Get a Taste of Home Town Flavor with Erin Napier's Favorite Spaghetti & Meatballs Recipe

The Magee Fire Department is no longer. The Finger Lakes Times reports the Town of Tyre has received the two firehouse properties, vehicles, apparatus, and building contents with an estimated net value of $2.8 million. The town had to pay around $169,000 in outstanding unpaid bills and liens as part of the arrangement. A town board-appointed committee will decide what to do with the fire equipment. The fire department was dissolved after it was cited with violations of its gaming permit related to bingo and for safety measures at its two fire departments.

MAGEE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO