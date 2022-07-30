ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Everything You Need to Know about Alabama Basketball's European Tour

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPw9x_0gyoqM7h00

From the schedule to rosters to injuries, here's everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's upcoming visit to Europe.

While most of the college athletics world might be focussed on the return of football with fall camps beginning next week around the country, Alabama basketball also quietly returned to the practice court last week in preparation for its upcoming European Tour.

Starting last Monday, the Crimson Tide conducted a series of five practices, one per weekday, and is hosting its first full-game scrimmage on Saturday morning. The NCAA mandates that a team can only host 10 practices ahead of a preseason tour, thus Alabama has just four scheduled practices remaining.

The Crimson Tide will be traveling first to Barcelona, Spain, where it will take on the Spain Select Team. From there, Alabama will then relocate to Paris, France, where it will play the Lithuania Men's B Team and the Chinese National Team.

On Friday, Alabama head coach Nate Oats discussed what he thought would be a successful tour for himself and his team.

"I play every game to win," Oats said. "I think you guys know me well enough. I'm not going to go over there and just play everybody and lose. We're going to try to win the games, but I think to be successful — whether we win or lose — I just don't know how good these teams are gonna be. If they're great and we go 0-3, we can still have a successful trip, to be honest with you. And if they end up not being as good as maybe I think they are now and we go 3-0, I might not be that happy depending on how we play.

"I think if we give great effort on the defensive end the whole time — which didn't happen last year — and then we really move the ball and you can see the chemistry is there and everybody's just is pulling for the team to get a great shot and nobody's hunting their own, I think I'll feel great after the trip."

Unfortunately for Alabama fans, there is currently no means to stream Alabama's games in Europe. However, BamaCentral will be sure to post results and stats should they be released.

For now, here's everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's foreign tour, including a schedule, team rosters and injuries:

Schedule

(All times local time)

Aug. 5: Depart for Barcelona, Spain - 5:30 p.m. CT

Aug. 8: Game 1 - Alabama vs Spain Select Team - 7 p.m. CEST (Noon CT)

Date TBA: Depart for Paris, France

Aug. 11: Game 2 - Alabama vs Lithuania Men's B Team - 7:30 p.m. CEST (12:30 p.m. CT)

Aug. 12: Game 3 - Alabama vs Chinese National Team - 7:30 p.m. CEST (12:30 p.m. CT)

Aug. 14: Depart Paris - TBD

Aug. 14: Arrive in Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 10 p.m. CT

Team Rosters and Known Injuries

(In Alphabetical Order)

Alabama Basketball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJmW7_0gyoqM7h00
Photo shown from 2021-22 as Alabama Basketball has not released an updated photo of the 2022-23 squad

Alabama Athletics

Jaden Bradley - G

Mark Sears - G

Darius Miles - F

Rylan Griffen - G

Noah Gurley - F

Jahvon Quinerly - G

Dom Welch - G

Delaney Heard - G

Charles Bediako - C

Noah Clowney - F

Nick Pringle - F

Brandon Miller - F

Nimari Burnett - G

Adam Cottrell - G

Max Scharnowski - F

Kai Spears - G

Jaden Quinerly - G

Head Coach: Nate Oats

Known Injuries:

Jaden Bradley - Freshman Guard - Limited with Foot Injury

Nimari Burnett - Redshirt-Sophomore Guard - Slightly Limited with Knee Injury

Jahvon Quinerly - Senior Guard - Out with ACL Injury

Chinese National Team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7UYF_0gyoqM7h00
2022-23 Chinese National Team

FIBA

Sun Mingui - G

Zhao Rui - SG

Zhai Xiaochuan - SF

Gu Quan - SF

Wang Zhelin - C

Qi Zhou - C

Fan Ziming - C

Hu Mingxuan - PG

He Xining - SG

Fu Hao - C

Jiang Weize - PG

Xu Jie - PG

Head Coach: Du Feng-Du

Known Injuries: None

Lithuania Men's B Team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FUYE_0gyoqM7h00
2022-23 Lithuania Men's B Team

FIBA

Marius Grigonis - SF

Jonas Valanciunas - C

Domantas Sabonis - C

Gytis Masiulis - PF

Tomas Dimsa - SF

Rokas Jokubaitis - PG

Lukas Lekavicius - PG

Mantas Kalnietis - PG

Mindaugas Kuzminskas - PF/SF

Rokas Giedraitis - SF

Eimantas Bendzius - PF

Tadas Sedekerskis - PF

Arnas Butkevicius - SF

Regimantas Miniotas - C

Head Coach: Kestutis Kemzura

Known Injuries: None

Spain Select Team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sxt0v_0gyoqM7h00
2022-23 Spain Select Team

FIBA

Jonathan Barreiro - F

Ferran Bassas - G

Dario Brizuela - G

Jaoquin Colom - PG

Alberto Diaz - G

Daniel Diez - PF

Jaime Fernandez - G

Fran Guerra - C

Xabier Lopez-Arostegui - SF

Joel Parra - F

Jaime Pradilla - PF

Sebastian Saiz - PF

Miquel Salvo - PF

Yankuba Sima - F/C

Santiago Yusta - SF

Tyson Perez - C

Head Coach: Sergio Scariolo

Known Injuries: None

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Basketball
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Basketball
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama College Basketball
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’

Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Pringle
Person
Sergio Scariolo
Person
Nate Oats
247Sports

College football rankings: Top 25 coaches entering 2022 season

If you're into divisiveness at the start of fall camp this month, try ranking college football's top 25 coaches and doing so in an order that appeases everyone — it's impossible. Winning is everything and in the new era of transfer portal madness, NIL advantages and unequal revenue distribution among the major conferences, there's an elite group of coaches capable of competing for national championships annually with the others simply fighting for a shot to be in the mix.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tba#European Tour#The Spain Select Team#The Chinese National Team
247Sports

L.J. Green Makes it Official

Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J. Green recently named his final four schools. At that time, he also announced that he would be choosing one of those schools on August 1st. This afternoon, Green announced that he had committed to Georgia Tech. Green felt relieved to have that decision behind him. “It...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama takes over top spot in On3's Consensus Team Rankings

After a week that saw not one but two five-star commitments, Nick Saban and Alabama have now taken over the top spot in On3’s Consensus Team Rankings. Over the last few days, the Crimson Tide has received commitments from both the nation’s top safety in Caleb Downs and the nation’s top running back in Richard Young. Downs and Young join fellow five-star prospects Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley as the top-rated commitments in Alabama’s class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy