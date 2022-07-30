ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson Linebackers' Knowledge Level Isn't a Concern for Dabo Swinney

By Brad Senkiw
AllClemson
AllClemson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qouia_0gyosiH900

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney might not miss James Skalski and Baylon Spector as much as you'd think in 2022, thanks to an immensely talented corp of linebackers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It took until deep into July before Dabo Swinney quit seeing former Clemson linebackers James Skalski and Baylon Spector at the Tigers' facility.

The duo worked out in Clemson for months preparing for NFL training camp, and once the Tigers take the field for fall camp on Aug. 5, you'd think Swinney will miss the experience and knowledge of those linebackers, who combined to play more than 3,000 snaps.

Maybe not, though. Clemson's defense offers a lesser experienced but immensely talented group of linebackers in 2022, led by All-ACC preseason selection Trenton Simpson.

"We won't have anybody that's (as knowledgeable as Skalski and Spector), but they don't have to be," Swinney said. "They just need to be them. It's our job as coaches to meet our players where they are and then we get them to where they need to be."

Clemson still has LaVonta Bentley and Keith Maguire, who know exactly what's expected.

"LaVonta, Maguire, these guys are going into their fourth year," Swinney said. "They've got three or four years of a lot of knowledge. They just don't have the same amount of playing experience like Skalski, a guy like that. But they do have a lot of knowledge, and I think as they add the experience to it, they're gonna be awesome."

It's certainly possible that the talent of this year's linebackers helps mask the lack of experience, and it won't take long into the season for the knowledge meter to go way up for a group that's expected to run at least six-deep. Three newcomers could also work their way into the mix.

"Trenton has worked his butt off," Swinney said. "Jeremiah Trotter, he's a natural and he's been here one year. So he's certainly not where Skalski is from a knowledge standpoint but he's pretty dang good. He's got great instincts for the game. Barrett Carter, same thing. We've got a really good group. Sergio (Allen) has made progress.

"Collectively as a group...this is a very functional group of backers that I think are going to do some special things. I think you'll see us play a lot more people, rotations, in any situation. Regardless of score, regardless of field position, I think you'll see more guys in the game at that position and I think that's a reflection of the confidence Wes has in those guys and just their overall ability and knowledge."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Huge JUCO Recruit Izavion Miller Announces His Commitment

One of the biggest JUCO recruits in the country - both literally and figuratively - has announced his commitment. Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect announced his commitment on social media. “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year,"...
OXFORD, MS
VolunteerCountry

Veteran Transfer Portal RB Visiting Vols

News broke earlier today that Len'Neth Whitehead would miss all of the 2022 season with an undisclosed upper-body injury. The injury occurred a couple of weeks back for Whitehead, which has allowed Tennessee the opportunity to vet guys remaining in the transfer portal. Former Clemson and West ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Maguire
Person
Dabo Swinney
ClutchPoints

Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend

The South Carolina Gamecocks have undeniably had an impressive two months on the recruiting trail. And their hard work is being reflected in the recruiting rankings. The Gamecocks jumped six spots to no. 26 in the nation for their 2023 recruiting class on Friday. This is in spite of the team seeing three-star safety Cameron […] The post Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Jatavius Shivers commits to South Carolina Football

A productive summer on the recruiting trail for South Carolina football continued on Sunday as Georgia offensive lineman Jatavius Shivers went public with his pledge to the Gamecocks. The 6-foot-7, 270-pounder pledged to Shane Beamer’s program over offers from Auburn, FSU, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and others....
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Tigers
BlueDevilCountry

Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer

All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Safety Rob Billings to announce decision on Sunday among top five

Safety Rob Billings of Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton tells Clemson247 that he'll announce his commitment decision on Sunday at 2 p.m. Billings (6-1, 185) says his finalists are Clemson, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, and Duke. Billings is a three-star prospect per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. The Tigers offered...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClemson brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Clemson athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/clemson

Comments / 0

Community Policy