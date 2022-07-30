EVO 2022 Live Stream Schedule

thegamehaus.com
Related
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries Revealed as Ride Pokemon
After an almost two-month drought of news, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finally had some aspects revealed. Most of the reveals had been leaked by a riddler/leaker but for those who were able to avoid them, there was brand new information. One of the most major reveals was the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries are Ride Pokemon. Here is the latest on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries as Ride Pokemon.
What is the Splatoon 3 Release Date?
One of the most popular Nintendo titles from the past decade is Splatoon. The little inklings have captured the hearts of many as they work to paint the town. Now the series is heading into its third game. With that, fans will be wondering, what is the Splatoon 3 release date?
Pokemon GO Ultra Beasts and Shaymin Announced
Hello, trainers. Today is a momentous day for Pokemon GO players. Pokemon GO has now reached up to Gen 7 of the Pokemon roster. And while trainers are most likely having a ball with catching Alolan Pokemon, they will be happy to know that Ultra Beasts will also be coming to GO as the finale of GO Fest. This piece will run down how to get the Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO, along with details of the event.
Valorant Last Chance Qualifiers 2022: Where to Watch & Who’s Playing
The VCT 2022 Tour is beginning to reach its conclusion. The second and final Masters tournament ended with OpTic Gaming taking the first place spot to go to Champions in Istanbul later this year. Next for North America, though, is the Valorant Last Chance Qualifiers 2022. This will be the final tournament before Champions and decide what team from the lower bracket will take the third and last NA slot in the championships along with XSet and OpTic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Project L Be Free to Play?
Both fighting game fans and Riot Games enthusiasts received some great news earlier this week. On Monday August 1, Project L’s executive producer Tom Cannon made an announcement highlighting one of the biggest questions about Riot’s latest game. Cannon revealed in a short video that Project L will be free to play. The untitled fight game will focus on overall availability for players everywhere, starting with a zero-dollar price tag.
Pokemon Paldea Map Revealed
The latest Pokemon Presents revealed a lot about the newest games in the franchise. It mostly focused on the brand new ride Pokemon, the story, how big the region is and a few new Pokemon. The Pokemon Paldea map was first shown a bit in the Presents and now has been completely revealed. Here is a look at the Pokemon Paldea Map.
MultiVersus Defense Perks Tier List Open Beta
MultiVersus has just launched its open beta with a cast of iconic Warner Brothers and their unique perks. The game offers a variety of different defensive perks for players to use. Here are the best MultiVersus defense perks in the open beta. It’s important to understand regardless of which perks...
MultiVersus; Most Concurrent Players on Steam
After a successful launch, MultiVersus becomes the fighting game with the most concurrent players on Steam. The platform crossover fighter features characters from Warner Bros. intellectual properties. Characters from DC, Cartoon Network, HBO, and more are playable. Successful Launch. After its public launch on Jul. 26, MultiVersus has reached over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TSM Solo: Another Feather in His Cap
Colin “Solo” Earnest has had a long and tumultuous career in the professional league of legends scene. He now makes that career longer, and most likely more tumultuous, by becoming TSM Solo. Solo first forayed into pro League of Legends in 2014 with Zenith Esports. Since then he has bounced from team to team in both the challenger/academy level and at the mainstage LCS level. Now that he has joined TSM, Solo has represented no fewer than eleven unique organizations. The longest Solo has ever stayed with a team was with Clutch Gaming. He lasted nearly a year spanning between December of 2017 and ending right before the one year mark in November of 2018.
Elden Ring DLC Leaked?
Elden Ring was one of the most anticipated games of the last decade. With the Dark Souls gameplay style and writing from legendary author George R. R. Martin, many fans anticipated this would be an amazing game. Not only were they right but it may end up winning Game of the Year. With that fans have mostly beaten the game and may be wondering about some Elden Ring DLC. They may be in luck.
The Most Disappointing CDL Teams This Year
Many teams this year had high expectations, and others were set up for failure from the start. Here are the most disappointing CDL teams this year. For the past three years, the Paris Legion have shown that they are okay with putting up mediocre results. The franchise is reluctant to do anything more than the bare minimum, starting at the top.
Stories from the LCS Academy Summer Split
Quietly, North America has had a resurgence when it comes to talent development — with names coming from the academy division and finding homes in the majors. Following a clear market correction in 2021, the academy season is finally seeing one of the best prospects in North America battle it out to showcase their skills and potentially earn a main roster spot. While organizations are still figuring out that second piece — looking at you, 100 Thieves — there has been more intention with how talent is brought in. One of the biggest examples was the signing of Cheng “Alex” “S0ul” Luo to their academy division, who was in a position to get early playing time in the LCS due to his fluency in Mandarin and English. He would get promoted due to unforeseen circumstances yet the original logic still plays.
God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses?
Illaoi Annouced as Newest Fighter in Project L
To kick off the month of August, the Project L team had a few announcements to share with the fighting game community. On Monday August 1, Tom Cannon and the Project L team shared a short video to update everyone on the game’s progress. Not only will the game be free to play, but the team also shared their excitement for the latest champion to join the roster. Illaoi, the bruising top laner, will be added to Project L.
Could Vantage’s Mother be Apex Legends Scryer?
For those who aren’t aware, data miners leaked the next nine heroes that are supposed to be added to the Apex Games. Among those names is one called Scryer, who appears to mess around vision and scanning. With season 14 just around the corner, Xiomara Contreras, aka Vantage and her trailers are already out. However, with them emerged a theory, could Xenia Contreras, Vantage’s mother be Apex Legends Scryer, the leaked legend?
Best MultiVersus Finn Build
MultiVersus is home to various Warner Brothers icons. Each character has its designated role. Finn from Adventure Time is a quick-moving assassin great at dealing damage across the battlefield. For any players interested in playing him here is the best MultiVersus Finn build. It’s important to understand regardless of which...
What is the God of War Ragnarok Release Date?
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Release Date?
How VALORANT Franchising Can Hurt the Grassroots Scene
Earlier this season, Riot announced that they’d be making some big changes to the VALORANT scene starting in 2023. Their plan, dubbed “The Future of Competitive VALORANT,” includes introducing a partnership model, Valorant Franchising, that selects a certain small group of pro teams to compete in their tournaments.
Splatoon 3 Oled Switch Pre Order: Cost and More
One of the most popular Nintendo titles from the past decade is Splatoon. The little inklings have captured the hearts of many as they work to paint the town. Now the series is heading into its third game. Splatoon is so big that there is going to be its own Nintendo Switch Version. Here is the Splatoon 3 Oled Switch Pre Order, how much it costs and what comes with it.
Potential Worries for the Seoul Dynasty in the Summer Showdown
With the end of the Midseason Madness fans have had to wait to see their teams play. The biggest change is going to be the meta shift. From support, DPS, and tank there seems to be a shake-up if Korean Contenders are any insight into what the Overwatch League teams may be playing. Here are some worrying facts for the Seoul Dynasty fandom when it comes to the Summer Showdown.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0