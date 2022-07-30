ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

What The Honk: Back to (driving) school

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer break is about done and back to school is right around the corner. If you’re a student, please learn from these adults and do better than they are. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. College Park has a high viewership when...
fox35orlando.com

5 new schools to open in Orange County this month

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As we approach the start of the academic year, Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools this August to add student capacity in developing areas such as Horizon West, Apopka, and Meadow Woods. The new schools will increase the total number of public schools...
WESH

Osceola County charter academy shut down days before start of school

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — In April, the Osceola County school board voted to terminate its contract with the American Classical Charter Academy for various reasons, including their financial conditions. The academy appealed the termination, tried to raise money, and spoke out at school board meetings saying students there were...
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola County, Commissioner Peggy Choudhry, to host drive-up back to school backpack giveaway

With the 2022-2023 school year coming fast, it’s time to make sure students have everything they need to succeed in school – right from the first day back!. District 1 Commissioner Peggy Choudhry has partnered with organizations around the community to provide free back-to-school backpacks and supplies to students in Osceola County while supplies last on Saturday, August 6th from 10am until noon at the Salvation Army located at 700 Union Street in Kissimmee.
click orlando

‘The only one to ever return home:’ WWII tugboat will come back to DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. – It took years of work for a group of history buffs in Volusia County, but finally, a World War II-era tugboat that was built in DeLand is now back in the U.S. On Tuesday, the city commission started discussions about where the boat could go once it’s finally back in DeLand, floating some ideas about putting it in a park along the river. Nothing has been decided yet, though, as the boat sits outside of Jacksonville waiting to come home.
click orlando

WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Rockledge

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference at the Space Coast Health Foundation in Rockledge. DeSantis will be joined by Shevaun Harris, secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families, Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, deputy secretary for health at the Florida Department of Health and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
volusia.org

Community Assistance offices to move

Several offices from Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division will move from 110 W. Rich Ave., DeLand, to the county’s West Annex at 121 W. Rich Ave. The offices represent administration, housing and grants, and the Section 8 program. The offices will be closed on Friday, Aug.12, to accommodate...
fox35orlando.com

Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds

ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
newsdaytonabeach.com

Apparent Human Skeleton Found in Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - The Holly Hill Police Department on Thursday responded to a call of skeletal human remains found in the woods near a community dog park. The incident occurred at around 6:23 pm, near Alabama Ave. A little over the length of a football field from the edge of the woods, the man who called them showed the police where he found the body.
click orlando

Oviedo introduces new mobility plan to relieve traffic

OVIEDO, Fla. – The Oviedo City Council on Monday introduced a plan to relieve traffic issues in the city. City staff introduced a 10-year mobility plan, which recommends implementing an electronic autonomous shuttle system. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. According to the plan, the core...
