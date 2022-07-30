F1 News: Red Bull Reflects On Disastrous Qualifying At Hungarian GP

www.grandtournation.com
Related
F1 News: Max Verstappen Calls Out Fans After Merchandise Burned At Hungarian Grand Prix – “Disgusting!”
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has outwardly called out fans that were burning Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton merchandise during the Hungarian Grand Prix, calling the incidents “disgusting”. A video of fans dressed in orange went viral after being posted to Twitter, attracting almost 2,500 retweets and almost 4,000 likes.
George Russell accuses Red Bull and Ferrari of ‘pushing the regulations’
George Russell took aim at Red Bull and Ferrari for “pushing the regulations” after the Brit finished on the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 24-year-old had earned the first pole position of his career in Budapest on Saturday before Max Verstappen stormed through the field to win his eighth race of the season, with Russell having to settle for third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes were hampered by porpoisng and bouncing throughout the first half of the 2022 season, with constant problems with their floor damaging their Championship prospects. Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in...
SkySports
Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin: Ted Kravitz reacts to bombshell F1 move as Alpine lose world champion
Why is Alonso, at the age of 41, leaving a team for one that is five places and 79 points worse off in the championship? What's in it for Aston Martin? And what are the ramifications for Alpine?. While F1 is now on its summer break, Ted Kravitz - the...
Autoweek.com
Ferrari Blunder Leaves Rivals Laughing as Verstappen Races to F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Victory
Max Verstappen enters Formula 1’s month-long summer recess with a commanding 80-point advantage after an emphatic victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix, as Ferrari falters, and Mercedes marches forwards. Autoweek recaps the main talking points from Budapest:. Ferrari's Latest Blunder a Laughing Matter. “They were on the Hards,” queried...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Aston Martin signs Fernando Alonso from Alpine to replace Sebastian Vettel, per report
Aston Martin wasted little time in filling the seat Sebastian Vettel will be walking away from at the end of the 2022 season. The Silverstone-based team owned by Lawrence Stroll has signed two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso to a multi-year deal, Formula1.com reported. Alonso will take over in...
racer.com
Binotto blames car, not strategy, for Leclerc result
Ferrari’s strategy was not the reason Charles Leclerc was unable to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. Leclerc started third and had overtaken George Russell to lead by the halfway stage, using medium tires for each of the first two stints. The expected strategy was for Leclerc to run long enough to fit the soft tires for the end of the race – as teammate Carlos Sainz did – but Ferrari responded to a pit stop from Max Verstappen and opted for hard tires, leaving Leclerc struggling on the unfancied compound and dropping to six after an extra stop while Verstappen won.
MotorAuthority
Verstappen survives spin to win 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen managed to overcome the odds on Sunday to take home victory in the 2022 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix. He finished ahead of the two Mercedes-Benz AMG drivers, with Lewis Hamilton crossing the finish line 7.8 seconds behind to claim second and George Russell crossing 12.3 seconds after Verstappen to claim third.
racer.com
Leclerc 'made it clear' he was against Ferrari strategy
Charles Leclerc says he “made it clear” he did not want to make an early pit stop to switch to the hard tire as he saw another strategic error cost him in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Starting third, Leclerc had managed to jump team-mate Carlos Sainz by running...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fired Formula One race director Michael Masi 'signed non-disclosure agreements with the FIA' so he CANNOT talk about controversial decision he made in Abu Dhabi finale last season
Former F1 race director Michael Masi has reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement with the FIA to never discuss the controversial ending to last season's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The agreement has left fans highly suspicious, leaving question marks surrounding the race in which Masi oversaw as race director. It was...
SkySports
Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer says he discovered Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin move via press release
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Alonso, 41, penned a multi-year deal with Aston Martin on Monday and will move to the team at the end of the season following Sebastian Vettel's retirement. Szafnauer was confident of tying the Spaniard down to a new deal, saying his team had guaranteed Alonso...
When Everything Goes Wrong: Supercar Carnage
Racing events can be full of danger you might only ever see in a movie or TV show which can actually be a motivator to get into the sport. However, while this dangerous action can be exhilarating, it is a significant risk of damaging yourself and your car in a high-speed collision. This year's Texas 2K event comes into play because, as we're sure you already know, there was quite a lot of crashing at this unique track day. Oddly enough, the main culprit seemed to be a set of one of Japan's favorite supercars known for its AWD system, crazy acceleration, and excellent handling. However, as easy as it is to make fun of these guys, we should also remember that all of the cars shown here are 7-9 second race cars and are pretty damn hard to handle in the first place.
topgear.com
McLaren’s Artura Trophy is a GT4 racer unleashed... that you can buy
.. and race in a “relaxed and sociable” one-make series. Which sounds lovely. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. In case you’re not following McLaren’s every move, the Artura is the replacement for the putatively...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
topgear.com
F1 driver ratings: every F1 driver ranked for 2022 so far
Eight wins from 13 races so far, and the only times he hasn’t made the podium - Bahrain (fuel pressure), Melbourne (fuel leak) and Silverstone (floor damage) - are when Red Bull’s car has let him down. Bar the odd mistake last year’s champion has driven flawlessly, and he’s turned a 46-point championship deficit into an 80-point advantage over his nearest rival. One hand on the trophy already.
Grand Tour Nation
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.https://www.grandtournation.com
Comments / 0