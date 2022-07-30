Court cites BGA investigation for reinstating lawsuit against IL Medicaid administrators

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit ruled Saint Anthony Hospital "alleged a viable claim for relief" when it sued state officials for not adequately overseeing the insurance companies they contracted as managed care organizations.

The Better Government Association series revealed a system largely bereft of government oversight in which the for-profit insurance companies boosted profits by routinely denying and reducing reimbursements to providers who treat low-income families, foster children, pregnant women and the elderly.

St. Anthony hospital testified at the hearing, saying "they were pushed almost to the brink of bankruptcy," according to David Jackson, senior investigative reporter with the BGA.

State Rep. Mary Flowers who also testified at the hearing expressed outrage saying "doctors went through the storms of the pandemic without getting paid."