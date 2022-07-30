ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnwell County, SC

Officials: 3 SC horses test positive for serious illness

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Three horses in South Carolina have tested positive for equine infectious anemia, a blood-borne, potentially deadly illness, the Clemson University Public Service and Agriculture unit reported Friday.

The first case was in a quarter horse in Berkeley County. The other two quarter horse cases are in Barnwell County, state Veterinarian Michael Neault said in a news release.

These are the first cases of the illness in South Carolina since 2014, when a donkey tested positive in Aiken County, Neault said.

The virus that causes EIA is often transmitted by bloodsucking insects like biting flies but also can be introduced by infected needles or other medical, dental or tattoo equipment. The illness does not affect humans but is potentially deadly to horses and other equine species, Neault said.

“This is a very serious disease,” Neault said. “There is no treatment for EIA, so if an infected animal does not die from the disease it will become a lifelong EIA carrier and serve as a reservoir for the disease, putting other equines at risk. For this reason, they must be permanently isolated and quarantined or euthanized.”

The infected horse in Berkeley County has been euthanized. Clemson University’s Livestock Poultry Health regulatory agency, which Neault also directs, is discussing options with the owners of the two affected horses in Barnwell County.

Symptoms can range from fever and decreased appetite to severe anemia and sudden death, experts said.

Livestock Poultry Health encourages horse owners to have an annual Coggins tests, a blood test that screens for EIA antibodies, performed on their horses especially if they are housed at a boarding facility.

State law requires a negative Coggins test any time horses cross state lines and when owners take their horses to in-state gatherings of animals belonging to more than two horse owners — such as trail rides, horse shows or competitions. Owners should bring Coggins test documents with them when traveling with horses.

EIA is a reportable animal disease in all 50 states.

Comments / 0

Related
TheHorse.com

Three South Carolina Horses Positive for EIA

On July 30, Clemson University Livestock Poultry Health (CULPH) confirmed three cases of equine infectious anemia (EIA) in South Carolina. A 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Berkeley County was confirmed positive. The facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, a 6-year-old Quarter Horse gelding and a 10-year-old...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WDBO

Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
bigeasymagazine.com

South Carolina Motor Accidents – The World of Commute in South Carolina

In this era, where the number of cars we own and drive has become a status symbol and everyone wants in on the action, it’s considered fancy to own fast cars and perform dangerous stunts on them. People take part in such activities on a competitive scale even though none of them are professionals.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
County
Barnwell County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Pets & Animals
Aiken County, SC
Lifestyle
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Lifestyle
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
Charleston City Paper

How abortion now works in South Carolina

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade June 24, state abortion laws, particularly in red, Southern states, changed rapidly. In South Carolina, for example, the ruling triggered a 6-week “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban and now, some lawmakers want a total ban. “The laws are designed to...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
FOX Carolina

SC horses diagnosed with untreatable life-threatening disease

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Three quarter horses have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA), a blood-borne illness that hasn’t been seen in the state since 2014. EIA does not infect humans, but it is transmitted between horses and other equine species by bloodsucking insects or infected medical equipment.
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina joins robocall task force

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is joining a robocall task force. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday the formation of the nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. The 50 state group plans to educate consumers, investigate telecommunications companies and take legal action against those responsible for robocalls. Wilson said the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Blood Test#Insect#Livestock#Eia
charlestondaily.net

South Carolina Ranks 11th longest to sell homes on average in latest study

The study by online bank Tangerine.ca analyzed data from Zillow, which included the average ‘days to pending’ and ‘days to close’ numbers over the past four years to see where homes take the longest to sell on average. ‘Days to pending’ refers to how long it takes to get an offer that is accepted, and ‘Days to close’ refers to how long it takes to close the sale.
REAL ESTATE
The Post and Courier

Court punts decision to shift Carolina Panthers' HQ bankruptcy to SC

It's a delay of game call for the builders of the failed Carolina Panthers $800 million practice site and headquarters in York County. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the general contractor on the 234-acre development, and numerous firms that worked on the doomed project are asking that the associated bankruptcy filing be moved downfield to South Carolina.
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Associated Press

Weather service confirms tornado in northern West Virginia

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The tornado ripped the roofs off some homes, uprooted trees and scattered debris in the Marshall County community of Dallas, news outlets reported. “Never thought there would be anything like that around these hills,” resident Dave Minch said.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WIS-TV

Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Prisma Health employee’s death after being struck in the groin has been ruled a homicide. In May Kevin Robinson was attacked by a patient with mental and emotional issues. During the altercation he was struck in the groin. Several days later he died. An...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's why DHEC pool inspections are necessary

IRMO, S.C. — Summertime means pool inspections. They're common right now across the state of South Carolina. In fact, DHEC checks over 7,000 pools two times unannounced a year. The agency is required to keep swimming areas safe throughout the summer with inspections. As of recent, one pool in...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed

In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina

(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy