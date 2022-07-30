Willis Gebert, age 86 of Hartley, IA, passed away at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD on Sunday, July 31, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will also be held at the church on Friday, August 5th, one hour before the service, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The family will be present at that time. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery near Germantown, IA.

HARTLEY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO