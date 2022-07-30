ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lewis Travis strike gives Jon Dahl Tomasson a winning start as Blackburn boss

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxzKx_0gyotYMY00

Jon Dahl Tomasson enjoyed a winning start to his Blackburn reign with an impressive 1-0 win over QPR in the Championship.

The Dane’s new captain Lewis Travis settled a tight contest with a stunning strike in the 34th minute after Rovers endured a nervy start against another side playing under the guidance of a new head coach in Michael Beale.

QPR rattled the woodwork early on and manoeuvred the ball around confidently, but once Rovers went ahead they rarely looked back, outrunning and outworking the visitors in a game that saw little in the way of clear-cut opportunities.

Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz tested Seny Dieng without joy while Ilias Chair struck the side netting early in the second half, but Beale’s men did not hit the target during the 90 minutes and former Malmo coach Tomasson will have been encouraged by this start.

Callum Brittain made his Rovers bow while Jack Vale was handed a first senior start. QPR gave debuts to new signings Jake Clarke-Salter and Kenneth Paal.

The early exchanges were cagey but the visitors almost broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion 18 minutes in when the ball fell to Osman Kakay 25 yards out and he hammered a ferocious shot goalwards that cannoned off the crossbar.

This started a spell of dominance for QPR who may have felt hard done by in the 27th minute when John Buckley escaped a second yellow card for pulling back Olamide Shodipo when he was set to propel an attack.

Rovers made the most of that fortune. Brereton Diaz’s first-time shot was deflected wide but the hosts went ahead after the resulting 34th-minute corner was cleared and found Travis, who controlled and whipped an unstoppable 25-yard effort over Dieng.

Tomasson’s men came alive and Brereton Diaz saw his thunderous drive tipped over by Dieng.

QPR almost equalised in the first minute after the restart as Thomas Kaminski’s pass found Chair but he fired into the side netting from 12 yards, while at the other end Brereton Diaz charged into the area before seeing Dieng produce a smart save to repel his effort from a narrow angle.

Chances were at a premium but Rovers looked fitter and pressed the visitors, whose passing game deserted them and they ran out of ideas.

George Thomas’s wayward strike 10 minutes from time summed up QPR’s second half and though Brereton Diaz lashed just wide late on, one goal was enough to get the Tomasson era up and running.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jack Ross ‘absolutely thrilled’ after Jamie McGrath joins Dundee United on loan

Jack Ross got his man at last after Jamie McGrath joined Dundee United on loan from English Championship side Wigan Athletic until the end of the season. The Tannadice boss was close to signing the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international from St Mirren when he was in charge of Hibernian last August before a last-minute snag on deadline day prevented the transfer from happening.
newschain

Ex-Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins dies aged 43

Former Crystal Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins has died at the age of 43. Rubins – Latvia’s second most capped men’s player with 117 over a 13-year international career – made 37 appearances for the Eagles from 2000-2002. He helped the club reach the 2000...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seny Dieng
Person
Lewis Travis
Person
Jon Dahl Tomasson
Person
Thomas Kaminski
Person
Kenneth Paal
Person
Callum Brittain
Person
Olamide Shodipo
newschain

Man in crown court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. The 22-year-old was remanded into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dahl#Qpr#Dane#Rovers#Ilias Chair
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson interested in re-signing Martin Boyle

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson is interested in bringing Martin Boyle back to Easter Road. The 29-year-old Australia attacker left the Hibees in January to join Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly for a reported fee of £3million. Al-Faisaly were relegated from the Saudi Pro League and it was recently reported...
SOCCER
newschain

Heather Knight to miss the rest of the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred

England captain Heather Knight has been ruled out of the rest of the Commonwealth Games and will also miss The Hundred this season because of a lingering hip problem. Knight suffered the injury during the Twenty20 opener in England’s multi-format series against South Africa a couple of weeks ago and had an injection before the Games to try to soothe the troubled area.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Premier League players to no longer take the knee ahead of every match

Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but remain committed to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination. The gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used in specific moments throughout the forthcoming campaign in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Former Celtic forward John Hughes dies aged 79

Former Celtic forward John ‘Yogi’ Hughes has died at the age of 79, his family have announced. The Coatbridge-born attacker scored 189 goals for Celtic from 1959 to 1971. A statement from his family read: “John ‘Yogi’ Hughes, age 79, passed away peacefully in hospital today, after a short illness.
SPORTS
newschain

Dundee United manager Jack Ross focused on progression past AZ Alkmaar

Bullish Jack Ross insists Dundee United are fully intent on progressing past AZ Alkmaar as opposed to simply enjoying the experience of facing the highly-regarded Dutch side. The Tannadice club play their first European match in a decade when they host the Eredivisie outfit in the first leg of their Conference League third qualifying round tie on Thursday.
SOCCER
newschain

Young fans in Aylesbury celebrate success of former player Ellen White

Girls from England forward Ellen White’s former football club have hailed her as an “inspiration”, as they celebrated England’s historic win at Euro 2022. Ellen White was instrumental in England’s efforts in the tournament, although her quest to match Wayne Rooney’s record for goals scored for the national team was brought to an end after she was substituted at the start of the second half.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy