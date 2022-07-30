ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno lotto ticket worth $4.2 million matches 5 numbers in Mega Millions

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bbxfv_0gyoqjEI00

FRESNO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Lottery announced on Twitter Saturday that a Mega Millions winner was drawn in Illinois, but that a ticket purchased in Fresno matched all five other numbers.

The ticket, drawn at a Vons on North Cedar Avenue in Fresno, is worth $4.2 million.

The winning numbers were; 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13. The Mega ball number was 14.

Ticket sold in Turlock matches 5 Mega Millions numbers

The Mega Million jackpot had reached $1.28 billion, the second largest in the history of the lottery.

This jackpot has been growing since April 15 and along the way there have been several smaller jackpots won that amounted to $28.1 million in total winnings, not including the winning in Fresno.

If a lottery ticket isn’t claimed, what happens to the money?

The person with the winning Fresno ticket has 180 days to claim their winnings or the unclaimed winnings will go to California’s public schools.

So far the California Lottery has generated $39 billion for public schools since tickets started being sold in 1985.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 5 San Diego

$4.2 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Did you buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Fresno in the last few days? If so, you’ll want to check your ticket to see if you are a winner. The California Lottery reported Saturday morning that a lucky ticket holder woke up with a windfall of money, and maybe a […]
FRESNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mega Millions: $4.2M winner in Fresno

Mega Millions officials said someone in Fresno won $4.2 million after the historic weekend drawing. Their ticket had all the winning numbers except for the mega number.
FRESNO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

GEICO closes all California locations

(KION-TV) — GEICO has closed its 38 California offices and has stopped selling insurance over the phone to people in California, a representative with the company told KION. If you already have a policy, you can renew it or update it on the phone. New customers can set up a plan on the phone app. The post GEICO closes all California locations appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Turlock, CA
Fresno, CA
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
FOX40

Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
FOX40

California sues Mercury Insurance, alleges it overcharged, misled drivers and homeowners

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Department of Insurance began legal action against Mercury Insurance on Monday, alleging the company pushes “good drivers” away from lower insurance options that they qualify for. The department said that an investigation found that private car owners, homeowners, commercial car owners and commercial multi-policy customers were being harmed by the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotto#The California Lottery#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
FOX40

Monsoon moisture may bring thunderstorms and heavy rain to California in early August

(KTXL) — According to a tweet from the National Weather Service Sacramento, there will be a unsettling weather pattern across California from Sunday July 31, 2022, to Tuesday August 2, 2022, causing heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms. According to the tweet, monsoon moisture is building over California which will bring scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You

As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Valley Citizen

Caltrans: Sweeping your Tax Dollars Away

We’re still waiting for a report from Caltrans on how much it costs to sweep the average homeless camp along one of California’s freeways. We do know that last November, Caltrans estimated it would spend $36 million on homeless camp cleanups in this year alone. Caltrans workers assigned...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynspr.org

Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds

Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pcn-channel.com

Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes

For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy