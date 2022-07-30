ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forgotten Cold War AR Rivals Current Warzone Meta Weapons

By Daniel McMahon
 3 days ago
www.dbltap.com

Just this week on July 28, Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded was released and it definitely shook up the current meta. Several of the game's best guns, such as the Marco, Blixen and the NZ-41, received much-needed nerfs. Now with the meta guns receiving nerfs, new guns have the chance to enter or reclaim their spot in the meta.
