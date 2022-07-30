Joey Baker relishes last college destination at Michigan

With the start of college football just around the corner, Athlon Sports looked towards the end of the 2022-23 season to project how bowl season could shake out. It doesn’t come as quite of a surprise a potential Big Ten representative in the College Football Playoff could be determined by the Michigan-Ohio State game once again. While Michigan was finally able to get past Ohio State to secure its first CFP semifinal appearance last season, this offseason has seen a lot of discussion about Michigan’s capabilities to return to the same stage this year.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO