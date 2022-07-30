Someone in Illinois Won the $1.337B Mega Millions Jackpot. Here's Where the Winning Ticket Was Sold

spotonillinois.com
What a recession would mean for Illinois
BELLEVILLE - The estate of a woman who died while a resident of St. Paul's Senior Community is suing the long-term care facility, alleging she received inadequate care. Yvonne Roby, as independent administrator of the estate of Ernestine Fenderson, deceased, filed the complaint in the St. Clair... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Mazzochi: 'Illinois shoppers will be able to purchase school supplies for reduced costs'
State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) is reminding her constituents that Illinois is reducing the sales tax on certain items for back-to-school shopping. Illinois lawmakers have also enacted a number of other bills aimed at schools and students. "Friday, August 5th officially starts... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:18.
City of Decatur City Council met July 18
Here is the agenda provided by the council:I. Call to Order 1. Roll Call 2. Pledge of Allegiance II. Proclamations and Recognitions III. Appearance of Citizens Policy relative to Appearance of Citizens: A 30-minute time period is provided... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 21:27. 21:27. 21:27. How...
Heat Advisory issued August 01 at 2:51AM CDT until August 03 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS
..HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo, to Poplar Bluff, Missouri... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 02 at 3:08AM CDT until August 02 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Christian County in central Illinois... Northeastern Sangamon County in central Illinois... * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 308 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Riverton,...
Curran: 'As lawmakers, we must do everything we can to ensure the safety of school children'
Mokena tennis player Emma Davis won 350 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 8. Their 350 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
IL GOP Gov. Candidate Darren Bailey Tries to Explain Past Holocaust Remark After it is Denounced as 'Deeply Disturbing'
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey on Tuesday tried to minimize comments he made five years ago in which he said the Holocaust "doesn't even compare" to abortion - remarks that have enflamed the Jewish community and the state's Jewish governor, J.B. Pritzker. "I... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 15:18. 14:43. 14:32.
