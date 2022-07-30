ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 News: Mercedes Chief Optimistic For Hungarian GP After Victorious Qualifying

By Alex Harrington
Grand Tour Nation
Grand Tour Nation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.grandtournation.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton broke an Indy 500 record

In the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton broke a Formula 1 record that goes back to the days when the Indy 500 was a part of the world championship. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton haven’t found themselves at the front too often during the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the W13 seemingly the third strongest car behind the challengers of Red Bull and Ferrari.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

George Russell accuses Red Bull and Ferrari of ‘pushing the regulations’

George Russell took aim at Red Bull and Ferrari for “pushing the regulations” after the Brit finished on the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 24-year-old had earned the first pole position of his career in Budapest on Saturday before Max Verstappen stormed through the field to win his eighth race of the season, with Russell having to settle for third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes were hampered by porpoisng and bouncing throughout the first half of the 2022 season, with constant problems with their floor damaging their Championship prospects. Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
FanSided

Formula 1: First driver change confirmed for 2023

Sebastian Vettel’s retirement confirmed there would be change in the Formula 1 driver lineup for 2023. That first change was confirmed Monday. Last week, four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that the 2022 season will be his last. He plans to retire once the season concludes in November, capping off a legendary career.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Binotto blames car, not strategy, for Leclerc result

Ferrari’s strategy was not the reason Charles Leclerc was unable to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. Leclerc started third and had overtaken George Russell to lead by the halfway stage, using medium tires for each of the first two stints. The expected strategy was for Leclerc to run long enough to fit the soft tires for the end of the race – as teammate Carlos Sainz did – but Ferrari responded to a pit stop from Max Verstappen and opted for hard tires, leaving Leclerc struggling on the unfancied compound and dropping to six after an extra stop while Verstappen won.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Hungarian Grand Prix#Victorious#Red Bull
Autoweek.com

F1 Hungarian GP Notebook: Alonso to Aston Martin Does Not End F1 Silly Season

Formula 1 has headed off for its summer recess after a run of four Grands Prix in five weekends. Autoweek wraps up some of the off-track news from the Hungarian GP. Sebastian Vettel’s retirement decision, and Fernando Alonso’s shock switch to replace him at Aston Martin for 2023, means two of the biggest names involved in the silly season have made their respective choices.
MOTORSPORTS
Vice

How Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri Exploded the F1 Driver Market

Any longtime F1 fan who claims that they just want to see good racing, without all the team politics and soap opera aspects that so often dominate F1 coverage, is lying and being sanctimonious about it. It’s true that a major driver of F1’s growing popularity, the Drive to Survive series on Netflix, is notorious for playing-up or inventing scenarios in the same way that “reality TV” does. But there have also been entire years where F1’s stratified grid was scrupulously free of good racing, and the only thing that was interesting about it was clash of egos and talent, all armed with unimaginable riches. And still I am hard pressed to recall anything as absurd and daring as what just happened in F1, which has been thrown into chaos by a series of almost unprecedented power moves by drivers and agents. Nor can I imagine being the kind of F1 fan who would try and claim they are not entertained by this.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Is Now Part-Owner Of The Denver Broncos

As of yesterday, Lewis Hamilton is now a co-owner of the Denver Broncos, a football franchise based in Denver, Colorado. The 7-time F1 world champion now sits alongside Rob Walton, heir to Walmart. Walton bid AUD 6.71 billion under the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group for the team. Hamilton already has connections to the Colorado with […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Is Now Part-Owner Of The Denver Broncos appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Nation

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

 https://www.grandtournation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy