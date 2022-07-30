2022 VCT North America Last Chance Qualifier: How to Watch, Schedule

www.dbltap.com
Related
MultiVersus Seemingly Charts at Least 7 Million Players in First Week
The MultiVersus Open Beta soft launch has seemingly charted at least seven million players since July 26, 2022.
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent Tier List
Here is a breakdown of how the characters stack up in Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent.
How to Get a Founders Access Pass for Deadrop
Dr. Disrespect's AAA game studio, Midnight Society, has finally unveiled its debut game, Deadrop. The Founders Access Pass grants players access to the game's snapshot. Here's how to get a Founders Access Pass.
5 Best Mid Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.14
League of Legends Mid laners are known for their high impact and for having a heavy damage playstyle. Below, we've listed our picks for champions who can dominate mid-lane with Patch 12.14. 5 Best Mid Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.14. Viktor. Viktor is one of the best scaling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadrop Release Date Yet to Be Announced
Deadrop's release date hasn't yet been revealed, but it will likely see several months of tests with limited public access before that day arrives.
Dead Island 2 Re-Reveal Reportedly Set for 'Later This Year'
According to a new report from Try Hard Guides, Dead Island 2 will be officially re-revealed by Deep Silver sometime in 2022.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0