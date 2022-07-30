Cincinnati mayor declares Saturday 'American Cornhole Organization World Cornhole Day'

www.wlwt.com
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native works to facilitate donations in eastern Kentucky town
HAZARD, Ky. — The search continues for survivors of the deadly Eastern Kentucky flooding. Recovering efforts are happening around the clock with many from Cincinnati stepping up to help. In Hazard, Kentucky, no hands are idle in the clean-up. This is an area that, until five days ago, was...
wvxu.org
Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?
Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Golf Manor
CINCINNATI — Officials are warning the public of a watermain break in Golf Manor, Wednesday morning. Greater Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in the 2200 block of Rosedale Avenue. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati receives first opioid distributor settlement payment of $166,000
Cincinnati has received $166,000 as the first payment from a state-negotiated settlement with major opioid distributors. The city is set to receive between $2 and $3 million over the next 18 years. Cincinnati could have received much more if it opted out of the state settlement and pursued its own...
Highest paying jobs in Cincinnati that require a graduate degree
Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest- paying […]
wvxu.org
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
Cincinnati CityBeat
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns to Ohio and Kentucky for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Safety a top concern as Greater Cincinnati schools head back to class
MADEIRA, Ohio — Police, fire and EMS in and around Madeira spent all day Tuesday at an intense active shooter training in Madeira. It was held at Madeira Middle School. "We watch the news like everyone else," Lt. Paul Phillips said. "We see what's going on in the rest of the country. And, that's why safety is always at the very front of our mind."
cincinnatimagazine.com
The Brief And Curious Life Of Cincinnati’s First Astronomical Observatory
At the corner of Knowlton and Mad Anthony streets in Northside is a small and somewhat neglected monument cobbled together from the riot-wrecked detritus of the old Hamilton County Courthouse. The memorial marks the location of Ludlow Station, one of a line of fortifications maintaining a bulwark against attacks by Native American tribes as eastern settlers encroached on their territories. The monument was originally erected by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1915. In 1976, an additional bronze plaque, now missing, was added by the DAR which read:
Cincinnati CityBeat
Queen City Music Spotlight: Catch These 10 Cincinnati Concerts Featuring Local Acts in August
Still searching for the soundtrack to your Cincinnati summer? Plenty of shows around the Greater Cincinnati area are worthwhile contenders for this distinction. From classical interpretations of King Records songs to the alternative pop stylings of Mol Sullivan, plenty of Cincinnati musicians are hitting the stage at venues across the Queen City. Here are just a handful of must-see shows featuring local acts in August.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man prepares to swim Catalina Island channel to qualify for Grand Slam title
LOS ANGELES — A Cincinnati man is preparing for the swim of his life off the coast of California. John Muenzer has been swimming for over 39 years and has set plenty of records. The 60-year-old grandfather is set to swim the Catalina Channel off the coast of California...
FIRST LOOK: Renderings show ideas for Paul Brown Stadium renovations
The county and the Bengals hired Los Angeles-based architecture and design firm Gensler Sports to evaluate the stadium. The firm is expected to present a master plan in November.
WLWT 5
Shuttle restarting service through downtown Cincinnati, NKY after two-year hiatus
CINCINNATI — After a two-year hiatus, a shuttle trolley that runs through Cincinnati and northern Kentucky is hitting the road again. TANK’s Southbank Shuttle Trolley is restarting its service after being shut down due to COVID-19 in March 2020. Officials said they have been able to recruit enough...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati-area police departments, communities host 'National Night Out' events
CINCINNATI — It’s a day that has been celebrated since 1984. Police departments and local community groups get together ahead of the school year to promote unity with block parties, barbecues and festivals. It’s known as “National Night Out”. The night is meant to foster...
WLWT 5
Is Bibi in labor? Cincinnati Zoo gives update as they prepare for another baby hippo
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is keeping a watchful eye on hippo mom Bibi as the soon-to-be mom of two prepares to give birth to another calf. The zoo has been giving frequent updates on how Bibi is doing, in the latest update saying it's not clear whether she's in active labor.
Cincinnati CityBeat
The 24 Worst Places to Park Your Car In Cincinnati
Parking in Cincinnati sucks in general, but some places are definitely worse than others. Some may not be bad all the time (like, parking at the Banks isn't too bad during the week), but some are terrible all the time (like trying to parallel park in Mt. Adams, for example). While dealing with a shitty parking situation in Cincinnati isn't entirely avoidable, it's a good idea to add some extra time (and a dash of patience) to your commute if you're hoping to park in one of these spots in the Queen City and not be late for your dinner date.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati extends e-scooter curfew until 9 p.m.
CINCINNATI — Almost four months after making some changes to improve pedestrian safety, Cincinnati city leaders are revisiting the conversation. On Tuesday, representatives from Lyft and Uber went before city council. City leaders seem to be satisfied with the efforts put forth by e-scooter companies to enhance pedestrian safety....
WLWT 5
Kentucky reinstates abortion ban; residents deal with tug-of-war policies
CINCINNATI — An abortion ban was back on in the Bluegrass and it roiled the waters of America's culture wars once again. A judge who came down on the side of abortion providers just 10 days ago has been overruled by another judge. What was still legal in July...
WLWT 5
CVG resumes nonstop flights from Cincinnati to Paris
Starting Tuesday, you can now say bonjour to Paris by flying directly to the French city from Cincinnati. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is now offering nonstop flights from the Queen City to the city of love. Delta is offering flights to Paris without a layover. This is the first...
buckeyefirearms.org
Author of Cincinnati bump-stock ban guilty of bribery & attempted extortion
In 2018, then-Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld led efforts to get City Council to ban bump stocks within the city limits. We told Sittenfeld and his fellow council members that the law would be struck down, and that the legal fight would wind up costing the city's taxpayers dearly. He didn't listen. We sued, and we won.
