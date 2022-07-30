L1NK joins Acend for EMEA LCQ, leaves Team Liquid

thegamehaus.com
Related
Valorant Last Chance Qualifiers 2022: Where to Watch & Who’s Playing
The VCT 2022 Tour is beginning to reach its conclusion. The second and final Masters tournament ended with OpTic Gaming taking the first place spot to go to Champions in Istanbul later this year. Next for North America, though, is the Valorant Last Chance Qualifiers 2022. This will be the final tournament before Champions and decide what team from the lower bracket will take the third and last NA slot in the championships along with XSet and OpTic.
Pokemon GO Ultra Beasts and Shaymin Announced
Hello, trainers. Today is a momentous day for Pokemon GO players. Pokemon GO has now reached up to Gen 7 of the Pokemon roster. And while trainers are most likely having a ball with catching Alolan Pokemon, they will be happy to know that Ultra Beasts will also be coming to GO as the finale of GO Fest. This piece will run down how to get the Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO, along with details of the event.
Paldea Pokemon Region Revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
After an almost two-month drought of news, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finally had some aspects revealed. Most of the reveals had been leaked by a riddler/leaker but for those who were able to avoid them, there was brand new information. One of the most major reveals was the new Pokemon Region. Paldea will be the newest Pokemon Region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is what is known about Paldea for the newest Pokemon games.
Could Vantage’s Mother be Apex Legends Scryer?
For those who aren’t aware, data miners leaked the next nine heroes that are supposed to be added to the Apex Games. Among those names is one called Scryer, who appears to mess around vision and scanning. With season 14 just around the corner, Xiomara Contreras, aka Vantage and her trailers are already out. However, with them emerged a theory, could Xenia Contreras, Vantage’s mother be Apex Legends Scryer, the leaked legend?
IN THIS ARTICLE
How VALORANT Franchising Can Hurt the Grassroots Scene
Earlier this season, Riot announced that they’d be making some big changes to the VALORANT scene starting in 2023. Their plan, dubbed “The Future of Competitive VALORANT,” includes introducing a partnership model, Valorant Franchising, that selects a certain small group of pro teams to compete in their tournaments.
MultiVersus Defense Perks Tier List Open Beta
MultiVersus has just launched its open beta with a cast of iconic Warner Brothers and their unique perks. The game offers a variety of different defensive perks for players to use. Here are the best MultiVersus defense perks in the open beta. It’s important to understand regardless of which perks...
TSM Solo: Another Feather in His Cap
Colin “Solo” Earnest has had a long and tumultuous career in the professional league of legends scene. He now makes that career longer, and most likely more tumultuous, by becoming TSM Solo. Solo first forayed into pro League of Legends in 2014 with Zenith Esports. Since then he has bounced from team to team in both the challenger/academy level and at the mainstage LCS level. Now that he has joined TSM, Solo has represented no fewer than eleven unique organizations. The longest Solo has ever stayed with a team was with Clutch Gaming. He lasted nearly a year spanning between December of 2017 and ending right before the one year mark in November of 2018.
Stories from the LCS Academy Summer Split
Quietly, North America has had a resurgence when it comes to talent development — with names coming from the academy division and finding homes in the majors. Following a clear market correction in 2021, the academy season is finally seeing one of the best prospects in North America battle it out to showcase their skills and potentially earn a main roster spot. While organizations are still figuring out that second piece — looking at you, 100 Thieves — there has been more intention with how talent is brought in. One of the biggest examples was the signing of Cheng “Alex” “S0ul” Luo to their academy division, who was in a position to get early playing time in the LCS due to his fluency in Mandarin and English. He would get promoted due to unforeseen circumstances yet the original logic still plays.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elestrals Announced: YouTuber aDrive’s First Card Game
After teasing it for the past few days, Pokemon YouTuber aDrive revealed him brand new card game. Elestrals will be a brand new trading card game from the mind of someone who is very involved with many different TCGs with Pokemon being what aDrive is most known for. There has not been a release date announced yet but there will be a Kickstarter coming in early November. Here is the latest on Elestrals.
God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses?
MultiVersus Iron Giant Build
MultiVersus is home to various Warner Brothers icons. Each character has its designated role. Iron Giant makes his way from the classic 90s cartoon movie, Iron Giant. The beefy tank moves slowly but is hard to get off screen and truly lives up to his giant name. For any players interested in playing him here is the best MultiVersus Iron Giant build.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0