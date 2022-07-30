Joey Baker relishes last college destination at Michigan

www.maizenbrew.com
Maize n Brew
Junior Colson’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022
As a true freshman starter on a very, very good defense last year, linebacker Junior Colson jumped right into the deep end. He joined the Michigan Wolverines with a pretty high ceiling and plenty of promise, and his raw athleticism is what got him on the field so early in his career.
Maize n Brew
Gabe Newburg’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022
Michigan defensive lineman Gabe Newburg grew up in Ohio and made the (smart) decision to head north to spend his college years in the great state of Michigan. In four seasons at Northmont in Clayton, Ohio, Newburg was absolutely dominant along the defensive line and became the school’s all-time sack leader, despite battling injuries during his career. As a senior, he dealt with injuries the most, but was still able to put up some good numbers — 44 tackles, 13 for loss and 5.5 sacks.
impact89fm.org
Gehrig Normand chooses Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Gehrig Normand announced his commitment to play basketball at Michigan State on Tuesday night via Instagram. Normand is a four-star wing from North Richland Hills, Texas. The 6-foot-6 wing chose the Spartans over Tennessee, Illinois, Wisconsin and others. Normand took an official visit to Michigan State...
Maize n Brew
Daily Brews: Michigan projected to appear in the Rose Bowl in early look at bowl season
With the start of college football just around the corner, Athlon Sports looked towards the end of the 2022-23 season to project how bowl season could shake out. It doesn’t come as quite of a surprise a potential Big Ten representative in the College Football Playoff could be determined by the Michigan-Ohio State game once again. While Michigan was finally able to get past Ohio State to secure its first CFP semifinal appearance last season, this offseason has seen a lot of discussion about Michigan’s capabilities to return to the same stage this year.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan blows away family of five-star QB
Last weekend was the annual BBQ at the Big House for the Michigan Wolverines, which unsurprisingly brought about plenty of news and updates from the guests in attendance. Today’s roundup will cover reactions from some of the most interesting recruits that made it to Ann Arbor for the event.
Yardbarker
The greatest players in Michigan State men's basketball history
Two national championships, a runner-up finish, and 10 Final Four appearances. Michigan State is rightfully categorized as one of the perennially elite programs in college basketball history. Having great coaches like Forddy Anderson, Jud Heathcote, and Tom Izzo helps. So do great players — like the 20 best players in Michigan State players listed in chronological order below.
Maize n Brew
Michigan lands commitment from 2023 four-star OL Evan Link
Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines added another piece to their offensive line in the 2023 class Monday morning when four-star Evan Link committed to the program, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder hails from Washington DC and plays football at Gonzaga High School. He was offered by Michigan...
MLive.com
Top recruits: Detroit King’s Messiah Blair turns growth spurt into DI commitment
A funny thing happened to Messiah Blair during his Covid growth spurt. He got bigger … and smaller. The Detroit Martin Luther King defensive end has grown to become a top pass-rushing recruit, committing to play for Eastern Michigan. “I was a little guy back in the day,” Blair...
markerzone.com
MICHIGAN MEN'S HEAD COACH FACING ACCUSATIONS OF MISTREATMENT OF PLAYERS & STAFF
Katie Strang of The Athletic dropped another bomb on the hockey world this morning when she reported that Mel Pearson, Head Coach for the University of Michigan Men's hockey team, has been accused of berating staff, misleading recruits, and retaliating against a former team captain. In her report, Strang says...
Maize n Brew
Fueled by Failure: Michigan must beat Michigan State in 2022
A gray skied day in East Lansing, Michigan late last October ended with the Michigan Wolverines losing their first game of the season. Michigan’s 30-14 lead over Michigan State turned into a 37-33 defeat. Questionable officiating, a Michigan State running back in Kenneth Walker III who scored five touchdowns,...
Maize n Brew
Three breakout candidates on offense for the Michigan Wolverines
The Michigan Wolverines offense returns eight starters from last year, making them one of the most experienced units in all of college football. The eight returning starters do not even include the return of playmaking veteran wide receiver Ronnie Bell and Virginia transfer center and Rimington finalist center Olu Oluwatimi, which will only raise the ceiling for this experienced group.
Izzo Lands Top Talent, Tom Tests Harbaugh, and Lions Training Camp Begins
On this week’s Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner Tom Crawford and his son and Central Michigan Football coach Cody Crawford to discuss basketball 5-star Xavier Booker’s commitment
Time Says Detroit is One of the Greatest Places in the World
Time asked its correspondents and contributors for nominations “on the greatest places in the world” and Detroit, Michigan made the list. The post Time Says Detroit is One of the Greatest Places in the World appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022, morning edition: Michigan primary results
Thousands of Detroiters cast their ballots Tuesday in Michigan’s primary election. A technological problem caused the reporting of results in Wayne County to be delayed until the early morning hours. The Wayne County Clerk issued a statement saying AT&T’s decision to no longer support 3G modems significantly delayed the reporting process. Only about 32% of Wayne County precincts had reported by 3 a.m.
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
hourdetroit.com
The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit
When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
College Football Player Was Killed In Friday Night Shooting
A college football player was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting on Friday night. Davenport University defensive lineman EyQuan Cobb was killed on Friday evening, the school announced. Cobb, originally from Detroit, played for Davenport University for three years. “Words cannot express the pain felt right now,” said head football...
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Primary Election results: Tlaib wins race for House District 12
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib jumped out to an early lead in the Primary race for the Democratic race for House District 12 and never looked back Tuesday night. Tlaib won with 64 percent of the vote. The 46-year-old Detroiter's closest competitor was Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey with 20 percent.
