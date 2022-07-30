ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 News: Red Bull Reflects On Disastrous Qualifying At Hungarian GP

By Lydia Mee
Grand Tour Nation
Grand Tour Nation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.grandtournation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

George Russell accuses Red Bull and Ferrari of ‘pushing the regulations’

George Russell took aim at Red Bull and Ferrari for “pushing the regulations” after the Brit finished on the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 24-year-old had earned the first pole position of his career in Budapest on Saturday before Max Verstappen stormed through the field to win his eighth race of the season, with Russell having to settle for third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes were hampered by porpoisng and bouncing throughout the first half of the 2022 season, with constant problems with their floor damaging their Championship prospects. Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Christian Horner
racer.com

Binotto blames car, not strategy, for Leclerc result

Ferrari’s strategy was not the reason Charles Leclerc was unable to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. Leclerc started third and had overtaken George Russell to lead by the halfway stage, using medium tires for each of the first two stints. The expected strategy was for Leclerc to run long enough to fit the soft tires for the end of the race – as teammate Carlos Sainz did – but Ferrari responded to a pit stop from Max Verstappen and opted for hard tires, leaving Leclerc struggling on the unfancied compound and dropping to six after an extra stop while Verstappen won.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorAuthority

Verstappen survives spin to win 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen managed to overcome the odds on Sunday to take home victory in the 2022 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix. He finished ahead of the two Mercedes-Benz AMG drivers, with Lewis Hamilton crossing the finish line 7.8 seconds behind to claim second and George Russell crossing 12.3 seconds after Verstappen to claim third.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Leclerc 'made it clear' he was against Ferrari strategy

Charles Leclerc says he “made it clear” he did not want to make an early pit stop to switch to the hard tire as he saw another strategic error cost him in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Starting third, Leclerc had managed to jump team-mate Carlos Sainz by running...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hungarian#Red Bull Racing#Q3
Daily Mail

Fired Formula One race director Michael Masi 'signed non-disclosure agreements with the FIA' so he CANNOT talk about controversial decision he made in Abu Dhabi finale last season

Former F1 race director Michael Masi has reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement with the FIA to never discuss the controversial ending to last season's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The agreement has left fans highly suspicious, leaving question marks surrounding the race in which Masi oversaw as race director. It was...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

When Everything Goes Wrong: Supercar Carnage

Racing events can be full of danger you might only ever see in a movie or TV show which can actually be a motivator to get into the sport. However, while this dangerous action can be exhilarating, it is a significant risk of damaging yourself and your car in a high-speed collision. This year's Texas 2K event comes into play because, as we're sure you already know, there was quite a lot of crashing at this unique track day. Oddly enough, the main culprit seemed to be a set of one of Japan's favorite supercars known for its AWD system, crazy acceleration, and excellent handling. However, as easy as it is to make fun of these guys, we should also remember that all of the cars shown here are 7-9 second race cars and are pretty damn hard to handle in the first place.
MOTORSPORTS
topgear.com

McLaren’s Artura Trophy is a GT4 racer unleashed... that you can buy

.. and race in a “relaxed and sociable” one-make series. Which sounds lovely. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. In case you’re not following McLaren’s every move, the Artura is the replacement for the putatively...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Sports
topgear.com

F1 driver ratings: every F1 driver ranked for 2022 so far

Eight wins from 13 races so far, and the only times he hasn’t made the podium - Bahrain (fuel pressure), Melbourne (fuel leak) and Silverstone (floor damage) - are when Red Bull’s car has let him down. Bar the odd mistake last year’s champion has driven flawlessly, and he’s turned a 46-point championship deficit into an 80-point advantage over his nearest rival. One hand on the trophy already.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Nation

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

 https://www.grandtournation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy