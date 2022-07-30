Forgotten Cold War AR Rivals Current Warzone Meta Weapons

www.dbltap.com
Best Marco 5 Weapon Loadout Warzone Season 4 Reloaded
This best Marco 5 weapon loadout guide for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is here for those who want to make sure they're using the fully optimized version of one of, if not the best SMG in the game. As discussed briefly in our Warzone Season 4 Reloaded...
FaZe Swagg Reveals Cold War MP5 as a Top SMG
Just this week on July 28, Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded was released and it definitely shook up the current meta. Several of the game's best guns, such as the Marco, Blixen and the NZ-41, received much-needed nerfs. Now with the meta guns receiving nerfs, new guns have the chance to enter or reclaim their spot in the meta.
TimTheTatMan Slams New Warzone Vargo-S 'Trash', Calls for Buff
TimTheTatMan has already expressed his distaste with the new Vargo-S in Warzone, calling on Raven Software to deploy a much-needed buff. Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded update might still be fresh in the eyes of the community, but that hasn't stopped popular streamers from making some damning claims straight out of the gate. TimTheTatMan has shared his thoughts on one of the game's newest weapons — the Vargo-S.
Washington Examiner
Wagner Group units should be annihilated wherever they attack US forces
My two favorite lines from former four-star Marine Gen. Jim Mattis come from the same 2017 impromptu speech he gave to military personnel in Afghanistan. Those lines being: "Listen to your NCOs" and "Hold the line." Another great Mattis line came in 2018 after a Russian Wagner Group element attempted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nationalinterest.org
Japan Sounds the Alarm On China's ‘Intelligentized Warfare’
A new Japanese defense report highlights concerns over China's growing use of artificial intelligence and “civil-military fusion.”. It is not surprising that China is discussed extensively in Japan’s recently released Defense of Japan 2022 report, as Beijing increases its aggressive behavior in the region. This includes strengthening its training and collaboration with Russia and massively increasing the size and sophistication of its navy, nuclear arsenal, which now includes ground-based built silos, and the emergence of fifth-generation aircraft, such as the J-31 and J-20.
China shows off terrifying ‘aircraft carrier killer’ hypersonic missiles during military drill as Taiwan war fears mount
CHINA has shown off its terrifying "aircraft carrier killer" hypersonic missiles as it conducted military drills near Taiwan. They flaunted their stockpile of deadly weapons amid mounting fears they are gearing up to go to war over the disputed island. Chilling footage released by state broadcaster China Central Television hinted...
Putin commits Russia to 'vigorously' defend waters around islands claimed by Japan
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a doctrine on Sunday committing the Russian Navy to "vigorously" defend the waters around the Kuril Islands, which are claimed by Japan.
US airman who rescued film of A-bomb horrors is honoured at last
Cameraman Daniel McGovern copied footage of Hiroshima and Nagasaki devastation to ensure lessons were learned. The photograph shows devastation in Nagasaki after the atomic bomb: a scorched wilderness where there was once a city. At its centre stands a lone man with a camera. It was 9 September 1945 and...
nationalinterest.org
Watch Out China: Japan’s F-35 Stealth Fighter Fleet Is Taking Flight
The Chinese navy does not have enough J-31s to conduct air-surface maritime warfare operations comparable to their U.S. and Japanese counterparts. Japan’s multi-billion dollar F-35 stealth fighter purchase represents a clear and decisive move to rival China’s fleet of fifth-generation stealth aircraft such as the J-20 and J-31. The acquisition is clearly a move of great consequence for Japan, which has been forced to respond to Chinese fighter jet incursions near its airspace for years. Today, the F-35 is at an advanced stage of operational maturity, placing it well above its Chinese rivals when it comes to forming air squadrons or large numbers of networked fifth-generation attack formations.
New GTA Online weapons have arrived and more are on the way
GTA Online new guns include the Precision Rifle to start with
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why 'Must Pick' Meta Options Will Always be Nerfed
Especially in a game like Apex Legends, where balancing changes are so highly requested and criticized by the community, one of the more interesting gameplay developments to watch around the time of its seasonal launches is what Respawn Entertainment does in response. With the launch of Season 14: Hunted right...
Apex Legends Player Finds Nasty Combo Between Ash and Bangalore
Gaining the advantage over your enemy is one of the most important facets of winning a gun fight. Apex Legends players are always finding new ways to gain that advantage. One of the best ways to gain an advantage takes place before your game even starts. That way is to properly choose your legends so they all work well together.
Vampire Survivors Patch 0.9.0 Explained
Everything new in the Vampire Survivors Patch 0.9.0, explained.
Apex Legends Player Earns Quite Possibly the Easiest Kill
It's no question that Apex Legends is a game of skill. Some players have a lot of skill and others, not so much. The winner of a gunfight can be determined primarily by skill, but can also be affected by timing and positioning. Sometimes though, the fight is out of our control and comes down to one thing, luck.
How to Unlock Gyorunton in Vampire Survivors
How to unlock the new character Gyorunton in Vampire Survivors.
Fortnite Adds Wolverine Zero to August Crew Pack
Fortnite's August Crew Pack has dropped, adding in Wolverine Zero from the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics. Fans of the Fortnite Crew packs now have the chance to grab the latest monthly offering, this time featuring Wolverine Zero. The Fortnite Crew Packs offer players a variety of bonuses, including new cosmetics, V-Bucks, and access to the Season's Battle Pass.
Apex Legends Players Holding Out Hope for Older Hop-Ups
Apex Legends players have been reminiscing on social media about the game’s previous hop-ups. It’s not uncommon for live service games to rotate, remove, and add pieces into the meta. This can include characters, weapons, upgrades, and even ammunition as time goes on. With these changes, of course, come people who cannot bear to let their favorite item go into the vault for good.
Vampire Survivors' Stages Listed
For new Vampire Survivors players looking for a complete stage list, here are all of the playable stages for you to survive through
Infinity Ward to Share More Modern Warfare 2 Info at CDL Champs
Infinity Ward has announced that they'll be sharing more info on the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 during Championship Sunday.
#NoApexAugust Backfires, Player Count Soars
The #NoApexAugust boycott appears to have failed, as player count surprisingly increased. It's no secret that Apex Legends has a huge playerbase. Respawn have manged to keep the hype going through 13 seasons, with momentum only building as we approach the 14th. Despite this, Apex has had a long history of fan backlash, with many having called for Respawn to spend time fixing the lingering issues within the game.
