2022 LCS Summer Split Week 6: How to Watch, Schedule

www.dbltap.com
Related
When Does FIFA 22 FUTTIES Team 2 Leave Packs?
FIFA 22 FUTTIES began on July 15, and so far has had two batches of players re-release into packs. Team 2 of FUTTIES arrived on Friday, July 22, replacing batch 1. With many FUT players expecting FUTTIES Team 3 to release soon, we've speculated when FUTTIES Team 2 will likely leave packs.
Skullpiercer Hop-Up Returns in Apex Season 14
The Skullpiercer Rifling Hop-Up has made a return to Apex Legends in Season 14, along with the Double Tap.
FIFA 22 94+ Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC: How to Complete
A FIFA 22 94+ Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC went live Aug. 2 during the FUTTIES promotion. Shapeshifters was the bridging event between Team of the Season and FUTTIES in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Shapeshifters takes popular players, upgrades them with new statistics and attributes while changing their base position. This opens up new avenues for squad building and how players work in game. Wingers switching sides, defenders becoming attackers and more envelop everything great about Shapeshifters.
How to Complete the Duván Zapata FUTTIES SBC in FIFA 22
A guide on how to complete the Duván Zapata FUTTIES SBC in FIFA 22. The Duván Zapata SBC recently went live as part of the FIFA 22 FUTTIES event. The striker received a 95 overall card that's highlighted with an exceptional 96 physicality and a 95 speed and shot rating. The new card also boasts five star skills and five star weak foot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA 2K22 Prime Gaming Pack 2: How to Claim
NBA 2K22's second Prime Gaming Pack went live on Aug. 1 as a free pack for Prime Gaming members to claim through Amazon Prime. Here's how to claim the NBA 2K22 Prime Gaming Pack 2.
NBA・
Fortnite Assemble Snap Skin Feature Explained
With the release of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 back in June, a new skin has entered the chat. 'Snap,' as the cosmetic character is called, offers gamers the chance to customize elements of the skin. By completing Snap Quests, Battle Pass holders can earn components of the Snap costume....
Fortnite Adds Wolverine Zero to August Crew Pack
Fortnite's August Crew Pack has dropped, adding in Wolverine Zero from the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics. Fans of the Fortnite Crew packs now have the chance to grab the latest monthly offering, this time featuring Wolverine Zero. The Fortnite Crew Packs offer players a variety of bonuses, including new cosmetics, V-Bucks, and access to the Season's Battle Pass.
#NoApexAugust Backfires, Player Count Soars
The #NoApexAugust boycott appears to have failed, as player count surprisingly increased. It's no secret that Apex Legends has a huge playerbase. Respawn have manged to keep the hype going through 13 seasons, with momentum only building as we approach the 14th. Despite this, Apex has had a long history of fan backlash, with many having called for Respawn to spend time fixing the lingering issues within the game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FIFA 22 FUTTIES 'Best of' Batch 3 Release Date
FIFA 22 FUTTIES began on July 15, and so far has had two batches of players re-release into packs. Team 2 of FUTTIES arrived on Friday, July 22, and is expected to leave packs soon. It's expected that a "Best of" Batch 3 will be released to continue FUTTIES. We've...
Project L Will be Free-to-Play, Riot Games Announces
Project L, the upcoming fighting game to be released by Riot Games, has been officially announced as free-to-play in a video posted by Tom Cannon, Senior Director and Executive Producer of the project. While players speculated that Project L was likely to be free-to-play, it has now been officially confirmed.
FIFA 23 FUT Champions: Format, Rewards, Predictions
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is set to be revealed this month and should feature plenty of changes to the way we play the game mode. One of the biggest features in competitive FUT is the FUT Champions mode, where players go into Weekend League with their best teams and play dozens of matches in a set time period to unlock exclusive rewards.
OWL Summer Showdown Patch Tweaks Moira & Mercy, Adds Junker Queen & Paraíso
With the Overwatch League (OWL) heading into the third tournament cycle of its 2022 season, OWL head Sean Miller revealed several key details regarding what patch of the game the action will take place on. From updates to Moira and Mercy, to Junker Queen and Paraíso being added to the...
Moira Set to Receive Another Rework in Overwatch 2 Amid Fan Criticism
Overwatch 2 players have complained that the reworked Moira is overpowered, and it seems Blizzard will heed their calls for change. The developer has explained in depth what they were doing to rework the character after the first beta, but there remains work to be done on the hero. Blizzard's...
Electronic Arts, LaLiga Announce Multi-Year Partnership for EA Sports FC
Electronic Arts and LaLiga have entered into a "one of a kind," multi-year partnership that will encompass experiences both within video games and Spanish soccer, the two companies announced Tuesday. The deal gives EA title naming rights for all LaLiga competitions, as well as a complete rebrand of LaLiga with...
Best Marco 5 Weapon Loadout Warzone Season 4 Reloaded
This best Marco 5 weapon loadout guide for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is here for those who want to make sure they're using the fully optimized version of one of, if not the best SMG in the game. As discussed briefly in our Warzone Season 4 Reloaded...
FIFA 23 Career Mode: Full List of Authentic Managers
The FIFA 23 Career Mode Trailer went live on Aug. 1, showcasing new features coming to the game mode. For those who are fans of rebuilding and managing entire clubs, EA have introduced a new feature to Manager Career mode, Authentic Managers. For the first time, you can use authentic...
NFL Players Leak CoD MW2 Multiplayer Images
Leaked images have surfaced of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer lobby, thanks to an LA Rams NFL player.
NFL・
Mercy is Getting Another Rework for Overwatch 2
Mercy will be getting reworked again in Overwatch 2. Mercy has seen plenty of development in the two betas released for the upcoming sequel. She's become a counter to Pharah, and gained a new ability as a result of a bug players found,. Her new rework was announced in a...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0