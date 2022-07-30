New Bloomfield supportive housing complex could become model to replace group homes in CT

www.registercitizen.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Register Citizen
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
Iconic Pizzeria Opens New Shops Far From Its New Haven Roots, With Locale In Florida Planned
An iconic Connecticut-based pizzeria chain is reportedly going to open a new location in Florida, according to Naples Florida Weekly. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana has plans to open in the Sunshine State, a Trinity Commercial Group representative confirmed to the news outlet. “We have no immediate plans to search in...
Register Citizen
New Haven celebrates new West River pedestrian bridge
NEW HAVEN — A long-dilapidated pedestrian bridge over the West River off Valley Street is back in use, replaced with a sleek, new bridge as part of a $123,200 community effort to open neighborhood connections to the five-municipality West River Greenway trail system. A crowd of trail advocates, neighborhood...
Register Citizen
Connecticut's 'haunted' attractions gear up for Halloween months in advance
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Though you may not be seeing jack-o-lanterns and 12-foot skeletons hanging outside people’s front yards quiet yet, Connecticut is already quietly gearing up for the Halloween season. Spirit Halloween stores are slowly putting up their yearly façades while scare houses around the state are beginning preparations for another season full of spine-chilling haunts.
The Falling of Hartford’s Historic Charter Oak Tree Took Place 166 Years Ago
Way back in August of 1856, a storm with a lot of wind and rain took out a very historic Connecticut landmark in Hartford. A very old oak tree that, according to The Connecticut Historical Society, from local legend, earned the nickname "The Charter Oak." It had a hollow space that was said to keep safe from prying eyes, the colony's charter.
Register Citizen
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
Register Citizen
Affordable housing in New Haven gets boost in fed funding
NEW HAVEN — Sometimes public pressure works. After a series of public hearings at which dozens of residents repeatedly stressed that housing — particularly the lack of affordable housing — is one of the city’s biggest problems, alders unanimously approved a plan to spend $53 million in federal pandemic aid that increases the amount going to housing programs by $4 million.
Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022
Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
Register Citizen
New Haven official: FBI caused West Haven explosions
A New Haven official said the city has spoken to FBI officials about the impact a training drill in late July had on residents along the region’s coastline. New Haven Emergency Management Director Rick Fontana said the city discovered the FBI was running a hazardous device training drill in West Haven that day and made the explosions. A spokesman for the FBI’s New Haven division did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Register Citizen
North Haven's The Only Game in Town to close after 36 years of business
After 36 years of business, one of North Haven's premier sports centers is closing its doors. The Only Game in Town announced on Facebook on Monday that it would permanently close its doors on Sunday, Sept. 11. "Thank you all for your business and ongoing support for the past 36...
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Experiences In Beautiful Hartford, Connecticut
Connecticut’s capital city of Hartford has got a lot going for it. It’s one of our country’s oldest and most historic cities. Its 17 diverse neighborhoods mean there’s a lot of variety and something for everyone. Hartford is home to some of the largest corporations in the state, including Aetna and Hartford Financial Services. It’s a prominent center for events and has plenty of options for those who love restaurants, bars, theaters, and more.
Register Citizen
A ‘mini Hamptons’ with artistic roots: Why Christian Siriano chose Westport for his new store
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The cinnamon and cardamom-spiked aroma of the "Instant Karma" candle from Snif hits your senses as soon as you walk into The Collective West, the new store of opened by Westport resident and celebrity fashion designer Christian Siriano. On...
Register Citizen
Sherman Board of Selectmen holds off on referendum on senior housing after ‘quite a bit of negativity’
SHERMAN - The Board of Selectmen has decided to hold off on organizing a referendum on a proposal to lease land to a private developer for the town’s first senior housing development, partially due to the input of a town survey. Last spring, the town of Sherman proposed developing...
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
Eyewitness News
Woman finds kittens abandoned on side of road in Southington
Conn. (WFSB) - People abandoning their pets is a growing problem in Connecticut. Six kittens were found on the side of the road in Southington on Monday. The Southington community is now looking for answers. “My first thing was, did we just drive by kittens?” says Tara Kassey. Kassey...
Register Citizen
This Litchfield couple finds purpose in giving shelter to cast-off animals in need of love
The postcard-worthy property is hidden away in the sylvan hills of Litchfield, a few miles from the iconic town green. The arrival is long and winding, with a driveway that dips and loops and eventually opens up to reveal a handsome, post-and-beam barn home clad in rough-sawn pine. Once a dense forest, the land surrounding it has been cleared to create fields, pastures and paths, grazing land, a cow barn, two chicken coops, and a pig barn. Next up: another barn, a place for meetings, and an aviary on a rise overlooking the farm, to which Ronnie, a resident turkey, will hopefully relocate from his temporary quarters in the house.
Register Citizen
Bear broke into West Hartford home twice, DEEP says
WEST HARTFORD — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is trying to catch a bear that broke into a West Hartford home twice last week. The first incident occurred July 25. When the resident reported the incident, an Animal Control officer told them to contact DEEP and keep their main doors closed for a week, DEEP spokesperson Will Healey said in an email Monday.
Register Citizen
New Haven, Army Corps offer major solutions to potential flooding problems likely to grow worse over time
NEW HAVEN — What if 20 years from now, a storm like Irene or Sandy — or worse — strikes after sea level has risen a few more inches?. Wedged between the tidal forces of a storm — and storm surge — coming off Long Island Sound and heavy drainage from a downtown that floods in spots during heavy rains are Interstate 95 and the Amtrak and Metro-North railroad tracks, two of busiest commuter transportation systems in the country.
Register Citizen
Accused of killing mom and grandfather, former CT resident Nathan Carman is ‘a danger to this family,’ letter states
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail. The letter, filed Friday, is expected to be used...
