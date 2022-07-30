Gleason, South Fulton and Obion County Central Football Scrimmage

www.thunderboltradio.com
Union City Holds First Football Scrimmage at Dresden
Union City’s first scrimmage of the 2022 preseason produced a familiar evaluation. Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the varsity scrimmage ended in a 3-3 tie. “I saw some good things. And I saw some things we need to get better at,” Tornado head coach Nick Markle said after...
UT Martin Football trio of Hatchie, Ford, and Sims named to STATS Perform FC Preseason All-America Team
The UT Martin football program received three more preseason accolades as senior offensive lineman Matthan Hatchie was named to the 2022 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America first team while graduate linebacker John H. Ford II and graduate safety Deven Sims were tabbed to the third team. A native of Haleiwa,...
McCracken County adjusting to new head coach Jonathan Smith
PADUCAH, KY -- The 2021 season left a lot to be desired for the McCracken County Mustangs. Their 2-9 record was the worst since becoming a program back in 2013. But a new season brings a renewed since of excitement for the program, and a new head coach in Jonathan Smith.
M2.4 earthquake detected in Ridgely, Tennessee
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded near the Lake-Obion County line Monday night, August 1. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered in Obion County, about 3.3 miles southeast of Ridgely, at 10:30 p.m. It had a depth of 1.37 miles. The USGS website...
Aurora Rives Crowned Henry Co. Fairest Of Fair
Paris, Tenn.–Aurora Nicole Rives was crowned Fairest of the Fair at Saturday night’s annual pageant at the Henry County Fairgrounds. She is the daughter of Vanessa Rives. Selected for her court were: First Maid Emma Lynn Brewer, daughter of Joe and Christina Brewer; Second Maid Kennon Rebecca Wilson, daughter of Jason and Traci Wilson; Third Maid Bryleigh Cate Hayes, daughter of Chuck and Cheri Hayes; and Fourth Maid Whitley Madisyn Forrest, daughter of Will and Tonya Forrest.
Obion County Has New Clerk and Master at Courthouse
Obion County has a new Clerk and Master following swearing-in ceremonies at the courthouse on Monday. Chancellor Mike Maloan issued the oath to Emily Hall, of Union City, who takes the position following the retirement of former Clerk and Master, Paula Rice. A large crowd of friends and family filled...
Mayfield Man Arrested for Theft of 1965 Mustang
A Mayfield man has been arrested following the theft of a 1965 Mustang. Kentucky State Police contacted the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, following the recovery of a vehicle on Highway 307 near the Carlisle County-Graves County line. Reports said deputies followed up on information that revealed a storage building...
Earthquake Recorded in Obion County
An earthquake was reported in Obion County on Monday night. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information recorded a 2.6 tremor, just north of the Obion County-Dyer County line just after 10:00. The earthquake was located near Nicholas Road, and recorded at a depth of 5.1 miles. In the past...
Mayor of western Ky. town ravaged by tornado now jumping in to help flood victims
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Nearly eight months ago, help from all over the commonwealth rushed to western Kentucky to help with tornado response. Now, the people of Mayfield are returning the favor to eastern Kentucky, wasting no time to jump into action. Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan cut right to the chase...
Car crashes into Madison home; no injuries reported
Metro police say no injuries were reported after a car crashed into a home in Madison late Sunday night.
Free concert to be held in Fulton, Kentucky
FULTON, Ky. — A free show is being held just across the border in Kentucky. The Fulton Tourism Commission is hosting Music by KOTA on Aug. 13. They are an alternative rock band from Memphis, and their work has been influenced by many big name stars and groups like the Beatles, John Mayer, the Rolling Stones and more.
Clarksville man accused of shooting at girlfriend in Dyersburg
Dyersburg Police are investigating a domestic assault incident after hearing a woman scream outside a Days Inn.
Reported disturbance at courthouse lands Calvert City man in jail
Reports of a disturbance near the Caldwell County Courthouse on Monday led to a Calvert City man's arrest. Deputies spoke with the two individuals reported to be involved, and said a man, identified as 20-year-old Mason Mayes, refused to listen to multiple commands to stop yelling and approaching a woman.
Vote Now to Give Obion County Sheriff’s Office “Best Cruiser Award”
Wednesday is the last day of voting to help the Obion County Sheriff’s Office win the “Best Looking Cruiser Award”. As part of the 18th annual Law Enforcement Challenge, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office initiated the contest. Area residents can support the Obion County Sheriff’s Office with...
Man indicted in deadly double shooting near Covington HS
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal double shooting involving two Covington women. In court documents recovered by WREG Monday, we learned that a grand jury indicted 23-year-old Treon Demarco Ingram last week for charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two weapons charges. According to police, he shot and […]
Tennessee community recovering from deadly floods sends help to Kentucky
Seeing the devastation and frantic search efforts is a hauntingly familiar sight for those in Humphreys County.
Traffic moving slowly after 4-vehicle crash on I-55 near 91 mile marker
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic is moving slowly after a crash on Interstate 55 near the 91 mile marker. It happened on Tuesday afternoon, August 2. Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said approximately four vehicles, including one semi, were involved in the crash. He said no injuries were reported.
Henry County Medical Center Recognized McCormick as Department Director of the Quarter
Paris, TN – During July’s Department Director meeting, Henry County Medical Center recognized two as Department Director of the Quarter for April – June 2022. McCormick was recognized for her contributions to the organization through all the events for partners as well as her work ethic. Without...
Mother, son die in 2-vehicle crash in Dexter
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning, August 1. According to a release from Dexter police, the crash happened at the intersection of Business U.S. Highway 60 and Catalpa. The driver of one of the vehicles, 87-year-old Patsy Tally, was taken to...
School Resource Officers Returning to School System
As children and staff members return to school in Obion County on Tuesday, so will School Resource Officers. Director of School’s Tim Watkins was asked about the funding of the officers, which occupy each of the system’s buildings.(AUDIO) Director Watkins said it imperative that funding sources remain in...
