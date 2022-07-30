ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Queens College official accused of using Asian racial slur

By Melissa Klein
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqXKm_0gyosmo300

Queen College’s acting head of security allegedly made a racist remark about the college president and disparaged other ethnic groups, according to an online petition and sources.

Deborah Huggins, a campus police lieutenant recently appointed interim public safety director, allegedly made the comment about Frank Wu, who was named head of the college in April 2020, the first Asian American to hold the post.

Huggins, referring to Wu’s 12th floor office, allegedly said, “Corona on 12. I’ve gotta get my nails done by the ch–ks,” according to a staffer who heard the remark.

Huggins, who is black, also told Muslim employees not to wear their head coverings and said certain ethnic groups were not allowed to use the microwave because the smell of their cuisine was “offensive” to her, the staffer said.

A former Queens College security guard, who is Hispanic, said Huggins made a disparaging remark to him after he was called into the office by someone else, saying, “I hate house rats.” He said she seemed to inexplicably object to his presence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s0DnG_0gyosmo300
Deborah Huggins, a campus police lieutenant, is accused of calling President Frank Wu a “ch–k.”

Yet, he said, she would also ask guards, including him, to leave their posts to come to the office to help her with her college coursework.

Both the current and former staffer said they reported Huggins’ conduct to college officials and no action was taken. The college is part of the public City University of New York system.

The change.org petition calls for the college to bring back its former security director, Anastasia Koutsidis, saying she was “unfairly” cast as a racist for her handling of an earlier incident. Tensions reportedly rose at the school after a swastika and “KKK Lives!” were found scratched into a bulletin board in January.

Koutsidis declined to comment.

“I don’t have no comments,” Huggins told The Post.

A college spokeswoman said Huggins “brings 26 years of extensive experience at the college to her position.” She declined to comment on the petition or personnel matters.

New York Post

