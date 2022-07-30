ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obion County, TN

Gleason, South Fulton and Obion County Central Football Scrimmage

By Charles Choate
thunderboltradio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thunderboltradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Holds First Football Scrimmage at Dresden

Union City’s first scrimmage of the 2022 preseason produced a familiar evaluation. Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the varsity scrimmage ended in a 3-3 tie. “I saw some good things. And I saw some things we need to get better at,” Tornado head coach Nick Markle said after...
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County adjusting to new head coach Jonathan Smith

PADUCAH, KY -- The 2021 season left a lot to be desired for the McCracken County Mustangs. Their 2-9 record was the worst since becoming a program back in 2013. But a new season brings a renewed since of excitement for the program, and a new head coach in Jonathan Smith.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

M2.4 earthquake detected in Ridgely, Tennessee

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded near the Lake-Obion County line Monday night, August 1. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered in Obion County, about 3.3 miles southeast of Ridgely, at 10:30 p.m. It had a depth of 1.37 miles. The USGS website...
RIDGELY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Gleason, TN
County
Obion County, TN
City
Obion, TN
City
South Fulton, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
radionwtn.com

Aurora Rives Crowned Henry Co. Fairest Of Fair

Paris, Tenn.–Aurora Nicole Rives was crowned Fairest of the Fair at Saturday night’s annual pageant at the Henry County Fairgrounds. She is the daughter of Vanessa Rives. Selected for her court were: First Maid Emma Lynn Brewer, daughter of Joe and Christina Brewer; Second Maid Kennon Rebecca Wilson, daughter of Jason and Traci Wilson; Third Maid Bryleigh Cate Hayes, daughter of Chuck and Cheri Hayes; and Fourth Maid Whitley Madisyn Forrest, daughter of Will and Tonya Forrest.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Has New Clerk and Master at Courthouse

Obion County has a new Clerk and Master following swearing-in ceremonies at the courthouse on Monday. Chancellor Mike Maloan issued the oath to Emily Hall, of Union City, who takes the position following the retirement of former Clerk and Master, Paula Rice. A large crowd of friends and family filled...
thunderboltradio.com

Mayfield Man Arrested for Theft of 1965 Mustang

A Mayfield man has been arrested following the theft of a 1965 Mustang. Kentucky State Police contacted the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, following the recovery of a vehicle on Highway 307 near the Carlisle County-Graves County line. Reports said deputies followed up on information that revealed a storage building...
MAYFIELD, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Earthquake Recorded in Obion County

An earthquake was reported in Obion County on Monday night. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information recorded a 2.6 tremor, just north of the Obion County-Dyer County line just after 10:00. The earthquake was located near Nicholas Road, and recorded at a depth of 5.1 miles. In the past...
OBION COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Obion County Central
WBBJ

Free concert to be held in Fulton, Kentucky

FULTON, Ky. — A free show is being held just across the border in Kentucky. The Fulton Tourism Commission is hosting Music by KOTA on Aug. 13. They are an alternative rock band from Memphis, and their work has been influenced by many big name stars and groups like the Beatles, John Mayer, the Rolling Stones and more.
FULTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
westkentuckystar.com

Reported disturbance at courthouse lands Calvert City man in jail

Reports of a disturbance near the Caldwell County Courthouse on Monday led to a Calvert City man's arrest. Deputies spoke with the two individuals reported to be involved, and said a man, identified as 20-year-old Mason Mayes, refused to listen to multiple commands to stop yelling and approaching a woman.
CALVERT CITY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Vote Now to Give Obion County Sheriff’s Office “Best Cruiser Award”

Wednesday is the last day of voting to help the Obion County Sheriff’s Office win the “Best Looking Cruiser Award”. As part of the 18th annual Law Enforcement Challenge, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office initiated the contest. Area residents can support the Obion County Sheriff’s Office with...
OBION COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man indicted in deadly double shooting near Covington HS

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal double shooting involving two Covington women. In court documents recovered by WREG Monday, we learned that a grand jury indicted 23-year-old Treon Demarco Ingram last week for charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two weapons charges. According to police, he shot and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KFVS12

Mother, son die in 2-vehicle crash in Dexter

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning, August 1. According to a release from Dexter police, the crash happened at the intersection of Business U.S. Highway 60 and Catalpa. The driver of one of the vehicles, 87-year-old Patsy Tally, was taken to...
DEXTER, MO
thunderboltradio.com

School Resource Officers Returning to School System

As children and staff members return to school in Obion County on Tuesday, so will School Resource Officers. Director of School’s Tim Watkins was asked about the funding of the officers, which occupy each of the system’s buildings.(AUDIO) Director Watkins said it imperative that funding sources remain in...
OBION COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy