L1NK joins Acend for EMEA LCQ, leaves Team Liquid

Quietly, North America has had a resurgence when it comes to talent development — with names coming from the academy division and finding homes in the majors. Following a clear market correction in 2021, the academy season is finally seeing one of the best prospects in North America battle it out to showcase their skills and potentially earn a main roster spot. While organizations are still figuring out that second piece — looking at you, 100 Thieves — there has been more intention with how talent is brought in. One of the biggest examples was the signing of Cheng “Alex” “S0ul” Luo to their academy division, who was in a position to get early playing time in the LCS due to his fluency in Mandarin and English. He would get promoted due to unforeseen circumstances yet the original logic still plays.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO