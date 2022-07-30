MultiVersus; Most Concurrent Players on Steam

thegamehaus.com
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries Revealed as Ride Pokemon
After an almost two-month drought of news, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finally had some aspects revealed. Most of the reveals had been leaked by a riddler/leaker but for those who were able to avoid them, there was brand new information. One of the most major reveals was the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries are Ride Pokemon. Here is the latest on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries as Ride Pokemon.
Pokemon GO Ultra Beasts and Shaymin Announced
Hello, trainers. Today is a momentous day for Pokemon GO players. Pokemon GO has now reached up to Gen 7 of the Pokemon roster. And while trainers are most likely having a ball with catching Alolan Pokemon, they will be happy to know that Ultra Beasts will also be coming to GO as the finale of GO Fest. This piece will run down how to get the Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO, along with details of the event.
MultiVersus Defense Perks Tier List Open Beta
MultiVersus has just launched its open beta with a cast of iconic Warner Brothers and their unique perks. The game offers a variety of different defensive perks for players to use. Here are the best MultiVersus defense perks in the open beta. It’s important to understand regardless of which perks...
What is the Splatoon 3 Release Date?
One of the most popular Nintendo titles from the past decade is Splatoon. The little inklings have captured the hearts of many as they work to paint the town. Now the series is heading into its third game. With that, fans will be wondering, what is the Splatoon 3 release date?
What is the Jackbox Party Pack 9 Release Date?
During the lockdown with COVID online games with friends became very popular. Especially ones like Fall Guys, Among us and the Jackbox games. These were all party games that allowed friends and families to connect at any time. Not only did it fill a void but most of the games were a blast and very replayable. Now Jackbox is going strong and making their ninth installment. Here is a look at the Jackbox Party Pack 9 release date.
Will Project L Be Free to Play?
Both fighting game fans and Riot Games enthusiasts received some great news earlier this week. On Monday August 1, Project L’s executive producer Tom Cannon made an announcement highlighting one of the biggest questions about Riot’s latest game. Cannon revealed in a short video that Project L will be free to play. The untitled fight game will focus on overall availability for players everywhere, starting with a zero-dollar price tag.
MultiVersus Velma Build
MultiVersus is home to various Warner Brothers icons. Each character has its designated role. Velma from Scooby Doo is a support class who actually uses projectiles and attack moves to cast buffs/debuffs on friends and enemies. Here is the best MultiVersus Velma build for any players interested in playing her.
God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses?
Valorant Last Chance Qualifiers 2022: Where to Watch & Who’s Playing
The VCT 2022 Tour is beginning to reach its conclusion. The second and final Masters tournament ended with OpTic Gaming taking the first place spot to go to Champions in Istanbul later this year. Next for North America, though, is the Valorant Last Chance Qualifiers 2022. This will be the final tournament before Champions and decide what team from the lower bracket will take the third and last NA slot in the championships along with XSet and OpTic.
Elden Ring DLC Leaked?
Elden Ring was one of the most anticipated games of the last decade. With the Dark Souls gameplay style and writing from legendary author George R. R. Martin, many fans anticipated this would be an amazing game. Not only were they right but it may end up winning Game of the Year. With that fans have mostly beaten the game and may be wondering about some Elden Ring DLC. They may be in luck.
Elestrals Announced: YouTuber aDrive’s First Card Game
After teasing it for the past few days, Pokemon YouTuber aDrive revealed him brand new card game. Elestrals will be a brand new trading card game from the mind of someone who is very involved with many different TCGs with Pokemon being what aDrive is most known for. There has not been a release date announced yet but there will be a Kickstarter coming in early November. Here is the latest on Elestrals.
What is the God of War Ragnarok Release Date?
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Release Date?
Multiversus Perk List: Every Signature and Universal Perk
One of the best parts of Multiversus is that the game is not just fighting. There is some strategy involved before the fights even begin. That is why Warner Brothers added the perks system. This allows for each character to not only feel unique but also built in ways that require thinking. Here is a Multiversus Perk List for every character and every available Perk.
Illaoi Annouced as Newest Fighter in Project L
To kick off the month of August, the Project L team had a few announcements to share with the fighting game community. On Monday August 1, Tom Cannon and the Project L team shared a short video to update everyone on the game’s progress. Not only will the game be free to play, but the team also shared their excitement for the latest champion to join the roster. Illaoi, the bruising top laner, will be added to Project L.
L1NK joins Acend for EMEA LCQ, leaves Team Liquid
The 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour enters its final stage, with Champions Istanbul the last international tournament for the year. Champions features the top sixteen teams from all regions in the 2022 VCT. In EMEA, FunPlus Phoenix and Fnatic have already claimed two out of three Champions slots from the overall Circuit Point standings. Eight teams now fight in the Last Chance Qualifier for the third remaining spot as EMEA’s representative. Previous 2021 VCT Champions Acend find themselves as the fifth seed in entering the tournament and lacked a fifth member following the benching of Aleksander “zeek” Zygmunt. In his place, Travis “L1NK” Mendoza has been transferred from Team Liquid, now serving as Acend’s fifth player in the EMEA LCQ.
Stories from the LCS Academy Summer Split
Quietly, North America has had a resurgence when it comes to talent development — with names coming from the academy division and finding homes in the majors. Following a clear market correction in 2021, the academy season is finally seeing one of the best prospects in North America battle it out to showcase their skills and potentially earn a main roster spot. While organizations are still figuring out that second piece — looking at you, 100 Thieves — there has been more intention with how talent is brought in. One of the biggest examples was the signing of Cheng “Alex” “S0ul” Luo to their academy division, who was in a position to get early playing time in the LCS due to his fluency in Mandarin and English. He would get promoted due to unforeseen circumstances yet the original logic still plays.
Splatoon 3 Oled Switch Pre Order: Cost and More
One of the most popular Nintendo titles from the past decade is Splatoon. The little inklings have captured the hearts of many as they work to paint the town. Now the series is heading into its third game. Splatoon is so big that there is going to be its own Nintendo Switch Version. Here is the Splatoon 3 Oled Switch Pre Order, how much it costs and what comes with it.
Potential Worries for the Seoul Dynasty in the Summer Showdown
With the end of the Midseason Madness fans have had to wait to see their teams play. The biggest change is going to be the meta shift. From support, DPS, and tank there seems to be a shake-up if Korean Contenders are any insight into what the Overwatch League teams may be playing. Here are some worrying facts for the Seoul Dynasty fandom when it comes to the Summer Showdown.
TMNT The Cowabunga Collection Release Date
Cowabunga dude. Everyone’s favorite ninja turtles are back. Well they are back from the past? Many of the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are making their way to game systems everywhere. With 13 TMNT games coming back out in this collection, fans will be wondering what is the TMNT The Cowabunga Collection Release Date?
