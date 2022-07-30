Fresno lotto ticket worth $4.2 million matches 5 numbers in Mega Millions

FRESNO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Lottery announced on Twitter Saturday that a Mega Millions winner was drawn in Illinois, but that a ticket purchased in Fresno matched all five other numbers.

The ticket, drawn at a Vons on North Cedar Avenue in Fresno, is worth $4.2 million.

The winning numbers were; 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13. The Mega ball number was 14.

The Mega Million jackpot had reached $1.28 billion, the second largest in the history of the lottery.

This jackpot has been growing since April 15 and along the way there have been several smaller jackpots won that amounted to $28.1 million in total winnings, not including the winning in Fresno.

The person with the winning Fresno ticket has 180 days to claim their winnings or the unclaimed winnings will go to California’s public schools.

So far the California Lottery has generated $39 billion for public schools since tickets started being sold in 1985.

