequate care. Yvonne Roby, as independent administrator of the estate of Ernestine Fenderson, deceased, filed the complaint in the St. Clair... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
spotonillinois.com
City of Columbia Park & Recreation Advisory Board met July 21
Here is the agenda provided by the board:1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call & Establish Quorum 3. Approval of Minutes a. May 24, 2022 Regular Meeting* 4. Public Input 5. Unfinished Business a. Park System Planning - Review...
KSDK
Election results for hot races in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the Missouri Primary Election. On the federal level, voters were choosing between candidates running for U.S. Congress and Senate. You can find more information about those races here. On the local level, voters in St. Louis,...
missouribusinessalert.com
Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs
As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
advantagenews.com
Republic purchases Sanders Waste Systems
Republic Services has purchased Robert “Bob” Sanders Waste Systems of Alton. The sale was made official on Friday. Republic says there are no plans to raise rates and current pick up would remain the same. Any change in dates or times of trash pick-up would be announced ahead of time.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Hartmann: Hooray! It's 1893 Again in the City of St. Louis
If all else fails to restore the city of St. Louis to its former glory, there's always this sci-fi strategy: Why not turn back the clock a century or two?. Jumping into a time machine makes perfect sense. Today, the city ranks 72nd in population with 298,034 residents. But if everyone would hop back to say, 1890, they'd be transported to a city of St. Louis ranked fifth in the U.S. with a population of 451,770.
Boeing makes new contract offer to union workers in St. Louis
Nearly 2500 union machinists and aerospace workers in St. Louis were set to strike on Monday, but Boeing made a revised contract offer on Saturday. If the offer’s turned down Wednesday, picket lines could go up Thursday.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison County picks new prosecutor | Elections
Madison County will be getting a new prosecuting attorney. In the race for Prosecuting Attorney, Michael James Ligons won with 1,395 votes. Incumbent M. Dwight Robbins received 349 votes. In the race for Madison County Presiding Commissioner, incumbent Jason Green won with 877 votes. Not far behind him, Jim Thompson...
tncontentexchange.com
Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
advantagenews.com
Wood River improves ISO rating
It’s not something that’s on the radar of most residents, but there was good news announced last night for those living in Wood River. Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut received a welcomed surprise when he opened a letter from the Insurance Services Office last week and got the city’s most recent score.
More than 20 states considering 'Bentley's Law' DUI legislation
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County woman is making it her mission to punish drunk drivers by hitting them in the wallet. "Life ain't the same and it never will be,” said Cecilia Williams. April 13, 2021, a knock at the door changed Cecilia Williams life...
Gov. Pritzker creates $15M grant to support community tourism
Governor JB Pritzker announced another $15 million to support the state's communities and tourism sites hit the hardest by the pandemic.
Money Saver: Bed Bath & Beyond Clearance Sale
ST. LOUIS – Shop the clearance sale at Bed Bath & Beyond. Save on all things for your home items as they will sell out quickly at these low prices, offering up to 80% off. Get a 16-piece dinnerware set down from $80 to 16 bucks. Kitchen appliances, cookware bedding, vacuums, and more are all marked down.
spotonillinois.com
Paulson teams with Chatham and Baricevic in defending lawsuits versus ESL police
BELLEVILLE - St. Clair County jurors acquitted Lee Griffin of Belleville on a felony charge of aggravated battery on July 26, after deliberating for 36 minutes. In an interview on July 29, he said, "It was a waste of taxpayer's money and the judge's time." Last time Griffin...
KMOV
Beagles rescued from medical facility arrive in St. Louis
BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The Animal Protective Association (APA) in Brentwood stepped up Tuesday to help a new batch of dogs. Workers brought in a group of beagles rescued from a medical facility in Virginia. The dogs were scheduled for medical testing and were among 4,000 pets surrendered from the facility.
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
