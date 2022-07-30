Tesla, Drive.AI top key players in the Intellgent Driving market

Even as many markets around the world enter recession, electric vehicle sales had a record month in June. CleanTechnica reported earlier today that EV sales spiked in June, showing once again that the car market has been unaffected by the recession in many parts of the world. The list of top-selling EVs and PHEVs is led by the Model Y and Model 3, a trend that is far from an isolated incident. The pair of Tesla mass-market vehicles were then followed by the Wuling Mini EV in third place.

