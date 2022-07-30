ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati mayor declares Saturday 'American Cornhole Organization World Cornhole Day'

By Kaycee Sloan
WLWT 5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wlwt.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati native works to facilitate donations in eastern Kentucky town

HAZARD, Ky. — The search continues for survivors of the deadly Eastern Kentucky flooding. Recovering efforts are happening around the clock with many from Cincinnati stepping up to help. In Hazard, Kentucky, no hands are idle in the clean-up. This is an area that, until five days ago, was...
HAZARD, KY
wvxu.org

Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?

Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Golf Manor

CINCINNATI — Officials are warning the public of a watermain break in Golf Manor, Wednesday morning. Greater Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in the 2200 block of Rosedale Avenue. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
WDTN

Highest paying jobs in Cincinnati that require a graduate degree

Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest- paying […]
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks

For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Safety a top concern as Greater Cincinnati schools head back to class

MADEIRA, Ohio — Police, fire and EMS in and around Madeira spent all day Tuesday at an intense active shooter training in Madeira. It was held at Madeira Middle School. "We watch the news like everyone else," Lt. Paul Phillips said. "We see what's going on in the rest of the country. And, that's why safety is always at the very front of our mind."
MADEIRA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Cornhole#Politics Local
cincinnatimagazine.com

The Brief And Curious Life Of Cincinnati’s First Astronomical Observatory

At the corner of Knowlton and Mad Anthony streets in Northside is a small and somewhat neglected monument cobbled together from the riot-wrecked detritus of the old Hamilton County Courthouse. The memorial marks the location of Ludlow Station, one of a line of fortifications maintaining a bulwark against attacks by Native American tribes as eastern settlers encroached on their territories. The monument was originally erected by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1915. In 1976, an additional bronze plaque, now missing, was added by the DAR which read:
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Queen City Music Spotlight: Catch These 10 Cincinnati Concerts Featuring Local Acts in August

Still searching for the soundtrack to your Cincinnati summer? Plenty of shows around the Greater Cincinnati area are worthwhile contenders for this distinction. From classical interpretations of King Records songs to the alternative pop stylings of Mol Sullivan, plenty of Cincinnati musicians are hitting the stage at venues across the Queen City. Here are just a handful of must-see shows featuring local acts in August.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cincinnati CityBeat

The 24 Worst Places to Park Your Car In Cincinnati

Parking in Cincinnati sucks in general, but some places are definitely worse than others. Some may not be bad all the time (like, parking at the Banks isn't too bad during the week), but some are terrible all the time (like trying to parallel park in Mt. Adams, for example). While dealing with a shitty parking situation in Cincinnati isn't entirely avoidable, it's a good idea to add some extra time (and a dash of patience) to your commute if you're hoping to park in one of these spots in the Queen City and not be late for your dinner date.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati extends e-scooter curfew until 9 p.m.

CINCINNATI — Almost four months after making some changes to improve pedestrian safety, Cincinnati city leaders are revisiting the conversation. On Tuesday, representatives from Lyft and Uber went before city council. City leaders seem to be satisfied with the efforts put forth by e-scooter companies to enhance pedestrian safety....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

CVG resumes nonstop flights from Cincinnati to Paris

Starting Tuesday, you can now say bonjour to Paris by flying directly to the French city from Cincinnati. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is now offering nonstop flights from the Queen City to the city of love. Delta is offering flights to Paris without a layover. This is the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Author of Cincinnati bump-stock ban guilty of bribery & attempted extortion

In 2018, then-Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld led efforts to get City Council to ban bump stocks within the city limits. We told Sittenfeld and his fellow council members that the law would be struck down, and that the legal fight would wind up costing the city's taxpayers dearly. He didn't listen. We sued, and we won.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy