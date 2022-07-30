Get a Taste of Home Town Flavor with Erin Napier's Favorite Spaghetti & Meatballs Recipe

people.com
Greene Co. native performing at New York City’s Apollo Theater Wednesday
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Greene County native will have a shot to make his dreams come true in New York City this week. Diamond Walley will perform in Amateur Night at the Apollo on Wednesday. It’s a competition between performers to win over the audience and make it to future rounds of competition later this year. Since 1934, it has helped launch the careers of musicians like Ella Fitzgerald, The Jackson 5, H.E.R., and Machine Gun Kelly.
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Burglary suspect wanted in Jones County
A section of Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg will be closed due to sewage line repairs. Baritone band member breaks barriers at Columbia High School. It’s common for kids with disabilities to feel frustrated or alone. However, Ja’Kolby Averette is marching to the beat of his own drum or his own baritone.
vicksburgnews.com
McCoy’s Building Supply sells Vicksburg location to Home Hardware Center
McCoy’s Building Supply recently announced their plans to sell four store locations to Central Network Retail Group (CNRG). The Mississippi locations in Greenville, Vicksburg, and Laurel, and the Searcy, Arkansas location will be operated by CNRG under the brand Home Hardware Center. The companies expect to finalize the transaction on August 1, 2022.
WDAM-TV
Pastor recognized for 35 years of service
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday, the Wesley Southern Methodist Church family celebrated one individual who they say has not only touched their lives but the lives of people everywhere. Pastoring the same church for 35 years, Rick Pigott and his wife, Gale, will soon be leaving the Hattiesburg area. However,...
WDAM-TV
Waffle House argument escalates, 2 treated at hospital for injuries
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An argument inside a Hattiesburg restaurant early Saturday morning turned physical outside, sending two people to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Hattiesburg police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 3 a.m.Saturday at the Waffle House in the 4400...
WDAM-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man injured after rollover crash in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was injured Tuesday after being involved in a rollover crash in Jones County. According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, the crash happened on Lower Myrick Road near Orange Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m. The crash was recorded on surveillance video...
Two injured in Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured following a shooting at a Waffle House in Hattiesburg on Saturday, July 30. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street. Officials determined that two women had gotten […]
WDAM-TV
2022 P-EBT application deadline ends Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for the 2022 Pandemic EBT benefits is coming up. According to the Lamar County School District, you must have a free or reduced application on file by Sunday, July 31, and be verified as eligible for free meals to be eligible for these benefits.
Pelahatchie woman sentenced for murder-for-hire plot
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pelahatchie woman was sentenced to 120 months in prison for her role in a murder-for-hire plot. Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, was sentenced by United States District Judge Carlton W. Reeves on Monday. The sentence included a fine of $1,000 and a term of three years of supervised release following her […]
Neighbors warned of donation scam in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police warned neighbors about another money scam in the area. According to Hattiesburg police, the scammer calls individuals posing as a law enforcement officer and asks for donations or money. Neighbors have reported the scammer calls from phone number (662)-500-0266. Police said the department is not seeking funds in any […]
Walmart Is Closing Location In Mississippi
WTOK-TV
Ochsner Rush Health merger now official
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems has officially merged with Ochsner Health, becoming Ochsner Rush Health. The Monday announcement is a conclusion of the process that began with a letter of intent to merge in June 2021. The health provider said work has already begun to expand access to patients in East Mississippi and West Alabama.
WDAM-TV
Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a woman with multiple felony warrants on Thursday. According to HPD, Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis, was arrested near West 4th and Broad Street around 2:30 p.m. HPD said she was arrested on two active arrest warrants, one warrant through Batesville...
Town of Tyre Takes Ownership of Former Magee Fire Department’s Properties, Vehicles
The Magee Fire Department is no longer. The Finger Lakes Times reports the Town of Tyre has received the two firehouse properties, vehicles, apparatus, and building contents with an estimated net value of $2.8 million. The town had to pay around $169,000 in outstanding unpaid bills and liens as part of the arrangement. A town board-appointed committee will decide what to do with the fire equipment. The fire department was dissolved after it was cited with violations of its gaming permit related to bingo and for safety measures at its two fire departments.
Nine arrested in Forrest County drug bust
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Nine people were arrested following a Forrest County drug bust on Thursday, July 28. Members of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Hattiesburg Police Department, Petal Police Department, Perry Count Sheriff’s Office and the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team (12NET) arrested the suspects on outstanding felony warrants. Those arrested include: […]
WDAM-TV
Multiple vehicle wreck blocked traffic on NB I-59
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An accident blocked a section of northbound Interstate 59 north of the 90-mile marker. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, the accident involved multiple vehicles. Two people are believed to have suffered minor injuries in the wreck. The Jones County Emergency Operations Center said...
WDAM-TV
MHP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash on MS-29 in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Perry County that resulted in a man receiving fatal injuries. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, the safety patrol responded to the accident around 2:30 p.m. on State Route 29 at Thomas Creek Road.
bobgermanylaw.com
Richton, MS – One Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash at MS-29 & Thomas Creek Rd
Two vehicles reportedly collided at the scene. A man involved in the crash suffered fatal injuries. He was later pronounced dead by attending medical personnel. The identity of the deceased party has not been disclosed. No other injuries have been reported at this time. An ongoing investigation into the cause...
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest, seizes about 123 tablets
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and seized a large number of Ecstasy tablets and OxyContin on Monday. Narcotics agents with LCSO executed a search warrant on Baggett Drive. The search warrant was in relation to two separate reports of overdoses within...
Commercial Dispatch
Gov. Reeves justifies omitting volleyball stadium from welfare lawsuit, equivocates on legality of expenditure
Gov. Tate Reeves explained on Thursday that his office, not the independent attorney hired to take the case, used an “objective process” to select who would face charges in the state’s massive civil lawsuit that attempts to claw back millions in misspent welfare funds. The stated process,...
