F1 News: Mercedes Chief Optimistic For Hungarian GP After Victorious Qualifying

F1 News: Max Verstappen Calls Out Fans After Merchandise Burned At Hungarian Grand Prix – “Disgusting!”
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has outwardly called out fans that were burning Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton merchandise during the Hungarian Grand Prix, calling the incidents “disgusting”. A video of fans dressed in orange went viral after being posted to Twitter, attracting almost 2,500 retweets and almost 4,000 likes.
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton broke an Indy 500 record
In the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton broke a Formula 1 record that goes back to the days when the Indy 500 was a part of the world championship. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton haven’t found themselves at the front too often during the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the W13 seemingly the third strongest car behind the challengers of Red Bull and Ferrari.
Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin: Ted Kravitz reacts to bombshell F1 move as Alpine lose world champion
Why is Alonso, at the age of 41, leaving a team for one that is five places and 79 points worse off in the championship? What's in it for Aston Martin? And what are the ramifications for Alpine?. While F1 is now on its summer break, Ted Kravitz - the...
George Russell accuses Red Bull and Ferrari of ‘pushing the regulations’
George Russell took aim at Red Bull and Ferrari for “pushing the regulations” after the Brit finished on the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 24-year-old had earned the first pole position of his career in Budapest on Saturday before Max Verstappen stormed through the field to win his eighth race of the season, with Russell having to settle for third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes were hampered by porpoisng and bouncing throughout the first half of the 2022 season, with constant problems with their floor damaging their Championship prospects. Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in...
Formula 1: First driver change confirmed for 2023
Sebastian Vettel’s retirement confirmed there would be change in the Formula 1 driver lineup for 2023. That first change was confirmed Monday. Last week, four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that the 2022 season will be his last. He plans to retire once the season concludes in November, capping off a legendary career.
Motor racing-Hungary potential fuels Hamilton's victory hopes
July 31 (Reuters) - Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said Mercedes' form in Hungary on Sunday had fuelled his hopes of a first Formula One win of the season when he returns from the August break.
Aston Martin signs Fernando Alonso from Alpine to replace Sebastian Vettel, per report
Aston Martin wasted little time in filling the seat Sebastian Vettel will be walking away from at the end of the 2022 season. The Silverstone-based team owned by Lawrence Stroll has signed two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso to a multi-year deal, Formula1.com reported. Alonso will take over in...
Binotto blames car, not strategy, for Leclerc result
Ferrari’s strategy was not the reason Charles Leclerc was unable to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. Leclerc started third and had overtaken George Russell to lead by the halfway stage, using medium tires for each of the first two stints. The expected strategy was for Leclerc to run long enough to fit the soft tires for the end of the race – as teammate Carlos Sainz did – but Ferrari responded to a pit stop from Max Verstappen and opted for hard tires, leaving Leclerc struggling on the unfancied compound and dropping to six after an extra stop while Verstappen won.
F1 Hungarian GP Notebook: Alonso to Aston Martin Does Not End F1 Silly Season
Formula 1 has headed off for its summer recess after a run of four Grands Prix in five weekends. Autoweek wraps up some of the off-track news from the Hungarian GP. Sebastian Vettel’s retirement decision, and Fernando Alonso’s shock switch to replace him at Aston Martin for 2023, means two of the biggest names involved in the silly season have made their respective choices.
How Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri Exploded the F1 Driver Market
Any longtime F1 fan who claims that they just want to see good racing, without all the team politics and soap opera aspects that so often dominate F1 coverage, is lying and being sanctimonious about it. It’s true that a major driver of F1’s growing popularity, the Drive to Survive series on Netflix, is notorious for playing-up or inventing scenarios in the same way that “reality TV” does. But there have also been entire years where F1’s stratified grid was scrupulously free of good racing, and the only thing that was interesting about it was clash of egos and talent, all armed with unimaginable riches. And still I am hard pressed to recall anything as absurd and daring as what just happened in F1, which has been thrown into chaos by a series of almost unprecedented power moves by drivers and agents. Nor can I imagine being the kind of F1 fan who would try and claim they are not entertained by this.
Maserati Reveals A Track-Only Project24 Hypercar With 740 Horsepower
Maserati has announced the Project24, a track-only supercar following in the footsteps of the legendary MC20. In fact, Maserati tell us it “inherits the specifications of the Maserati MC20, enhancing it with technical specifications that have advanced even further”. Sounds fast. The marque has updates its 3.0-litre V6...
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Is Now Part-Owner Of The Denver Broncos
As of yesterday, Lewis Hamilton is now a co-owner of the Denver Broncos, a football franchise based in Denver, Colorado. The 7-time F1 world champion now sits alongside Rob Walton, heir to Walmart. Walton bid AUD 6.71 billion under the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group for the team. Hamilton already has connections to the Colorado with […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Is Now Part-Owner Of The Denver Broncos appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer says he discovered Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin move via press release
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Alonso, 41, penned a multi-year deal with Aston Martin on Monday and will move to the team at the end of the season following Sebastian Vettel's retirement. Szafnauer was confident of tying the Spaniard down to a new deal, saying his team had guaranteed Alonso...
James May’s Car Collection – What Cars Does He Own?
James May is best known for him presenting on the popular BBC car show Top Gear, and more recently The Grand Tour and Our Man in Italy. And while he’s known as Captain Slow by his fellow co-presenters Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson, the presenter is keen on fast cars.
