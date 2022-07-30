Jose Benavidez Jr: My Leg Feels A Lot Better; There's No More Doubts About My Leg

www.boxingscene.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz: Staying At 147 Until I Get First Title, Hopefully Don't Have To Wait Too Long
Vergil Ortiz Jr. isn’t consumed with having to silence the naysayers over claims of his struggling to remain at welterweight. How long he will have to wait for his first major title, however, could ultimately dictate how long—or soon—the time will come to move on to junior middleweight and beyond.
Boxing Scene
Ennis Floats Thurman Or Stanionis As Possible Options For Next Fight
Jaron “Boots” Ennis apparently hopes his next fight will offer the stiffest test of his burgeoning career. The rising, 25-year-old welterweight contender from Philadelphia was recently asked about whom he plans to fight for his next ring outing in the fall, and two names popped up. One is...
Boxing Scene
Mares On Return From Second Detached Retina: I Want To Go Out On My Own Terms
The two independent retina specialists that the California State Athletic Commission chose weren’t the only ones Abner Mares needed to convince that he should return to boxing. Mares’ wife, Nathalie, and his two daughters, 16-year-old Emily and 11-year-old Amber, didn’t want him to fight again. He won world titles...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Wants Lomachenko Bout: 'We Can Do That Fight Whenever'
Shakur Stevenson’s star keeps shining brighter with every fight, and the unified junior lightweight champion wants to reach new stratospheres with another challenge. The WBC and WBO 130-pound titlist Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) is signed with Top Rank, and he has a slew of options to consider in and around his weight class.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz Resumes His Campaign March To World Title Goal
When it comes to in-ring activity, Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s ascent from prospect to contender has gone about as well as any fighter’s over the last several years. Ortiz is a rare case in which the oversized hype that is assigned to every accomplished amateur who signs with a major promoter actually sustains itself into the contention phase of their career. He was signed to great acclaim, won Prospect of the Year, and near-universally celebrated as one of the sport’s brightest young stars, part of the exciting immediate future of the welterweight division.
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Boxing Scene
Prograis on Zepeda: We Share One Of The Same Trainers; We're Southpaws; We Have Big Knockout Power
Regis Prograis can’t believe the similarities he shares with Jose Zepeda. Prograis, the former 140-pound titlist from New Orleans, may soon have another long awaited title shot against the Mexican-American contender from La Puente, California. The World Boxing Council recently ordered a vacant 140-pound title shot between the two...
Boxing Scene
WBC Head Responds To Ryan Garcia : He's Just A Young Kid; I Know In His Heart He Wants A Belt
Mauricio Sulaiman thinks you have to read between the lines regarding recent comments made by Ryan Garcia. Sulaiman, the president of the World Boxing Council, was recently asked to respond to critical assertions the lightweight attraction made regarding the belts produced by Sulaiman’s organization as well as others, like the WBO, WBA and IBF.
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz Promises To Return To Old Self: I’m Not Here To Lose Weight Or Look The Part
LOS ANGELES – Andy Ruiz Jr. has never been confused with a Michaelangelo carving. Throughout the course of his 13-year career, Ruiz’s weight has always caused heavy discussion. Ruiz has weighed as much as 297 pounds in his pro debut to 256 pounds in his last fight in...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul Says Taylor-Serrano Rematch Should Take Place at 126 Or 130
A rematch between undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano should take place at a lower weight class, according to Jake Paul. Paul, the polarizing YouTuber-turned-boxer, who manages seven-division champion Serrano, stated recently that it is only fair if a Taylor-Serrano rematch is held at 126 or 130 pounds, instead of at 135, where their first fight took place. Taylor and Serrano put on a barnburner in their undisputed lightweight title fight before a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden in April, with Taylor winning a close decision. The bout was well-received by the boxing world, with many observers calling their tussle an instant classic.
Boxing Scene
Rahman Jr. Blames Jake Paul For Cancellation: It's Not Me Pulling Out; Jake Paul Is Scared To Fight
Hasim Rahman Jr. believes Jake Paul jumped the gun in cancelling their cruiserweight bout. Paul and Rahman were scheduled to face each other this coming Saturday, Aug.6, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. But BoxingScene.com broke news yesterday that Rahman’s apparent inability to meet the New York State Athletic Commissions’ newly stipulated contract weight of 205 pounds triggered the bout’s cancellation.
