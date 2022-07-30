New Bloomfield supportive housing complex could become model to replace group homes in CT

The postcard-worthy property is hidden away in the sylvan hills of Litchfield, a few miles from the iconic town green. The arrival is long and winding, with a driveway that dips and loops and eventually opens up to reveal a handsome, post-and-beam barn home clad in rough-sawn pine. Once a dense forest, the land surrounding it has been cleared to create fields, pastures and paths, grazing land, a cow barn, two chicken coops, and a pig barn. Next up: another barn, a place for meetings, and an aviary on a rise overlooking the farm, to which Ronnie, a resident turkey, will hopefully relocate from his temporary quarters in the house.

LITCHFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO