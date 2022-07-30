kiwaradio.com
Willis Gebert
Willis Gebert, age 86 of Hartley, IA, passed away at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD on Sunday, July 31, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will also be held at the church on Friday, August 5th, one hour before the service, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The family will be present at that time. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery near Germantown, IA.
Raymond “Ray” Starr
Raymond “Ray” Starr, age 74 of Hartley, IA, passed away at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon, IA on Sunday, July 31, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery near Hartley. The Hartley Funeral Home is...
Larchwood Man Taken To Hospital After Accident
Larchwood, Iowa — A Larchwood man was taken to a hospital after an accident on Monday, August 1st, 2022 near that community. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies believe 19-year-old Isaac Koch of Larchwood was driving three miles north of Larchwood and was allegedly following too closely when he ran into a semi-truck owned by Idlenot Farms, which was driven by 58-year-old Guy Klosterbuer of Hills, MN.
Two Men From Alton, Larchwood Taken To Hospital After Boyden Accident
Boyden, Iowa — One man from Alton and one from Larchwood were taken to the hospital after an accident near Boyden on Monday, August 1st. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 5:15 p.m., 52-year-old Richard Roemen of Larchwood was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Express G2500 westbound on Highway 18, two miles west of Boyden. They tell us 21-year-old Elliot Dykstra of Alton was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Highway 18 behind Roemen. Roemen slowed for road construction and Dykstra struck the Chevrolet.
Tuesday Water System Repair May Affect Some Sheldon Residents
Sheldon, Iowa — KIWA has received the following report from the City of Sheldon:. The City of Sheldon will be completing some repairs to the water system Tuesday, 8/2/22. This work will begin at 1pm. If you live between Washington Ave and Garfield Ave from 7th St/Elm Ct to 9th St you may experience low water pressure during the repair. If all goes well this repair will be completed by 3pm.
Car Destroyed In Fire Southwest Of Archer
Archer, Iowa– A car was destroyed in a fire on Friday, July 29, 2022, near Archer. According to Archer Fire Chief Don De Boer, at about 6:45 p.m., the Archer Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle fire at 5268 390th Street, two miles south of Archer and a half mile west.
Decker Sentencing Postponed; State Given Until Next Monday To Respond To Any New Evidence
Spirit Lake, Iowa — Sentencing for the woman who was convicted in a bench trial of the first-degree murder of a Lake Park woman was supposed to have been on Friday. But it was postponed due to a court reporter being unavailable. However, the defendant did have a court date on Friday.
Sheldon City Council To See Proposed Design For New Water Tower Paint Job
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon City Council will meet in regular session on Wednesday afternoon, August 3rd, 2022. On their agenda, among other items is resolution to authorize the placement of stop signs on 7th Street at the 5th Avenue intersection, which would stop 7th Street where it intersects 5th Avenue to assist emergency services. City Manager Sam Kooiker says this is in regard to the Sheldon Fire Comany’s request.
Sibley Man Faces Felony Drug Charge After Traffic Stop
Hartley, Iowa — A Sibley man faces felony drug charges after a traffic stop near Hartley recently. According to a criminal complaint filed by the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office at the Clerk of Court’s office, 51-year-old Gary McConnell of Sibley was stopped in the early hours on Highway 18.