Boxing Scene
Lisa Whiteside Pleased With Win, Eager to Return As Soon As Possible
Lisa Whiteside marked her long-awaited comeback by flooring Jasmina Nad as part of a blood-stained battle in Newcastle. And the 36-year-old, boxing for the first time in almost three years, says her comeback victory at the Vertu Motors Arena this past weekend has put the super bantamweight world champions on notice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez Aims For LA Showdown With Bivol, Then First Title Defense In Mexico
Gilberto Ramirez has lofty plans that extend beyond his forthcoming light heavyweight title challenge. The unbeaten former WBO super middleweight titlist is currently in the negotiation stage of a mandatory title fight with WBA light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11KOs). The fight was ordered July 11, with the two sides granted a 30-day free negotiation period before the matter heads to a purse bid hearing.
Boxing Scene
Spence Trainer on Preparing For Crawford: Errol's Gonna Have to Push It To The Next Level
The most anticipated fight in boxing is far from official, but Derrick James is already preparing his charge–and himself–as if it is just around the corner. James, the longtime trainer of WBC, WBA, and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., indicated in a recent interview that he plans to put his fighter through an especially grueling training camp for a potential 147-pound unification showdown with Terence Crawford, the WBO titlist.
Boxing Scene
Esparza: I Want The Day Where My Son Can Google My Name And Say 'My Mom Was Undisputed Champ'
Marlen Esparza left San Antonio with her fondest boxing memory to date following her most recent in-ring feat. It’s hardly her end game. A win over Japan’s Naoka Fujioka saw Houston’s Esparza (12-1, 1KO) emerge as the unified lineal/WBA/WBC/Ring flyweight champion following a ten-round, unanimous decision win on April 9 at Alamodome. Esparza described it at the time as a moment that surpassed her representing the U.S. and winning a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics.
Boxing Scene
Dubois: I Want To Fight A Step-Up, Someone Like Chisora Or Whyte
Daniel Dubois left Miami with a secondary belt in tow and a mandatory title shot in his pocket. Still, he believes there is work to be done before reaching a point of full satisfaction in his career. The British heavyweight is one of several top contenders awaiting the outcome of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Showtime's Espinoza: Paul Wanted To Fight Rahman At 215; I Agree With Team Not Allowing It
NEW YORK – Jake Paul wanted to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. at a higher contract weight of 215 pounds, as Rahman demanded Saturday, but Paul’s team advised against it. Stephen Espinoza, Showtime’s president of sports and event programming, informed BoxingScene.com that Paul’s team wouldn’t allow him to compete at such a significant weight disadvantage in what was supposed to be Paul’s first fight against a professional boxer this Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. The entire event was canceled last Saturday night because Rahman refused to get down any lower than 215 pounds for Friday’s weigh-in, despite that the son of a former heavyweight champion signed a contract to oppose Paul at a 200-pound limit.
Boxing Scene
WBC Orders Jose Zepeda-Regis Prograis Vacant 140-Pound Title Fight; Jose Ramirez Aims To Face Winner
Jose Zepeda now has a new rival and deadline for which to negotiate terms for the vacant WBC junior welterweight title. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBC has instructed Zepeda to now enter talks with Regis Prograis to vie for their 140-pound title. The fight was formally ordered on Sunday by the Mexico City-headquartered sanctioning body, with the two sides given until August 30 to come to an agreement and avoid a purse bid hearing.
Boxing Scene
Danny Garcia On Post-Fight Interview: I Just Kept Crying; I'm Like, 'Damn, I'm A Little Bitch!'
NEW YORK – Danny Garcia planned to discuss his mental health struggles during his post-fight interview with Showtime’s Jim Gray on Saturday night. The 34-year-old Garcia just didn’t expect emotions to overwhelm him when he talked about everything he went through while working his way back to boxing. Garcia got out only a couple sentences before the Philadelphia native started to cry in the immediate aftermath of his 12-round, majority-decision victory over Jose Benavidez Jr. at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Boxing Scene
Manuel Gallegos vs. Jesus Moroyoqui on August 19th in Los Mochis
The “Canela Box Nights” series will return August 19th to one of boxing’s true hotbeds, Los Mochis, Sonora, Mexico. “Canela Box Nights” will be held and streamed live for free the third Friday evening every month in Mexico. Los Mochis, Sonora is synonymous with elite boxing,...
Comments / 0