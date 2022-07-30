www.clickorlando.com
click orlando
Central Florida students shop with a sheriff ahead of first day of school
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Most students in Central Florida will be heading back to class next week but on Monday, some got the opportunity to shop for new clothes and uniforms thanks to the “Shop with the Sheriff” event in Seminole County. “It’s a nice experience because...
click orlando
‘I absolutely love what I do:’ Orlando teacher discusses why she teaches
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – During the month of August, News 6 is recognizing our hardworking, Central Florida teachers and asking them to tell us their “why” — as in, why they teach. News 6 met with veteran teacher Judy Lindquist at Andover Elementary School in Orange...
click orlando
What The Honk: Back to (driving) school
ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer break is about done and back to school is right around the corner. If you’re a student, please learn from these adults and do better than they are. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. College Park has a high viewership when...
fox35orlando.com
5 new schools to open in Orange County this month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As we approach the start of the academic year, Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools this August to add student capacity in developing areas such as Horizon West, Apopka, and Meadow Woods. The new schools will increase the total number of public schools...
click orlando
Orange County offering free school immunizations to kindergarteners and 7th graders until Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is offering free school immunizations for kindergarteners and seventh graders at an event on Saturday. The students need to be enrolled in Orange County Public Schools to receive the free Tetanus-Diphtheria-Pertussis immunization, health officials said. [TRENDING: Become a...
WESH
Osceola County charter academy shut down days before start of school
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — In April, the Osceola County school board voted to terminate its contract with the American Classical Charter Academy for various reasons, including their financial conditions. The academy appealed the termination, tried to raise money, and spoke out at school board meetings saying students there were...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County, Commissioner Peggy Choudhry, to host drive-up back to school backpack giveaway
With the 2022-2023 school year coming fast, it’s time to make sure students have everything they need to succeed in school – right from the first day back!. District 1 Commissioner Peggy Choudhry has partnered with organizations around the community to provide free back-to-school backpacks and supplies to students in Osceola County while supplies last on Saturday, August 6th from 10am until noon at the Salvation Army located at 700 Union Street in Kissimmee.
click orlando
Seminole County grants $850K to Second Harvest Food Bank to help families
OVIEDO, Fla. – Seminole County is using $850,000 from its community block grant COVID-19 funding to help Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. That food will be distributed to nearly 50 food pantries across Seminole County, including the pantry at East Coast Believers Church in Oviedo. [TRENDING: Become...
click orlando
Apopka mom fighting to get working hospital bed for paralyzed daughter
APOPKA, Fla. – Alma Fletcher has been fighting for her daughter a decade now, since July 29, 2012. That was the day her then 15-year-old daughter, Danielle Sampson, was shot in the side of the head by a stray bullet launched from the gun of a burglar on the run.
‘Danger! Get back!’ High-tech ‘super bus’ means business in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida children will soon be back in the classroom — and that means school buses will be back on area roads. Districts want motorists to be aware when they’re behind the wheel. It’s about keeping kids safe. In Osceola County, Channel...
click orlando
‘The only one to ever return home:’ WWII tugboat will come back to DeLand
DeLAND, Fla. – It took years of work for a group of history buffs in Volusia County, but finally, a World War II-era tugboat that was built in DeLand is now back in the U.S. On Tuesday, the city commission started discussions about where the boat could go once it’s finally back in DeLand, floating some ideas about putting it in a park along the river. Nothing has been decided yet, though, as the boat sits outside of Jacksonville waiting to come home.
click orlando
WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Rockledge
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference at the Space Coast Health Foundation in Rockledge. DeSantis will be joined by Shevaun Harris, secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families, Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, deputy secretary for health at the Florida Department of Health and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
fox35orlando.com
'Give back our dog': Florida couple believes dog stolen, pleading for her safe return
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - "Please give back our dog," the sign reads in blue spray-paint.v You won't miss it on Neptune Road. A family in Osceola County is pleading for the safe return of their dog, who has been missing since July 23, and according to the couple, may have been taken.
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
volusia.org
Community Assistance offices to move
Several offices from Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division will move from 110 W. Rich Ave., DeLand, to the county’s West Annex at 121 W. Rich Ave. The offices represent administration, housing and grants, and the Section 8 program. The offices will be closed on Friday, Aug.12, to accommodate...
click orlando
Brick & Spoon owner turned passion for Cajun-style brunch into Orlando business
MAITLAND, Fla. – To celebrate Black Business Month, News 6 spoke with the owner of a Louisiana-style restaurant in Maitland. A retirement plan turned into a passion for Kentrail Davis when he made it his mission to bring Louisiana-style Cajun Style to Orlando. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds
ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
Shock, heartbreak on streets outside murder-suicide home
ORLANDO, Fla. — The helicopters circling overhead brought out curious neighbors around Lake Nona’s Lake District Lane, who approached the people gathered near the news cameras and crime scene tape to ask what was going on. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The news that five...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Apparent Human Skeleton Found in Holly Hill
HOLLY HILL, Fla. - The Holly Hill Police Department on Thursday responded to a call of skeletal human remains found in the woods near a community dog park. The incident occurred at around 6:23 pm, near Alabama Ave. A little over the length of a football field from the edge of the woods, the man who called them showed the police where he found the body.
click orlando
Oviedo introduces new mobility plan to relieve traffic
OVIEDO, Fla. – The Oviedo City Council on Monday introduced a plan to relieve traffic issues in the city. City staff introduced a 10-year mobility plan, which recommends implementing an electronic autonomous shuttle system. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. According to the plan, the core...
