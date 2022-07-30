ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Iraqi protesters storm parliament in Baghdad and stage sit-in

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jADnP_0gyotUpe00
World News

Thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached Iraq’s parliament on Saturday, for the second time this week, protesting against government formation efforts led by his rivals, an alliance of Iran-backed groups.

The alliance called for counter-protests, raising the spectre of civil strife.

Iraqi security forces initially used tear gas and sound bombs to try to repel the demonstrators and caused several injuries.

Once inside, the protesters declared an open-ended sit-in and said they would not disperse until their demands are answered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aOQ9B_0gyotUpe00
Protesters pose with national flags inside the parliament building (Anmar Khalil/AP) (AP)

As the numbers inside the parliament swelled, the police backed off.

An expected parliament session did not take place Saturday and there were no lawmakers in the hall.

By late afternoon, the ministry of health said that about 125 people had been injured in the violence – 100 protesters and 25 members of the security forces.

Earlier in the day and heeding the calls of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, the demonstrators used ropes and chains to pull down cement barricades leading to the gate of Iraq’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and embassies.

Al-Sadr has resorted to using his large grassroots following as a pressure tactic against his rivals, after his party was not able to form a government despite having won the largest number of seats in the federal elections held last October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UrCpR_0gyotUpe00
Thousands breached Iraq’s parliament on Saturday (Anmar Khalil/AP) (AP)

With neither side willing to concede, and al-Sadr intent on derailing government formation efforts led by his rivals, Iraq’s limbo and political paralysis has ushered in a new era of instability in the beleaguered country.

Al-Sadr has used his followers as leverage against his rivals and has ordered them to occupy the parliament on previous occasions – in 2016, his followers did the same during the administration of prime minister Haidar al-Abadi.

Now, with Iraq in the tenth month since the last elections, the political vacuum is shaping up to be the longest since the US-led 2003 invasion to oust Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein reset the country’s political order.

Later Saturday, al-Sadr’s rivals in the coordination framework, an alliance of Shiite parties backed by Iran and led by former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki – called on its supporters to conduct “peaceful” counter-protests to defend the state, a statement from the group said.

The call raises fears of possible large-scale street battles and bloodshed, unseen since 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Iwfc_0gyotUpe00
As the numbers inside the parliament swelled, the police backed off. (Anmar Khalil/AP) (AP)

Al-Maliki is al-Sadr’s chief rival and both men are powerful in their own right.

“Civil peace is a red line and all Iraqis must be prepared to defend it in all possible, peaceful, means,” the alliance said.

The United Nations expressed its concern of further instability and called on Iraqi leaders to de-escalate.

“The ongoing escalation is deeply concerning. Voices of reason and wisdom are critical to prevent further violence. All actors are encouraged to de-escalate in the interest of all Iraqis,” the UN said.

In a speech, caretaker prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called for restraint.

“The political blocs must sit down and negotiate and reach an understanding for the sake of Iraq and the Iraqis,” he said.

Al-Kadhimi directed security forces to protect demonstrators and asked them to keep their protest peaceful, according to a statement.

Meanwhile, al-Sadr supporters – many had come not just from Baghdad but other provinces as well in order to stage the sit-in – continued to throng the parliament building, occupying the parliament floor and raising the Iraqi flag and portraits of al-Sadr.

They chanted against the intrusion of foreign states, a veiled reference to Iran.

It was the second time in four days that the cleric has ordered his followers to take their cause inside the Green Zone.

Protesters stormed the parliament building in a similar fashion on Wednesday but left shortly after getting inside, at al-Sadr’s command.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Man in crown court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. The 22-year-old was remanded into...
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Nouri Al Maliki
newschain

Ukraine nuclear plant ‘completely out of control’

The UN nuclear chief has warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the complex to stabilise the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. Rafael Grossi,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Joe Biden confirms death of al Qaida leader al-Zawahri in US drone strike

US President Joe Biden says “justice has been delivered” as he confirmed al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan. Mr Biden expressed hope on Monday that the killing of al-Zawahri brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the September 11 2001 attacks on the United States.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraqi People#Iraqi Police#Baghdad#United Nations#Protest#Shiite#The Ministry Of Health
newschain

Climate change threatens lives of world’s poor, the Queen tells bishops

Climate change poses a threat to the lives of people in the world’s poorest communities, the Queen has told a meeting of hundreds of Anglican bishops. In a letter to the 650 members of the clergy gathering from across the world at the Lambeth Conference, the Queen warned “those less able to adapt and adjust” were most at risk from environmental collapse.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

China blocks citrus and fish imports from Taiwan after Pelosi’s visit to island

China has blocked imports of citrus fruits and fish from Taiwan in retaliation for a visit by top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island. The two sides, which split in 1949 after a civil war, have no official relations but multibillion-dollar business ties, especially in the flow of Taiwanese-made processor chips needed by Chinese factories that assemble the world’s smartphones and other electronics.
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

Nancy Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests

US house speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she and other members of Congress visiting Taiwan are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. “Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy,” she said in a short speech during a meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Protests
newschain

US operation in Afghanistan killed al Qaida leader al-Zawahri, reports claim

A CIA drone strike has killed al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to reports. Current and former officials began hearing on Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.
MILITARY
newschain

Cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain awaits inspection off Turkey

The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since the Russian invasion has anchored at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul. Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials will check if the grain shipment is in accordance with an agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv to unblock Ukraine’s agricultural exports and ease the global food crisis.
WORLD
newschain

Kansas voters protect abortion rights in post-Roe referendum

Kansas voters have protected abortion rights by rejecting a measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of US voter sentiment about abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade...
newschain

Why Nancy Pelosi went to Taiwan and why China is angry

When US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military manoeuvres in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel. The reason her...
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

Truss and allies launch attack on ‘attention-seeker’ Sturgeon

Liz Truss and her allies have launched personal attacks on Nicola Sturgeon, something which could further strain the relationship between Westminster and Holyrood if the Tory leadership hopeful becomes the next prime minister. The Foreign Secretary labelled the First Minister an “attention-seeker” who should be ignored, while Ms Truss’s ally,...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy